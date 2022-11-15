Superhero Movie Fans Dress the Part for ‘Black Panther’ Premier Screening in King of Prussia

Ed Pagan, a South Jersey fan, showed up in King of Prussia for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" ready for action. Image via Charles Fox at The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Fans showed up wearing costumes and colors of their favorite superhero characters for the Nov. 9 special premiere screening of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at Regal UA King of Prussia. Kiersten Adams and Charles Fox, using their journalistic super powers, covered the turnout in The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Some fans wore all black in honor of Chadwick Boseman, who originated the role of King T’Challa in 2018 and died in 2020. Others put on their best Killmonger and Black Panther costumes.

Tomika Bryant, a stylist and wellness influencer from King of Prussia, decided to dress up for the event to celebrate Black culture.

“For too long it has gone uncelebrated, and a lot of us didn’t know how to accept it just because of the way society treated us,” she said. “Now we know it’s okay and we should embrace it. The natural hair, the big earrings, the nose rings, the bold lips, all of it — we are here for it.”

Meanwhile, Darnell Hicks — founder of Party Nerdz, a Mount Laurel marketing firm that specializes in themed events — was excited about the new characters.

“I want to see what they do with Ironheart, aka Riri Williams,” he said.