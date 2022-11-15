ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
The Independent

Bill Barr says ‘increasingly likely’ Trump will be ‘legitimately’ indicted on criminal charges

Former Attorney General Bill Barr says it looks “increasingly likely” that Donald Trump will be “legitimately” indicted on criminal charges by the Justice Department.Mr Barr’s comments came on the day that current AG Merrick Garland installed a special counsel to oversee investigations into the one-term president.The Republican was asked in a PBS interview about the legal danger facing Mr Trump over the probe into top secret documents the FBI found hidden at Mar-a-Lago.“If the Department of Justice can show that these were very sensitive documents, which I think they probably were and also show that the president consciously was...
The Independent

Melania predicts what Trump’s return to White House would look like in three words

Former first lady Melania Trump hailed her husband's bid to run for the president's office in 2024, suggesting that his return to the White House would lead to "success and prosperity".Donald Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign to try to return to the White House for a second time. His team filed his paperwork with the Federal Election Commission, establishing his candidacy to run for the office. "America's comeback starts right now," he said in a speech."I support my husband’s decision to run for president of this...
BlackAmericaWeb

14th Amendment Disqualifies Trump From Ever Holding Public Office Again, Experts Argue

Donald Trump announced he was running for president in 2024, but constitutional experts say Section 3 of the 14th Amendment disqualifies him from seeking any public office ever again because he incited the infamous insurrection on Jan. 6 2021. The post 14th Amendment Disqualifies Trump From Ever Holding Public Office Again, Experts Argue appeared first on NewsOne.
TheDailyBeast

More Revelations Coming on Jeffrey Epstein’s Powerful Pals in Soon-Unsealed Docs

On Friday, a Manhattan federal judge ruled that she’ll unseal another cache of records in a defamation suit that Virginia Roberts Giuffre, a victim of Jeffrey Epstein’s sex ring, filed against the financier’s accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell.Since 2019, U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska has released long-secret documents in the litigation on a rolling basis, giving the public a glimpse of Giuffre’s accusations about Epstein’s trafficking scheme and the men she claims participated in it. The unsealed filings also included a lengthy transcript of Maxwell’s testimony.The latest records to be revealed, according to the Daily Mail, will include materials related to eight...
WRAL News

Elizabeth Holmes gets more than 11 years for Theranos scam

SAN JOSE, CALIF. — Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes was sentenced Friday to more than 11 years in prison for duping investors in the failed startup that promised to revolutionize blood testing but instead made her a symbol of Silicon Valley ambition that veered into deceit. The sentence imposed...
WRAL News

US bid to kill American-JetBlue partnership goes to judge

Airline lawyers and the Justice Department delivered starkly contrasting views of an alliance between American Airlines and JetBlue during closing arguments Friday in a case that will test the Biden administration’s aggressive enforcement of antitrust laws. The partnership lets American and JetBlue coordinate schedules and share revenue on many...
WRAL News

Frisch concedes race against Boebert as it goes to recount

DENVER — While conceding his tight U.S. House race to Republican Lauren Boebert, Democrat Adam Frisch said on Friday that his surprisingly strong campaign showed just how tired many GOP voters are of Boebert's brash style. The Associated Press has declared the election in Colorado’s sprawling 3rd Congressional District...
Raleigh, NC
