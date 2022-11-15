ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King Of Prussia, PA

Superhero Movie Fans Dress the Part for ‘Black Panther’ Premier Screening in King of Prussia

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X0niR_0jBqWGDz00
Ed Pagan, a South Jersey fan, showed up in King of Prussia for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" ready for action.Image via Charles Fox at The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Fans showed up wearing costumes and colors of their favorite superhero characters for the Nov. 9 special premiere screening of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at Regal UA King of Prussia. Kiersten Adams and Charles Fox, using their journalistic super powers, covered the turnout in The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Some fans wore all black in honor of Chadwick Boseman, who originated the role of King T’Challa in 2018 and died in 2020. Others put on their best Killmonger and Black Panther costumes.

Tomika Bryant, a stylist and wellness influencer from King of Prussia, decided to dress up for the event to celebrate Black culture.

“For too long it has gone uncelebrated, and a lot of us didn’t know how to accept it just because of the way society treated us,” she said. “Now we know it’s okay and we should embrace it. The natural hair, the big earrings, the nose rings, the bold lips, all of it — we are here for it.”

Meanwhile, Darnell Hicks — founder of Party Nerdz, a Mount Laurel marketing firm that specializes in themed events — was excited about the new characters.

“I want to see what they do with Ironheart, aka Riri Williams,” he said.

Read more about the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere in The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MONTCO.Today

Lancaster County’s Holiday Theatrical Season Gives Audiences Multiple Presents of Stage Presence

Lancaster County's holiday entertainment offerings are only one of a number of reasons to schedule a multi-day seasonal visit.Image via iStock. The Dec. Lancaster County entertainment scene offers sights, sounds, and story lines that can provide a welcome respite to the run-up to Santa’s big day. It’s a chance to set aside the chores and duties of the season, nestle into a comfortable seat, and surrender to the laughter, joy, and wonder of the season.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Couples: Don’t Let the 2022 Holiday Dazzle Wear You to a Frazzle; Schedule a Montco Date Night

Montgomery County offers unique options for a date night, whether it's a couple's first or one-thousandth.Image via iStock. The holiday onslaught is building; it’s almost palpable throughout Montgomery County. Calendar dates are filling; shopping lists are lengthening; the whole pace of daily life seems to be quickening. Which makes the Nov.–Dec. timeframe particularly suitable for couples to schedule a date night. Tung Chi, of COHAITUNGCHI.com, compiled a list of Montco-centric options for two to escape the seasonal mayhem, even just shortly.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
The Infatuation

The Best Restaurants In West Philly

West Philly is a lot more than just the opening bars in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme song. From University City to Spruce Hill, many of the neighborhoods on the west side of the Schuylkill are filled with amazing shops, galleries, museums, and gardens. Plus, they have some fantastic restaurants and cafes where you can eat unforgettable Ethiopian food, grab your morning donuts and bagels, or spend a date night splitting ginger shredded duck. These are our 18 favorite places to dine in West Philly.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Best Pie Shops In Philadelphia Region

Apple, pumpkin, pecan or coconut cream, most American families are sporting pie on their Thanksgiving tables. No time for baking? Here are some of the best places to purchase pies in the Philadelphia area. Philadelphia. Sweet T's Bakery and Snack Shop. Little Susie's Coffee & Pie. The Bakeshop on 20th.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

Just One Dish: Alicha Fried Chicken at Doro Bet

The story behind Doro Bet’s lemon-turmeric fried chicken, how it’s made, and why you should be going out of your way to eat this newly invented Ethiopian dish. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter. Welcome to Just One Dish,...
MONTCO.Today

NYT: Blue Bell Bride Weds Her Fishing Boat Captain, Finds that Harvesting a Sea Treasure Takes Patience

Ricky Wheeler and Kaitlyn Johnson.Image via Lahzeh Photography at The New York Times. Kaitlyn Johnson’s pathway to marrying Richard “Ricky” Wheeler was rather ironic. As a charter fishing vessel captain, Wheeler knew the patience often required to catch fish. But that skill — the ability to wait for a potential big payoff — became something that Johnson had to master as well. Valeriya Safronova netted this story for The New York Times.
BLUE BELL, PA
MONTCO.Today

President of Wissahickon Stone Quarry, Animal Rights Activist Remembered for Her Energy and Devotion

Beth Ann White and her husband, John.Image via The Philadelphia Inquirer. Beth Ann White — president and managing member of the Wissahickon Stone Quarry in Glenside, co-owner and general manager of the 1859 Wellness Spa and Salon in Manayunk, and a dedicated animal rights activist — has died at 56, writes Gary Miles for ThePhiladelphia Inquirer.
GLENSIDE, PA
MONTCO.Today

Sure, Santa’s the Go-To Guy for the 2022 Toy Season, But in Case He Needs Help, Montco’s Got His Back

Montgomery County's independent toy stores can often outdo their big-box counterparts in terms of stock and service. The North Pole production schedule has probably ramped up already, with Santa and his staff diligently working to get ahead of an onslaught of requests that will arrive immediately after Thanksgiving. And although he’s pretty adept at making wishes come true, sometimes he could use a little parental assistance when it comes to fulfilling under-the-tree wishes. Laura Swartz profiled some Montgomery County independent toy stores — Santa approved for inventory and service not generally found at their big-box counterparts — for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

Fun Things To Do For Couples In Philadelphia

Are you single and hoping to visit Philadelphia with a travel companion/love interest? Here's a tip for meeting someone to enjoy a romantic break in Pennsylvania – sign up for online dating. You'll be amazed by the diverse talent pool you can tap into. This platform will not only introduce you to prospective partners looking for dates, but if you're secretly seeking an unconventional arrangement, you could search for a couple seeking a female! Whatever form of interaction suits you, it’s guaranteed that a digital site or app can be your passport to fulfillment. Once you get that Philly breaks organized, how about a list of fun activities for couples (and their ‘friends’?!)
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
15K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy