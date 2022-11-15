Read full article on original website
Citizen recognized for assisting wounded Excelsior Springs officer
CLAY COUNTY, MO - A ceremony this evening at an area middle school will recognize a citizen for her assistance toward an Excelsior Springs police officer who was wounded on duty. A press release says Ava Donegan, 17, helped apply a tourniquet above the officer's wounds, and assisted with his...
Dorothy Marie (Lahman) Levy
Dorothy Marie (Lahman) Levy, 96 of Lexington, Missouri passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Meyer Care Center in Higginsville, MO. Rosary will be prayed at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, November 20, 2022, at the Walker-Nadler-Fuller Funeral Home, 1720 S. St., Lexington, MO, 64067, 660-259-2245. Visitation will follow from 2:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Sunday, November 20, 2022, at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, November 21, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 107 N. 18th St., Lexington, MO, 64067.
Ricky Eugene Hall
Ricky Eugene Hall, 65, of Kansas City, died Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at North Kansas City Hospital in Kansas City. Ricky was born on September 6, 1957, in Richmond, the son of Lewy Virgil “Junior” and Barbara Ann (Whelchel) Hall, Jr. He was united in marriage to Diana C. Foland of Kansas City on August 16, 2008; she survives of the home.
Douglas August Koch
Richmond resident, Douglas August Koch, 84, died Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Memorial services, will be 2 p.m. Monday, November 21 at Richmond First Baptist Church. Visitation begins 1 p.m. with masonic service 1:45. Inurnment is in Cravens Cemetery in Camden. Contributions suggested to Alzheimer's Association, sent to Thurman Funeral Home...
Donna (Cook) Orr
Donna (Cook) Orr - age 78 of Cameron, MO and former resident of Cowgill, MO passed away Monday evening, November 14, 2022. at Polaris Health and Wellness of Cameron in Cameron, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Cowgill United Methodist Church in care of the...
