ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

Phillies buy 13 acres next to Clearwater stadium for $22.5M

By Jay Cridlin
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XVzfW_0jBqZeka00
A group tied to the Philadelphia Phillies has purchased this property at 21688 U.S. 19 N in Clearwater, directly south of BayCare Ballpark. [ Avison Young ]

The Philadelphia Phillies have picked up a potential puzzle piece in a planned redevelopment of their Clearwater spring training headquarters.

A group tied to the team has purchased a distressed 13-acre retail property immediately south of BayCare Ballpark for $22.5 million, according to Pinellas County records. The site at 21688 U.S. 19 N includes a Floor & Decor store, which has five years remaining on its lease, and a recently shuttered Buffalo Wild Wings.

The seller, a limited liability company based in Denver, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Colorado in April. At that time, the Phillies were already well into negotiations to buy the parcel, said John Timberlake, the Phillies’ director of Florida operations.

“It’s a large piece of property that is contiguous to the footprint of the ballpark and our complex, and really the last one that’s available,” Timberlake said. “And so when we saw what was going on with it, our ownership thought it would be a smart move to try to acquire it.”

Timberlake said there’s no immediate plan for the property beyond additional parking, which he believes will be needed next spring, with the Phillies having made this year’s World Series. Ultimately, he said, the buildings standing there now likely will be demolished.

In October, the team briefed city officials on its desire to build what Mayor Frank Hibbard described as a $300 million player development center near the city-owned ballpark and Carpenter Training Complex, which sits directly north. Details of the project have not been publicly outlined, nor has the cost the city and Pinellas County may be asked to pay. The team has disputed the $300 million price tag, saying the project is still in its early stages.

Timberlake said the team didn’t buy the property with the idea of situating the new complex there, although it could eventually host some elements, such as a hotel, dorm or apartments for visiting players.

“We’re in such a conceptual area still with that,” he said.

More likely, he said, the team will work with the city to develop the parcel for multiple uses, including some housing and retail.

“There’ll be some trading of ideas, eventually applied to a final development in that property,” he said. “It really is kind of a blank palette right now. But the goal, at least at this point, is not that it would all become part of the Phillies’ training complex.”

John Crotty, principal of Avison Young’s Florida Capital Markets Group, which facilitated the deal, said in a statement that the property received “multiple offers from retail investors and multifamily and mixed-use developers.

“Ultimately, the most fitting buyer was the user of the adjacent property that will hold the property throughout Floor & Decor’s lease while determining the best redevelopment avenue to pursue,” Crotty said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QIB0X_0jBqZeka00

Said Timberlake: “It shows the Phillies’ commitment to a long-term presence in Clearwater.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
businessobserverfl.com

Giant jet boat's debut makes waves

Tampa’s Yacht Starship, a company that operates dinner-cruise boats in Tampa and Clearwater, as well as a water-taxi service in downtown Tampa, has added a new vessel to its fleet — and you won’t be dining and dancing on this one. The Bay Rocket, a massive jet...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

New in downtown Tampa’s Winter Village: curling

The downtown Tampa Winter Village has added a new “street curling” attraction that is free to play any time the holiday district is open in Curtis Hixon Park. They will even have a new curling league that is signing up teams now. But unlike the Olympic curling matches...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Even after seeing horrific skate-blade injury, cut-resistant gear remains a hard sell

TAMPA — Pat Maroon still feels horrible about what happened. Nearly two weeks after the Lightning forward’s skate blade sliced Oilers forward Evander Kane’s left wrist down to the bone and sent Kane into emergency surgery to repair a damaged artery, you can hear the guilt in Maroon’s voice as he talks about the incident, though there was nothing he could have done to prevent it.
TAMPA, FL
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Publix opens new store in Lutz, Florida

Employee-owned grocery chain Publix Food Markets on Thursday opened its newest store in Lutz, Florida. The 46,791-square-foot store will be located at the Livingston Marketplace at 2801 E. County Line Rd. and features an adjacent Publix Liquors, the fast-growing Florida retailer said. “We are excited to bring another Publix location...
LUTZ, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning have answers for Flames at home

TAMPA — The Lightning were starting to feel the pressure, their lead against the Calgary Flames cut to one, the air sucked out of Amalie Arena. Two defensemen were hobbled in the locker room due to injuries, so Tampa Bay also was playing shorthanded. But 10 seconds after Elias...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

‘No excuses’: Andrei Vasilevskiy has faith Lightning will find their form

BRANDON — The Lightning’s 4-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Thursday was not only a big win for the team’s defense but also for goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy. Twelve starts into his season, Vasilevskiy’s numbers don’t accurately indicate how well he’s played. He entered the game having allowed three or more goals in seven straight games and nine of his first 11.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
84K+
Followers
27K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy