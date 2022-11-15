Dorothy Marie (Lahman) Levy, 96 of Lexington, Missouri passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Meyer Care Center in Higginsville, MO. Rosary will be prayed at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, November 20, 2022, at the Walker-Nadler-Fuller Funeral Home, 1720 S. St., Lexington, MO, 64067, 660-259-2245. Visitation will follow from 2:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Sunday, November 20, 2022, at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, November 21, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 107 N. 18th St., Lexington, MO, 64067.

LEXINGTON, MO ・ 15 HOURS AGO