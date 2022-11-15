Read full article on original website
Columbia man arrested, faces several charges
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man was arrested Thursday afternoon in relation to an outstanding warrant, according to a Boone County Sheriff's Office spokesman. A Boone County Sheriff's deputy had received information that Justin Martin, 24, was in a vehicle near the 4000 block of Interstate 70 Drive SE. Martin had a warrant for first-degree The post Columbia man arrested, faces several charges appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Stolen Lowe’s truck found in Maries County
MARIES COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Maries County Sheriff's deputy allegedly came across a Lowe’s delivery truck stolen from Jefferson City on the side of Highway 63 with passengers in it Thursday morning, according to a Facebook post by the Maries County Sheriff. He detained the driver and passenger then contacted the Jefferson City Police Department. The post Stolen Lowe’s truck found in Maries County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KMZU
Suspect charged for burglarizing a gas station
COOPER COUNTY, Mo. - Cooper County Sheriff's Office say they have apprehended a suspect regarding a burglary last week at a 7th Heaven gas station. The incident reportedly occurred on Highway 135 near I-70. Upon arrival, deputies discovered broken front glass windows and a missing ATM machine. It is believed the suspects used a stolen truck during the burglary, which was allegedly found on fire close to the crime scene.
Sentencing set for man convicted in deadly 2020 Mexico home invasion
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A man found guilty in a deadly 2020 Mexico home invasion is set to get sentenced Friday in Randolph County. Judge Scott Hayes is scheduled to sentence Sadiq Moore, of Kirksville, on several charges including second-degree murder at 9 a.m. In April, an Audrain County jury convicted Moore in the death The post Sentencing set for man convicted in deadly 2020 Mexico home invasion appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Eldon man sought for statutory rape of 14-year-old
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A 23-year-old Eldon man is being sought by Camdenton police on several charges involving the statutory rape of a 14-year-old girl over a sustained period. According to court documents, 23-year-old De' Aaron Derrick Knowles is charged with Statutory Rape, Abuse or Neglect of a Child, Assault, and Harassment.
Columbia man charged in woman’s shooting death makes first court appearance
A Columbia man accused of murdering a woman learned that his charges would be upgraded Wednesday afternoon because he is considered a persistent offender. The post Columbia man charged in woman’s shooting death makes first court appearance appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Columbia man admits to shooting woman Monday morning, according to court documents
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Columbia man is in custody in the Boone County Jail without bond on charges he shot a woman to death early Monday morning after she told him to get out of her car. According to court documents, Montez Williams, 31, admitted to police under questioning...
KMZU
Two charged with drug offences in Sedalia
SEDALIA, Mo. - A search warrant executed by Sedalia police early this morning results in the detention of two suspects. According to a press release from the department, the search occurred around 8:00 a.m. in the 500 block of South Barrett Ave. The search allegedly found fentanyl and methamphetamine. Daniel...
mymoinfo.com
Deputies recover stolen vehicle in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) A 45-year-old man from Warrenton and 37-year-old woman from Imperial were arrested after they were caught in possession of a stolen vehicle. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Grant Bissell says the incident happened on November 1st. My MO Info · KJ111722A.WAV. Upon further investigation deputies uncovered...
Undercover agent thwarts large meth deal in Franklin County
A St. Louis man attempted to purchase 40 pounds of methamphetamine in Franklin County before an undercover agent thwarted the transaction and arrested him.
Investigators: Columbia homicide victim, suspected killer were arguing in car before shooting
Prosecutors on Tuesday charged a Columbia man with multiple felonies after they found a woman's body in a car Monday. The post Investigators: Columbia homicide victim, suspected killer were arguing in car before shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Boy detained and released in Hickman High School threat investigation
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A boy was detained and later released after investigators determined he wasn't responsible for a threat written on a bathroom stall at Hickman High School on Wednesday, Columbia police say. The Columbia Police Department released more information about the threat Thursday on its social media accounts after CPS officials alerted families Wednesday. The post Boy detained and released in Hickman High School threat investigation appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KMOV
Man pleads guilty to conspiracy to buy 40 pounds of meth in Franklin County
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A St. Louis man pleaded guilty Thursday to a conspiracy to buy 40 pounds of meth in Franklin County in 2020. Richard Treis, 48, admitted in a plea agreement that he and another man went to a gas station in Pacific, Missouri, on July 29, 2020, with $120,000 in cash to purchase the meth. Undercover agents posed as the buyers and arrested Treis and the other man, Tarik Mazhar, after 15 pounds of meth was exchanged.
Columbia man arrested after woman found dead in car
Police have arrested a Columbia man after they found a woman's body in a car Monday. The post Columbia man arrested after woman found dead in car appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Victim in north Columbia death investigation identified
COLUMBIA - Court documents reveal a child was inside the vehicle when a Cuba, Missouri, woman was shot and killed in north Columbia Sunday night. April Joann Brooks, 42, was found with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle in the 2700 block of Blue Ridge Road Monday around 6:45 a.m. The vehicle was still running when a neighbor discovered it, police said.
Man killed in I-70 collision was target of lawsuit from a 2021 crash
FOX 2 has learned a 79-year-old tractor-trailer driver killed in a crash in on Interstate 70 in Lake St. Louis on Tuesday was a target in a lawsuit stemming from another crash in 2021.
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City man charged with Moniteau County burglary denied bond
A Jefferson City man accused in a recent Moniteau County burglary is denied bond. Daniel Brown, 42, was arrested earlier this month for burglarizing property just outside Tipton. He’s charged with second-degree burglary, tampering with a motor vehicle, and possession of a controlled substance. Moniteau County judge Aaron Martin...
Route K crash in Columbia sends two to hospital
A crash closed the westbound lane of Route K in south Columbia on Wednesday after a crash. The post Route K crash in Columbia sends two to hospital appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Sullivan Independent News
Cuba Woman Receives 20 Years For Murder Charge
A Cuba woman was sentenced Monday to 20 years in prison for her role in the 2021 murder of a Steelville man. Julie Brooks, 48, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Mark Palmer. Brooks was charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and kidnapping. She appeared before...
