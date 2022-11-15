Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kidnapping suspect arrested after a multi-city chase by Fort Worth policeMark Randall HavensArlington, TX
Escondido Open in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
New Mockingbird Station Restaurant, The FinchSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Texas Rangers to host the MLB All-Star Game at Globe Life Field in 2024Jalyn SmootArlington, TX
Grapevine Veteran Found Guilty for Actions on Jan. 6Larry LeaseGrapevine, TX
Related
Stereogum
Live Nation On Taylor Swift Ticket Debacle: She’s The Problem, It’s Her
Ticketmaster crashed and queues lasted for hours when tickets for Taylor Swift’s stadium tour went on sale Tuesday. This led to lots of angry Swifties and calls from various lawmakers to break up Ticketmaster and investigate the merger between the ticketing platform and concert promoter Live Nation. Now Live Nation has responded.
Ticketmaster cancels public sale of Taylor Swift tour, citing high demand for tickets
Ticketmaster said Thursday it had canceled the public sale of tickets to Taylor Swift's "The Eras" tour. "Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow’s public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been cancelled," Ticketmaster tweeted.
Taylor Swift ticket resale prices hit $20,000 for Kansas City concerts
Taylor Swift fans might have to shell out more than $20,000 for premium seats at her Eras Tour show at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.
Taylor Swift angry for fans in Ticketmaster meltdown
NEW YORK — (AP) — Swifties, your girl has spoke on the Ticketmaster meltdown. Taylor Swift posted a story Friday on Instagram expressing her anger and frustration over the hours spent by fans trying to buy tickets for her tour next year. “I'm not going to make excuses...
Taylor Swift tour frenzy fuels frustration at Ticketmaster
Presale tickets for Taylor Swift’s tour hit the market this morning, causing Ticketmaster’s website to crash due to “unprecedented demand.” NBC News’ Stephanie Gosk has more details on how “Swifties” are reacting.Nov. 16, 2022.
Taylor Swift Breaks Silence on Ticketmaster Fiasco
Taylor Swift has finally issued a response after thousands of her fans were left distraught over the outcome of Ticketmaster's disastrous presale events earlier this week. The singer, 32, issued a lengthy message to her fans on Friday, Nov. 18, the same day that tickets for the highly-anticipated "The Eras Tour" were scheduled to go on sale to the general public before the sale was canceled by Ticketmaster as a result of "insufficient" remaining inventory.
What could you buy for the price of a ticket to see Taylor Swift
The general sale for Taylor Swift tickets has been canceled by Ticketmaster, and on the secondary market, it can get quite expensive. Here are three other ways you could spend your money instead of being front row center for The Eras Tour.
Taylor Swift tour chaos spurs calls to probe ticketing industry
When Taylor Swift announced her first tour in five years, Jacob Landry couldn't wait to jump in line to see his favorite artist take the stage. Landry said he was originally willing to pay around $300 to see Swift, but with fees the final price landed at a $569.
Taylor Swift Fans Have Epic Meltdown When Ticketmaster Has Outage Before Tour Tickets Set to Release
On Tuesday morning, just before tickets were set to release for Taylor Swift's Era's Tour, Ticketmaster had an outage and Swifties were in an absolute panic. According to The Daily Mail, "Some fans complained of not being able to access the site at all, while others faced a litany of issues including the website denying accounts are verified when they are."
Taylor Swift re-sale tickets for Detroit shows going for exorbitant prices
Tickets for Taylor Swift's two shows at Ford Field went on sale Tuesday and led to chaos around the country with Ticketmaster crashing, fans waiting in hours-long queues, and codes not working.
Taylor Swift Finally Addressed the Ticketmaster Debacle — Here's Everything to Know
Everyone knew getting tickets for Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour was going to be a challenge. But no one — especially not Ticketmaster, the platform responsible for distributing said tickets — seemed remotely aware of just how messy the process would turn out to be. Swift first announced...
Ocasio-Cortez Slams Ticketmaster Monopoly Amid Taylor Swift Ticket Frenzy
As millions of Taylor Swift fans descended on Ticketmaster to gain highly coveted admission to her tour only to have their hopes dashed by a barely functional website, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) urged people to direct their ire toward corporate monopolies. Ocasio-Cortez tweeted out her criticism of Ticketmaster ― the...
AOL Corp
Taylor Swift fiasco sends Live Nation shares tumbling as analysts call Ticketmaster 'part of the solution'
Ticketmaster's got bad blood with Taylor Swift fans — and now the Department of Justice and Wall Street, too. Shares of Live Nation (LYV) closed down nearly 8% on Friday, hitting their lowest levels since February 2021, as the nightmare week for Ticketmaster's parent company continued after a report from The New York Times said the Justice Department has opened an antitrust investigation into the company.
Taylor Swift Fans Crash Ticketmaster Site With Huge Demand
The Swifties are not happy with Ticketmaster as Taylor Swift fans flocked to the ticket giant only to be met with a crashed site. You would think that in the year 2022, a site like Ticketmaster would have the ability to hold up against mass rushes like this. However, those Swifties are a different breed.
Taylor Swift fans: The Pa. attorney general wants to hear your Ticketmaster complaints
Pennsylvania’s attorney general wants to hear from Taylor Swift fans who had trouble, trouble, trouble with Ticketmaster this week when trying to buy tickets for the star’s “The Eras Tour.”. The presale for Swift fans, available only to verified fans with special presale codes, began Tuesday morning...
Swift blasts flubs in ticket sales for her upcoming concert tour
Taylor Swift didn’t hold back Friday, saying it “really pisses me off” that her fans were stymied in their efforts to purchase tickets for her upcoming concert tour due to demand that overwhelmed the Ticketmaster online retail site. Swift’s “Eras Tour” is set to begin March 18...
Comments / 5