Deadline Looms to Use Easy Filing Tools to Sign Up for Missing $1,400 Stimulus Checks, Child Tax Credit Payments

Stimulus Checks: See If Your State Is Mailing Out Payments in November
Stimulus payments have been one of the hallmarks of the coronavirus pandemic, with the federal government's trillions of dollars capturing the biggest headlines. But states have been doling out...
4th stimulus check update 2022 — Americans can claim monthly direct payments worth $9,600 – see if you’re eligible
THE deadline to apply for a new basic income pilot program worth $9,600 has been fast approaching. The Coachella Immigrant Families Recovery Program will provide eligible families $400 a month payments for two years. The money aims to support immigrant families who are not eligible for federal Covid-19 related assistance...
Washington Examiner
Social Security payment: Monthly $841 check to be sent to millions in just six days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are slated to receive their monthly $841 payment for November in just six days. Recipients did not receive a check this month due to a scheduling quirk — Oct. 1 falling on a weekend — that gave them two paychecks in September. SSI payments are issued by the Social Security Administration on the first of each month, but when that day falls on a holiday or weekend, payments are issued on the last weekday before the first of the next month, according to the SSA.
Stimulus checks are coming your way
woman counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) How does some more cash for your wallet sound right now? The great news is that many Maine residents will be getting money if you meet the requirements that are set by the state.
One-time payment of up to $500 has been sent by the state
woman holding moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) You will probably want to go check your bank statements as soon as possible to see if you got some money from the state of Georgia. You should have received a nice surprise in your bank account over the last month or two, courtesy of the state of Georgia. Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302, which gives Georgia taxpayers a refund of some or all of the 2020 income taxes due. And this money should have been sent to you by now.
IRS: 9M families who did not claim free COVID money notified
WASHINGTON — Starting this week, the Internal Revenue Service is sending letters to more than 9 million individuals and families who appear to qualify for a variety of key tax benefits but did not claim them by filing a 2021 federal income tax return. Many in this group may be eligible to claim some or all of the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit, the Child Tax Credit, the Earned Income Tax Credit and other tax credits depending on their personal and family situation.
What Is the Highest Income Level for Food Stamps in 2023?
To qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP) benefits, which were previously referred to as food stamps, you need to meet certain eligibility requirements, including the amount of...
CNET
Here's How Much Bigger Your Social Security Check Will Be in 2023
Social Security benefits for next year will see a cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, of 8.7%. That's the biggest increase since 1981, when it hit an all-time high of 11.2%. "A COLA of 8.7% is extremely rare and would be the highest ever received by most Social Security beneficiaries alive today," Senior Citizens League policy analyst Mary Johnson said in a statement earlier this year.
The IRS just changed its tax brackets. Here's the impact on your taxes.
The IRS said it is adjusting many of its rules to account for the impact of inflation, ranging from individual income tax brackets for 2023 to the standard deduction. The changes could mean tax savings for some taxpayers next year. The higher limits are aimed at avoiding "bracket creep" due...
Stimulus Checks: Mark These Dates on Your Calendar Now
Americans across the board are feeling the adverse side effects of inflation, with many of them slumping deeper into debt as a result. To help see taxpayers through these tough times, some states (18...
Will We Ever Receive Stimulus Checks Again?
The inflation drama that continues to make daily life more expensive comes with an impossible Catch-22. Average people -- particularly low-income families -- need financial assistance to cope with...
Why Did I Get Two Social Security Checks This Month?
Social Security is generally a once-per-month proposition. However, in certain cases, Social Security beneficiaries can receive more than one check per month. For some this is a normal occurrence, but...
SNAP Benefits Update: Eligible Family Could Get Maximum Food Stamps Worth $4,250 In 2023, How To Apply?
The US government determines the new maximum payment for people who use food stamps based on inflation each year. Every year on October 1st, the new Cost-of-Living Adjustments (COLA) take effect and are in force through the following year.
$3000 to $4000 stimulus payment available for thousands of Michigan residents: See if you are eligible
This could help people resolve different financial issues. A total of 18 states across the US are getting tax rebates or stimulus payments. These include Georgia, Florida, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Virginia, South Carolina, Massachusetts, and New Jersey.
Social Security update: First of double SSI checks next month worth $1,755 to be sent out in 17 days
Supplemental Security Income beneficiaries are 17 days away from the first of two payments in the month of December due to a scheduling quirk, worth a total of $1,755. The first payment will be sent out to eligible recipients on Dec. 1, with the next of the monthly checks being delivered on Dec. 30 for those same recipients.
A $400 payment is likely coming to you from the state
Photo of money and envelopePhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) If you are a resident of Alabama, you know how much prices have gone up recently due to inflation. But here's some good news that will encourage you: there's a very good chance that you'll soon have a $400 payment coming your way.
Claim your $1,400 stimulus check before November 17 — here's how
Have you filed your tax return for this year? If not, you could be missing out on money from the third stimulus check. In fact, about 9 million households have been sent reminders by the IRS to file their tax returns and claim these stimulus payments.
Extra Social Security Payments: Up to $841 Boosted Check Will Be Distributed in December, Who Is Eligible?
According to reports, the last boosted payments for Social Security payment beneficiaries will be distributed by 33 states in December, which may result in an additional eight million Americans receiving more benefits.
ValueWalk
IRS Letter Says You Are Eligible For A Federal Stimulus Check. What To Do
If you recently received a letter from the IRS, make sure you don’t throw it away or ignore it. You could be one of the nine million people that the IRS says could still be eligible for a federal stimulus check or extended child tax credit, or both. However,...
Can You Be Paid To Be A Caregiver For A Family Member? How Personal Services Contracts Work
As emotionally grueling as the strain can be for someone providing care to a family member, it is often matched by equally burdensome financial stress. For America's 48 million unpaid family...
