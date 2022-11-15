Read full article on original website
Related
KMZU
Pettis County Commission meets Friday
SEDALIA, Mo. - Pettis County Commission meets in regular session Friday, November 18. New business on the agenda indicates commissioners to review the ARPA funding for action. Concluding the meeting, the commission begins day three of Budget Hearings. The meeting is regularly scheduled at 9am in the Commission Chambers.
KMZU
Expansion joint repairs scheduled for Bond Bridge (I-35/I-29) will require ramp closures beginning Nov. 21
JACKSON COUNTY –Expansion joint repairs along southbound Interstate 29/I-35 (Bond Bridge) over the Missouri River began on Tuesday, Nov. 15 through Monday, Nov. 21. This repair requires various lanes closures along southbound I-29/I-35 between Levee Road and Front Street. In addition to these lane closures, motorists can also expect the ramp closures noted below beginning on Monday, Nov. 21. Motorists should expect delays in the area and are encouraged to seek alternate routes. All work is weather permitting.
KMZU
Water boil advisory issued in Linn County
PURDIN, MO - A boil advisory has been issued for Consolidated Public Water Supply District in Linn County after a reported water line leak. District employees say customers east of Route V to Route 11, and surrounding areas, are advised to boil water intended for consumption for several minutes prior to cooling.
KMZU
Hale resident wanted in Livingston County
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo. - Livingston County Sheriff’s Office seeks information regarding an area resident wanted on felony stealing charges. According to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office most wanted list, 51-year-old Jeffrey Wayne Huffmon, of Hale, allegedly failed to appear in Carroll County Court Wednesday after posting bond earlier this month. Court records indicate this is his 4th stealing offense within 10 years.
KMZU
Citizen recognized for assisting wounded Excelsior Springs officer
CLAY COUNTY, MO - A ceremony this evening at an area middle school will recognize a citizen for her assistance toward an Excelsior Springs police officer who was wounded on duty. A press release says Ava Donegan, 17, helped apply a tourniquet above the officer's wounds, and assisted with his...
KMZU
5th Annual Whiteman Base Community Council's Bomber Ball
KNOB NOSTER, Mo. - It's a privilege many overlook, being able to spend time with family during the holiday season. But for the airmen stationed at Whiteman Airforce Base and deployed around the world, it’s a luxury many can only yearn for. For those lucky enough to have the opportunity to return home for the holidays from their service to the country, coming back can be a financial burden.
KMZU
Warsaw teen hospitalized in Saline County accident
SALINE COUNTY, Mo. – A Warsaw teen is hospitalized following a Saline County accident yesterday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident occurred at approximately 10:35 a.m. on Highway 65 at Grand Pass. A northbound traveling vehicle, driven by 19-year-old Emily M. Pointdexter, overturned and caught fire after striking an embankment.
KMZU
Bond revoked for Hale resident, wanted by law enforcement
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo. - Livingston County prosecutors seek to revoke bond for a Hale resident accused of felony drug possession and driving while intoxicated with a minor in the vehicle. Court records indicate 47-year-old Eunice Caselman was initially arrested by Chillicothe police in May. Since the incident, Caselman has reportedly...
KMZU
Railroad crossing on Livingston County Route K in Chula to close Wednesday
CHULA – The Canadian Pacific Railroad crossing in Chula is set to close for repair. According to MoDOT, crews will close the road east of Livingston County Route K and Manning Avenue around-the-clock Wednesday, Nov. 17 through Friday, Nov. 19 and again from Monday, Nov. 21 - Wednesday, Nov. 23.
KMZU
Macon man wanted by Livingston County Sheriff's Office
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo. - Livingston County Sheriff's Office seeks a Macon man on their most wanted list for alleged probation violations. Court records indicate Tuesday a warrant was issued for the arrest of 34-year-old Joshua Knouse for a felony failure to appear violation regarding alleged probation violations listed as possession of a machete, knives and drug paraphernalia.
KMZU
Dorothy Helen Meeker
Dorothy Helen Meeker, age 85, a resident of Laredo, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Wright Memorial Hospital, Trenton, Missouri. Funeral services will be held at the Rural Dale Baptist Church, Trenton, Missouri, Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Rural Dale Baptist Church, Trenton, Missouri, Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., two hours prior to service time. Burial will follow at Alpha Cemetery, Laredo, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the Laredo Fire Department and / or Alpha Baptist Church and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, PO Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhome.com.
KMZU
Four years after riot, Missouri moving inmates back into prison
JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri prison officials have reopened a shuttered prison as they reshuffle plans for a new staff training facility. The Missouri Department of Corrections moved inmates into the Crossroads Correctional Center in Cameron last week, leaving behind a neighboring prison that will someday become an academy for correctional officers, said agency spokeswoman Karen Pojmann.
KMZU
Douglas August Koch
Richmond resident, Douglas August Koch, 84, died Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Memorial services, will be 2 p.m. Monday, November 21 at Richmond First Baptist Church. Visitation begins 1 p.m. with masonic service 1:45. Inurnment is in Cravens Cemetery in Camden. Contributions suggested to Alzheimer's Association, sent to Thurman Funeral Home...
KMZU
Two charged with drug offences in Sedalia
SEDALIA, Mo. - A search warrant executed by Sedalia police early this morning results in the detention of two suspects. According to a press release from the department, the search occurred around 8:00 a.m. in the 500 block of South Barrett Ave. The search allegedly found fentanyl and methamphetamine. Daniel...
KMZU
Dorothy Marie (Lahman) Levy
Dorothy Marie (Lahman) Levy, 96 of Lexington, Missouri passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Meyer Care Center in Higginsville, MO. Rosary will be prayed at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, November 20, 2022, at the Walker-Nadler-Fuller Funeral Home, 1720 S. St., Lexington, MO, 64067, 660-259-2245. Visitation will follow from 2:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Sunday, November 20, 2022, at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, November 21, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 107 N. 18th St., Lexington, MO, 64067.
KMZU
Child dies in rollover accident near Gower
GOWER, MO - A five-year-old occupant died in a car accident Wednesday afternoon. According to Highway Patrol, a vehicle driven by Alisha Martin, 33, of St Joseph ran off the southbound lanes of Route 169, north of Gower, hit a utility pole, and overturned. A five-year-old male suffered fatal injuries....
KMZU
Donna (Cook) Orr
Donna (Cook) Orr - age 78 of Cameron, MO and former resident of Cowgill, MO passed away Monday evening, November 14, 2022. at Polaris Health and Wellness of Cameron in Cameron, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Cowgill United Methodist Church in care of the...
KMZU
Ricky Eugene Hall
Ricky Eugene Hall, 65, of Kansas City, died Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at North Kansas City Hospital in Kansas City. Ricky was born on September 6, 1957, in Richmond, the son of Lewy Virgil “Junior” and Barbara Ann (Whelchel) Hall, Jr. He was united in marriage to Diana C. Foland of Kansas City on August 16, 2008; she survives of the home.
KMZU
Betty Ann O'Dell
Betty Ann O'Dell, 88, of Carrollton died Tuesday, Nov. 15. Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 at Carroll Memory Gardens. Services are under the direction of Bittiker Funeral Home.
Comments / 0