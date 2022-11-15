Sure, Santa’s the Go-To Guy for the 2022 Toy Season, But in Case He Needs Help, Montco’s Got His Back

Montgomery County's independent toy stores can often outdo their big-box counterparts in terms of stock and service. Image via iStock.

The North Pole production schedule has probably ramped up already, with Santa and his staff diligently working to get ahead of an onslaught of requests that will arrive immediately after Thanksgiving. And although he’s pretty adept at making wishes come true, sometimes he could use a little parental assistance when it comes to fulfilling under-the-tree wishes. Laura Swartz profiled some Montgomery County independent toy stores — Santa approved for inventory and service not generally found at their big-box counterparts — for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Lucky Duck Toys in Bryn Mawr offers plenty of mainstream toys like Barbies and superhero action figures, along with more independent sets, such as serious science kits and wooden play kitchens.

Next is PucciManuli in Ardmore, which aims to inspire kids’ creativity while also highlighting small, unique, and handmade toys. The store offers unique items from around the globe, including unique Londji wooden toys and puzzles from Spain.

Meanwhile, 7th Dimension Games in Jenkintown has been offering the best selection of board games in the region for the past 12 years.

Finally, Character Development in Narberth has been focusing on books and imaginative play for two decades. It is a great option for those looking for toys that are more educational, such as building toys and craft kits.