Arlington, TX

Stereogum

Live Nation On Taylor Swift Ticket Debacle: She’s The Problem, It’s Her

Ticketmaster crashed and queues lasted for hours when tickets for Taylor Swift’s stadium tour went on sale Tuesday. This led to lots of angry Swifties and calls from various lawmakers to break up Ticketmaster and investigate the merger between the ticketing platform and concert promoter Live Nation. Now Live Nation has responded.
NBC News

Taylor Swift tour frenzy fuels frustration at Ticketmaster

Presale tickets for Taylor Swift’s tour hit the market this morning, causing Ticketmaster’s website to crash due to “unprecedented demand.” NBC News’ Stephanie Gosk has more details on how “Swifties” are reacting.Nov. 16, 2022.
Parade

Taylor Swift Breaks Silence on Ticketmaster Fiasco

Taylor Swift has finally issued a response after thousands of her fans were left distraught over the outcome of Ticketmaster's disastrous presale events earlier this week. The singer, 32, issued a lengthy message to her fans on Friday, Nov. 18, the same day that tickets for the highly-anticipated "The Eras Tour" were scheduled to go on sale to the general public before the sale was canceled by Ticketmaster as a result of "insufficient" remaining inventory.
HuffPost

Ocasio-Cortez Slams Ticketmaster Monopoly Amid Taylor Swift Ticket Frenzy

As millions of Taylor Swift fans descended on Ticketmaster to gain highly coveted admission to her tour only to have their hopes dashed by a barely functional website, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) urged people to direct their ire toward corporate monopolies. Ocasio-Cortez tweeted out her criticism of Ticketmaster ― the...
AOL Corp

Taylor Swift fiasco sends Live Nation shares tumbling as analysts call Ticketmaster 'part of the solution'

Ticketmaster's got bad blood with Taylor Swift fans — and now the Department of Justice and Wall Street, too. Shares of Live Nation (LYV) closed down nearly 8% on Friday, hitting their lowest levels since February 2021, as the nightmare week for Ticketmaster's parent company continued after a report from The New York Times said the Justice Department has opened an antitrust investigation into the company.
Outsider.com

Taylor Swift Fans Crash Ticketmaster Site With Huge Demand

The Swifties are not happy with Ticketmaster as Taylor Swift fans flocked to the ticket giant only to be met with a crashed site. You would think that in the year 2022, a site like Ticketmaster would have the ability to hold up against mass rushes like this. However, those Swifties are a different breed.

