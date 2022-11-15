Read full article on original website
World Corn Production Projected Down from Last Season
USDA - World corn production is projected down from last season, giving support to prices. USDA's Gary Crawford reports:
Deadline Soon for Higher Blends Infrastructure Grant Applications
USDA - Retailers and fuel markets interested in USDA grants to construct and improve infrastructure for higher blends of ethanol have until November 21st to submit applications. USDA's Rod Bain has more:
APHIS Approach to Antimicrobial Resistance and Stewardship
USDA - How does USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service address issues and studies related to antimicrobial resistance and stewardship in agriculture? USDA's Rod Bain reports:
The Lowered Mississippi River - Transport and Export Challenges
WASHINGTON DC - USDA's Chief Economist recently gave insight into some of the potential economic and trade impacts of lower water levels in parts of the Mississippi River. USDA's Rod Bain reports:
