Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 18th
WHF - Free Report) : This business development company which focuses on originating loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Price and Consensus. WhiteHorse...
TikTok Influencers Expose Dollar General’s Ongoing Hidden One-Cent Sales
Embedded in the company’s app is a list of items on sale for a penny. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WOWKTV.com, TikTok, and The-Sun.com.
5 Stocks With Recent Dividend Hike for a Stable Portfolio
U.S. stock markets have been witnessing an impressive rally since the beginning of October. Recently released several data have clearly shown that inflation is dwindling, albeit at a slow pace. A large section of market participants believes that as peak inflation is likely behind us, the Fed will relax its tighter monetary control.
3 Equity REIT Stocks Poised to Overcome Industry Hiccups
Although there has been an improvement in the fundamentals of the real estate market from the onset of the pandemic, there are concerns stemming from rate hikes to tame inflation, geopolitical issues and the outlook for economic growth. These are affecting the leasing activity of several asset categories and hurting the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry’s overall prospects.
3 Stocks to Buy for Long-Term Growth Upside
JKS - Free Report) , GlobalFoundries (. DXCM - Free Report) —that investors might want to buy for long-term growth potential from three different parts of the economy that become more important by the day. Wall Street posted a slightly downbeat week as investors learned a lot more about...
Raymond James Has 5 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Under $10 With 85% to 370% Upside Potential
These are five stocks for aggressive investors looking to get share count leverage on companies that have sizable upside potential. While not suited for all investors, they are not penny stocks with absolutely no track record or liquidity.
Reasons Why You Should Invest in H&R Block (HRB) Stock Now
HRB - Free Report) is a consumer services company that has performed exceptionally well in the past year and has the potential to sustain this momentum in the near term. Consequently, if you haven’t taken advantage of its share price appreciation yet, it’s time you add the stock to your portfolio.
4 Top Breakout Stocks to Buy for Attractive Returns
Active investors search for stocks whose prices are fluctuating within a specific band, or in other words they pick breakout stocks. It’s prudent to offload the stock if it falls below the lower bound of this band. Similarly, once the stock breaks above this channel, it has all the chance of delivering strong gains.
Should Investors Buy These 2 Tech Stocks?
Investors are cautiously looking for opportunities in the tech sector as consumer demand slows. Better than expected CPI numbers gave technology stocks a huge boost last week with the Nasdaq now up +4% over the last month, as Wall Street bets the Fed can ease up on its inflation fight.
Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Bowlero (BOWL) This Year?
BOWL - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Bowlero Corp. is one of 285 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
Has W.W. Grainger (GWW) Outpaced Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
GWW - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.
Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
PBA - Free Report) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade primarily reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates, which is one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The Zacks rating relies solely on a...
URI vs. ROAD: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
URI - Free Report) and Construction Partners (. ROAD - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong...
Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
AAOI - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.26 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.29. This compares to loss of $0.20 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Here's Why You Should Retain RLI Stock in Your Portfolio
RLI Corp. (. RLI - Free Report) has been gaining momentum over the past many quarters on the back of diversified and compelling product portfolio, improved retention and new opportunities and effective capital deployment. Estimate Revision. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 and 2023 has moved 5.1% and 3.9% north,...
Why Is Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Down 18.9% Since Last Earnings Report?
CSII - Free Report) . Shares have lost about 18.9% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Cardiovascular Systems due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
How Much Upside is Left in UserTesting, Inc. (USER)? Wall Street Analysts Think 35%
USER - Free Report) have gained 109.6% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $7.42, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $10 indicates a potential upside of 34.8%.
Is Capital Bancorp (CBNK) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
KB Home (KBH) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
KB Home (. KBH - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $30.01, moving +0.6% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.48% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.15%. Heading into today, shares...
Here is What to Know Beyond Why The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) is a Trending Stock
KHC - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this maker of Oscar Mayer meats, Jell-O pudding and Velveeta cheese...
