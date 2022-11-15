ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Ray Dalio Says None of China's New Leadership Team Appear to Be ‘Extremists'

American billionaire Ray Dalio laid out his outlook for China's economy and government policy in a Nov. 16 post on LinkedIn. Regarding the new leadership team, "the people being added are loyal strongmen who appear to be capable and have demonstrated track records of being willing to do the unpopular things," Dalio said.
The Independent

Melania predicts what Trump’s return to White House would look like in three words

Former first lady Melania Trump hailed her husband's bid to run for the president's office in 2024, suggesting that his return to the White House would lead to "success and prosperity".Donald Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign to try to return to the White House for a second time. His team filed his paperwork with the Federal Election Commission, establishing his candidacy to run for the office. "America's comeback starts right now," he said in a speech."I support my husband’s decision to run for president of this...
The Comeback

Russia makes surprising Brittney Griner admission

"We have made a substantial offer that the Russian Federation has consistently failed to negotiate in good faith." The post Russia makes surprising Brittney Griner admission appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BlackAmericaWeb

14th Amendment Disqualifies Trump From Ever Holding Public Office Again, Experts Argue

Donald Trump announced he was running for president in 2024, but constitutional experts say Section 3 of the 14th Amendment disqualifies him from seeking any public office ever again because he incited the infamous insurrection on Jan. 6 2021. The post 14th Amendment Disqualifies Trump From Ever Holding Public Office Again, Experts Argue appeared first on NewsOne.
Vice

What It’s Like Inside the Penal Colony Brittney Griner Was Sent to in Russia

After two weeks of radio silence from Russian officials regarding Brittney Griner’s transfer to an unnamed labor camp, her attorneys confirmed on Thursday that the WNBA player turned Russian political prisoner had been taken to Female Penal Colony IK-2 in Mordovia. It is here, about 300 miles from where...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Harris Calls North Korea's Missile Launch a ‘Brazen Violation' as APEC Leaders Condemn Act

This is CNBC's live blog covering the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. The APEC leaders' meeting begins Friday, as the world's economic leaders are expected to continue discussions of trade and sustainable economic growth. APEC ministers on Thursday exchanged views on how the region can maintain momentum for open trade, investment...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

GOP Operative Convicted of Funneling Russian Donation to Trump's 2016 Campaign

Republican political operative Jesse Benton was convicted in federal court of funneling $25,000 from a Russian businessman to Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign. The guilty verdict stemmed from money that Russian businessman Roman Vasilenko payed Benton in exchange for getting him a ticket to a Trump fundraiser so Vasilenko could get a photo with Trump.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

GOP Megadonor Mercer Family Has No Plans to Boost Trump's 2024 Campaign as Former President Loses More Allies

GOP megadonors Robert Mercer and daughter Rebekah Mercer have no current plans to help former President Donald Trump's 2024 campaign for the White House. The Mercers, who were among Trump's major benefactors during his first run for president in 2016, are distancing themselves from the former commander in chief's latest White House bid.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

FDA Says Lab-Grown Meat Is Safe for Human Consumption

The Food and Drug Administration for the first time cleared a lab-grown meat product developed by a California start-up as safe for human consumption. The decision marks a key milestone for cell-cultivated meats to eventually become available in U.S. supermarkets and restaurants. The FDA cleared Upside Foods, formerly known as...
