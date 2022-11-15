KNOB NOSTER, Mo. - It's a privilege many overlook, being able to spend time with family during the holiday season. But for the airmen stationed at Whiteman Airforce Base and deployed around the world, it’s a luxury many can only yearn for. For those lucky enough to have the opportunity to return home for the holidays from their service to the country, coming back can be a financial burden.

