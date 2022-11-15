ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A St. Louis man pleaded guilty Thursday to a conspiracy to buy 40 pounds of meth in Franklin County in 2020. Richard Treis, 48, admitted in a plea agreement that he and another man went to a gas station in Pacific, Missouri, on July 29, 2020, with $120,000 in cash to purchase the meth. Undercover agents posed as the buyers and arrested Treis and the other man, Tarik Mazhar, after 15 pounds of meth was exchanged.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO