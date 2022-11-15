Read full article on original website
ifiberone.com
Dog that was in car when it was stolen in Ellensburg found in Mattawa, reunited with owner
ELLENSBURG — A dog that was inside a vehicle when it was stolen in Ellensburg this week has been reunited with its owner. A Honda Accord was reported stolen at about 10 a.m. Wednesday, with 11-year-old Maya inside, according to Ellensburg police. More than 24 hours later and more...
FOX 11 and 41
Jordan Torres family holds vigil to honor his memory
TOPPENISH, Wash. – Friends and family gathered at an abandoned house near the intersection of Progressive Road and Mckinley Road on Friday to honor the memory of Jordan Torres. Torres was shot and killed last weekend and found on the side of the road in front of the house...
Open Letter to Delta Air Lines: I’m Begging You, Please Come to Yakima
Dear Delta Air Lines, Yakima needs you more than you know. Yakima's airport is a very nice, convenient airport for those in the Yakima Valley. Not just Yakima but Selah, Toppenish, Ellensburg and so many other surrounding cities rely on Yakima's airport to travel to where ever they may go. Yakima relies on Alaska Airlines, which really is a wonderful airline company. Though Alaska Airlines only travels from Yakima to Seattle and back it's what we're used to and works out great. It would be nice to have other travel options for places like Los Angeles or Denver or even Portland but Seattle works fine.
3 Reasons Business Owners need to Be on the Watch in Yakima
The Holiday season is officially in full swing and we haven't even carved the Thanksgiving Turkey yet. It's true, people everywhere are going out and shopping getting ready to make someone's Christmas or holiday the best one yet. Some local businesses are raking in the cash while others are prepping for the rush to hit their store.
The Best $20 I’ve Ever Spent? Seeing an Elvis Impersonator in a Washington Casino
The following is a review of a recent concert in which I was stone-cold sober. I think my mother raised me right. One aspect of my life where I still feel her tremendous influence is in my musical tastes. (My mom is still alive, by the way.) Because of my mom, I like a lot of artists across several genres. I love Billy Joel. I love Billy Joel enough that I accidentally bought a second copy of an album of his that I already had. I love R.E.M., INXS, Peter Gabriel, Paul Simon, Elton John, The Beatles, ELO, The Police, and Bryan Adams. That's not even the tip of the iceberg yet. I love live music to the point where there are some artists that I only own their live albums.
Have a Toys For Tots Donation? Here’s Some Handy Drop-Off Locations In Yakima
Tis the season of giving, and many are in need. Thank goodness for Toys for Tots. If you can, donate a new toy or something else like sporting equipment (balls, bags, PPE), children’s books, backpacks, games, cosmetic accessories for younger teens, etc. Or, a cash donation is always accepted.
37 Years Later these bumps on East I-82 Near Benton City Are still there, Why?
If you’re from around these parts, you’re likely very familiar with the barrage of bumps on eastbound Interstate 82 between Prosser and Benton City at milepost 91.9. The bumps have been there since the late 80s and as of yet, the WSDOT hasn’t been able to find a way to completely remedy the problem. You could say, they keep hitting bumps in the road (sorry) when it comes to smoothing out the interstate.
Old Welch juice plant to serve as intake for future Behavioral Health and Recovery Center
“We are going to have less crime, lower jail and court costs, lower hospital costs and shorter waiting times in hospital and emergency rooms because frequent overdose cases should go down.”
cwuobserver.com
Psychology Building melts into amorphous blob
The psychology building’s structure provides more ambiguity than an inkblot Rorschach test, featuring lines, levels and angles seemingly on a path to nowhere. The perplexing hub of insight is verifiably haunted, haunted by the fixation of psychology students trying to study their way out of their own disarray and the ghosts of repression past.
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima jails struggle to book inmates in special housing
YAKIMA, Wash. - Since the pandemic restrictions lifted, the Yakima County Jail and Yakima City Jail have seen their general populations decline. However, they continue to see a big need for booking inmates into special housing. Special housing is housing separate from the rest of the jail or prison population....
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakama Nation's 'deadliest intersection' to be monitored with new technology
A new sensor at the intersection of Larue Road and U.S. Highway 97 will provide more information to improve traffic safety in what can be a dangerous part of the Yakima Valley. Yakama Nation’s Department of Natural Resources collaborated with the University of Washington’s Smart Transportation Applications and Research Lab...
Person Found Shot Dead In Lower Yakima Valley
Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a homicide reported Sunday in the lower Yakima valley. Details are sketchy but Deputies say they found a person shot dead after responding to the area near Highway 97 and Progressive road. The person has not been identified and no arrests have been made. No other details were released and it's unknown if Yakama Tribal Police were involved in the investigation.
Yakima Police Following Leads But Still No Sign of Missing Boy
He's been missing since September 10 and still no sign whatsoever about what happened to a 5 year old boy from Yakima. Yakima Police say Lucian Mungia was last seen by his father in the play area at Sarge Hubbard Park. Police say as the search continues there's still no sign of any foul play and they have no answer as to what happened to the boy.
