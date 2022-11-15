Read full article on original website
Related
Maryville man injured after 2-vehicle crash
NODAWAY COUNTY — One person was injured in an accident just after 5:30p.m. Wednesday in Nodaway County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2018 Chevy passenger vehicle driven by Javier E. Jimenez, 29, Maryville, was westbound on U.S. 71 one mile north of Maryville. The vehicle traveled into...
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties
Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for Thursday. At about 1:05 pm in Caldwell County, 52-year-old Daniel A Weese of Maryville was arrested for alleged DWI – Prior Offender. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center on a 24-hour hold.
kttn.com
Woman from Iowa injured after motorhome crashes on Interstate 35
The Highway Patrol reports a Lucas, Iowa woman sustained minor injuries when the motorhome in which she was a passenger struck a ditch in Cameron on Thursday morning, November 17th. Emergency medical services took 67-year-old Paula Mason to Cameron Regional Medical Center. No injuries were reported for the driver, 76-year-old...
KMZU
Child dies in rollover accident near Gower
GOWER, MO - A five-year-old occupant died in a car accident Wednesday afternoon. According to Highway Patrol, a vehicle driven by Alisha Martin, 33, of St Joseph ran off the southbound lanes of Route 169, north of Gower, hit a utility pole, and overturned. A five-year-old male suffered fatal injuries....
KCTV 5
Five-year-old child dies, woman seriously injured in Wednesday crash
GOWER, Mo. (KCTV) - A 5-year-old boy died Wednesday afternoon following a car crash in Buchanan County. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Alisha Martin of St. Joseph was driving a 2012 Kia Forte just after 4 p.m. southbound on U.S. Highway 169. Three miles north of Gower, the vehicle crossed the center of the road and drove off the east side of the pavement.
kttn.com
Northwest Missouri man dies in crash on Highway 71
A northwest Missouri man was killed in an accident Monday night in Nodaway County. Thirty-three-year-old Jesse Christian of Burlington Junction was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident in Wilcox, Missouri. It’s an unincorporated community about six miles northwest of Maryville. The driver of another vehicle, 22-year-old Dillon...
2 hospitalized in St. Joseph after pickup overturns on icy I-29
ANDREW COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just before 7:30a.m. Tuesday in Andrew County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Chevy Silverado driven by Casey W. Burnett, 31, Cameron, was northbound on Interstate 29 four miles north 0f St. Joseph. The driver lost control on the...
kchi.com
Crash Leaves Two Cameron Residents With Serious Injuries
Two Cameron residents had serious injuries following a crash on Interstate 29 in Andrew County. State Troopers report 31-year-old Casey W Burnett and his passenger 36-year-old James R Lillard were taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph for treatment of serious injuries following the crash that happened about 7:30 am, just north of St. Joseph. According to the report, Burnett lost control and his pick-up went into the median then overturned and returned to the roadway, coming to rest on its top. They were not wearing safety belts.
Red Oak Man Suffers Gunshot Wound
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police responded to 102 E. Elm Street for a man with a gunshot wound to the hip. When the officer’s arrived at the scene, 30-year-old Kyle Lee Foster stated he was cleaning an old .22 caliber rifle, did not check to see if it was loaded, and the gun discharged and struck the man’s hip.
jamesporttricountyweekly.com
Daviess County Nursing & Rehab Resident of the Week
Each week we share about one of our residents with you in this article! We enjoy sharing our residents with you all and hope that you enjoy reading about our residents and their amazing lives. Judith “Judy” Fleming was born November 11, 1939, in Union Town, Pennsylvania. Judy and her...
News Channel Nebraska
Edible cookies lead to THC charges at Indian Cave
SHUBERT -- Shawn Ray, 45, of Omaha is charged in Richardson County with felony possession of concentrated THC. Court records say a sheriff’s deputy was at Indian Cave State Park and made a traffic stop due to a defective headlight. The deputy says Ray told him there were eight...
kttn.com
Bethany man to be returned to Department of Corrections after violating parole
A Bethany man is to be taken to the Department of Corrections after an arrest on November 14th for an alleged absconder parole violation. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports 36-year-old Kenneth Talley violated his parole involving residency, by allegedly failing to provide his address to an officer, and reporting and directives, for allegedly failing to report as directed. He is to be held on no bond.
Changes could be coming to how the Corps manages Missouri River levees
A new agreement has been reached for the Army Corps of Engineers to consider changes to levees along the Missouri River in an effort to avoid the major floods of the past few years. After the 2019 flood, state officials in Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, and Iowa worked together to suggest...
bethanyclipper.com
Hunters accused of deer poaching on private land
Harrison County, MO: Over the weekend, local landowners had a dispute with a group of hunters that were accused of trespassing and poaching on private property near the Harrison County Lake. How useful was this post?. Click on a star to rate it!
KMZU
Donna (Cook) Orr
Donna (Cook) Orr - age 78 of Cameron, MO and former resident of Cowgill, MO passed away Monday evening, November 14, 2022. at Polaris Health and Wellness of Cameron in Cameron, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Cowgill United Methodist Church in care of the...
Kansas woman jailed on a warrant and for alleged drug possession
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on new charges after an arrest. On Monday, police arrested 22-year-old Journi A. Marshall of Atchison on District Court warrants for failure to appear in court, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. On October 26, police arrested her on...
Comments / 0