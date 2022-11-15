ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KMZU

Pettis County Commission meets Friday

SEDALIA, Mo. - Pettis County Commission meets in regular session Friday, November 18. New business on the agenda indicates commissioners to review the ARPA funding for action. Concluding the meeting, the commission begins day three of Budget Hearings. The meeting is regularly scheduled at 9am in the Commission Chambers.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Expansion joint repairs scheduled for Bond Bridge (I-35/I-29) will require ramp closures beginning Nov. 21

JACKSON COUNTY –Expansion joint repairs along southbound Interstate 29/I-35 (Bond Bridge) over the Missouri River began on Tuesday, Nov. 15 through Monday, Nov. 21. This repair requires various lanes closures along southbound I-29/I-35 between Levee Road and Front Street. In addition to these lane closures, motorists can also expect the ramp closures noted below beginning on Monday, Nov. 21. Motorists should expect delays in the area and are encouraged to seek alternate routes. All work is weather permitting.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Water boil advisory issued in Linn County

PURDIN, MO - A boil advisory has been issued for Consolidated Public Water Supply District in Linn County after a reported water line leak. District employees say customers east of Route V to Route 11, and surrounding areas, are advised to boil water intended for consumption for several minutes prior to cooling.
LINN COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Hale resident wanted in Livingston County

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo. - Livingston County Sheriff’s Office seeks information regarding an area resident wanted on felony stealing charges. According to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office most wanted list, 51-year-old Jeffrey Wayne Huffmon, of Hale, allegedly failed to appear in Carroll County Court Wednesday after posting bond earlier this month. Court records indicate this is his 4th stealing offense within 10 years.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
KMZU

5th Annual Whiteman Base Community Council's Bomber Ball

KNOB NOSTER, Mo. - It's a privilege many overlook, being able to spend time with family during the holiday season. But for the airmen stationed at Whiteman Airforce Base and deployed around the world, it’s a luxury many can only yearn for. For those lucky enough to have the opportunity to return home for the holidays from their service to the country, coming back can be a financial burden.
KNOB NOSTER, MO
KMZU

Warsaw teen hospitalized in Saline County accident

SALINE COUNTY, Mo. – A Warsaw teen is hospitalized following a Saline County accident yesterday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident occurred at approximately 10:35 a.m. on Highway 65 at Grand Pass. A northbound traveling vehicle, driven by 19-year-old Emily M. Pointdexter, overturned and caught fire after striking an embankment.
SALINE COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Bond revoked for Hale resident, wanted by law enforcement

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo. - Livingston County prosecutors seek to revoke bond for a Hale resident accused of felony drug possession and driving while intoxicated with a minor in the vehicle. Court records indicate 47-year-old Eunice Caselman was initially arrested by Chillicothe police in May. Since the incident, Caselman has reportedly...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Macon man wanted by Livingston County Sheriff's Office

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo. - Livingston County Sheriff's Office seeks a Macon man on their most wanted list for alleged probation violations. Court records indicate Tuesday a warrant was issued for the arrest of 34-year-old Joshua Knouse for a felony failure to appear violation regarding alleged probation violations listed as possession of a machete, knives and drug paraphernalia.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Dorothy Helen Meeker

Dorothy Helen Meeker, age 85, a resident of Laredo, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Wright Memorial Hospital, Trenton, Missouri. Funeral services will be held at the Rural Dale Baptist Church, Trenton, Missouri, Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Rural Dale Baptist Church, Trenton, Missouri, Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., two hours prior to service time. Burial will follow at Alpha Cemetery, Laredo, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the Laredo Fire Department and / or Alpha Baptist Church and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, PO Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhome.com.
LAREDO, MO
KMZU

Four years after riot, Missouri moving inmates back into prison

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri prison officials have reopened a shuttered prison as they reshuffle plans for a new staff training facility. The Missouri Department of Corrections moved inmates into the Crossroads Correctional Center in Cameron last week, leaving behind a neighboring prison that will someday become an academy for correctional officers, said agency spokeswoman Karen Pojmann.
MISSOURI STATE
KMZU

Douglas August Koch

Richmond resident, Douglas August Koch, 84, died Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Memorial services, will be 2 p.m. Monday, November 21 at Richmond First Baptist Church. Visitation begins 1 p.m. with masonic service 1:45. Inurnment is in Cravens Cemetery in Camden. Contributions suggested to Alzheimer's Association, sent to Thurman Funeral Home...
RICHMOND, MO
KMZU

Two charged with drug offences in Sedalia

SEDALIA, Mo. - A search warrant executed by Sedalia police early this morning results in the detention of two suspects. According to a press release from the department, the search occurred around 8:00 a.m. in the 500 block of South Barrett Ave. The search allegedly found fentanyl and methamphetamine. Daniel...
SEDALIA, MO
KMZU

Dorothy Marie (Lahman) Levy

Dorothy Marie (Lahman) Levy, 96 of Lexington, Missouri passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Meyer Care Center in Higginsville, MO. Rosary will be prayed at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, November 20, 2022, at the Walker-Nadler-Fuller Funeral Home, 1720 S. St., Lexington, MO, 64067, 660-259-2245. Visitation will follow from 2:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Sunday, November 20, 2022, at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, November 21, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 107 N. 18th St., Lexington, MO, 64067.
LEXINGTON, MO
KMZU

Child dies in rollover accident near Gower

GOWER, MO - A five-year-old occupant died in a car accident Wednesday afternoon. According to Highway Patrol, a vehicle driven by Alisha Martin, 33, of St Joseph ran off the southbound lanes of Route 169, north of Gower, hit a utility pole, and overturned. A five-year-old male suffered fatal injuries....
GOWER, MO
KMZU

Donna (Cook) Orr

Donna (Cook) Orr - age 78 of Cameron, MO and former resident of Cowgill, MO passed away Monday evening, November 14, 2022. at Polaris Health and Wellness of Cameron in Cameron, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Cowgill United Methodist Church in care of the...
CAMERON, MO
KMZU

Ricky Eugene Hall

Ricky Eugene Hall, 65, of Kansas City, died Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at North Kansas City Hospital in Kansas City. Ricky was born on September 6, 1957, in Richmond, the son of Lewy Virgil “Junior” and Barbara Ann (Whelchel) Hall, Jr. He was united in marriage to Diana C. Foland of Kansas City on August 16, 2008; she survives of the home.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMZU

Betty Ann O'Dell

Betty Ann O'Dell, 88, of Carrollton died Tuesday, Nov. 15. Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 at Carroll Memory Gardens. Services are under the direction of Bittiker Funeral Home.
CARROLLTON, MO

Comments / 0

