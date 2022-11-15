Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
radionwtn.com
Garvin Dale Flood
Garvin Dale Flood, 79, of Paris, Tennessee, died Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at The Farms at Puryear in Puryear, Tennessee. Dale was born Thursday, November 4, 1943, in Paris, Tennessee, to the late Garvin Tolbert Flood and the late Jewell Sunshine Collins Flood. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one sister: Anna L. Vaughn; and two brothers: Ricky Flood and Randy Flood.
radionwtn.com
Hal Mott, Jr.
Hal Mott, Jr., 60, of Clarksville, Tennessee, passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at his residence with his loving family by his side. He was born at Ft. Campbell, Kentucky, July 12, 1962, the beloved son of the late Hal F. Mott, Sr and Cleo Ellen Rader Mott. Hal was...
radionwtn.com
Miss UT Martin, Soybean Fest Winners Crowned
MARTIN, Tenn. – Caleigh Jo Erwin, of Dyersburg, and Karenna Rainey, of Adamsville, have been competing in pageants their entire lives. The two University of Tennessee at Martin students were crowned Miss UT Martin and Miss Tennessee Soybean Festival respectively during the combined pageant held Nov. 5 in the Boling University Center’s Duncan Ballroom. The Miss UT Martin Scholarship Pageant is in its 59th year, while the Miss Tennessee Soybean Festival title was awarded for the 23rd time.
radionwtn.com
Break Bread Together This Saturday
Paris, Tenn.–Break Bread Together will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 19 at the First United Methodist Church in Paris. Break Bread Together is always held the third Saturday of each month. The menu is chicken and dressing, green beans, corn, roll and dessert. Doors open at 10:30...
radionwtn.com
Paris Man Honored For Lengthy Military Service
Denton Jordan served seven years in the Air Force from 2013 to 2020, was deployed four times to Aghanistan, Africa, Turkey, and Bulgaria/Romania. He was stationed in Spangdahlem, Germany for four years and in Little Rock for three. Tennessee’s community and technical colleges honored veterans on their campuses – students,...
radionwtn.com
Inman Middle Students Open Food Pantry
Paris, Tenn.–The Inman Middle School Beta Team of Jackson Webb, Hudson Massey, Sadie Thompson, and Channing Micheal have opened a food pantry with the help of Community Hero Tryna George. George helped them get their vision up and going by building and donating a Blessing Box so it can be filled with much need food items for our surrounding community. Drop off and pick-can only be done when students are not present. Week days before 7:00 am and after 4:00 pm.
radionwtn.com
Habitat For Humanity Needs Volunteers For Saturday Home Construction
Paris, Tenn.–Construction for the next house built by Habitat for Humanity of Paris/Henry County will begin at 8 a.m. this Saturday, November 19th and any volunteers that are available to help can come to 409 Irvine Street in Paris. There is no need for prior experience to volunteer, although...
radionwtn.com
Athena Delphian’s Holiday Table Returns Friday
Paris, Tenn.–Mark your calendars for The Holiday Table, hosted by the Athena Delphian Club, later this week. It’s back in person and will be held from 11-1 p.m. Friday, November 18, on the Henry County Courthouse lawn. Gourmet baked goods, table decor, gift baskets and more. Gigi’s Famous...
radionwtn.com
Holly Jolly Electric Christmas Parade Seeks Entrants
Paris, Tenn.–Round up your Christmas lights, extension cords, kiddos and something with wheels – it’s time for the annual Holly Jolly, Electric Christmas Parade. Sponsored by the Downtown Paris Association, the parade takes place on Saturday, December 10 at 5:00 pm immediately following Santa’s Christmas Festival.
radionwtn.com
New Viewfinder For Colorblind Visitors Installed at Paris Landing
Buchanan, Tenn.–Colorblind visitors can now experience Tennessee’s true Fall colors by looking through the newly installed viewfinder at Paris Landing State Park. Acting Park Manager Tim Caldwell said the viewer is outfitted with Enchroma lenses that enables visitors with red-green color-blindness to experience a vibrancy of Fall colors and the beauty of the state park.
radionwtn.com
Few More Tickets Released For Gatlin Brothers Show At The Dixie
Huntingdon, Tenn.–Twelve seats have been released for this weekend’s *SOLD OUT* performance with The Gatlin Brothers!. To purchase tickets to their Saturday, Nov 19, show at 7:30p, please call The Dixie’s Box Office, M-F, 10-4p at 731.986.2100.
radionwtn.com
Dresden Middle School Player Injured In Game
DRESDEN, Tenn. — A 7th grade Dresden Middle School student playing in last night’s basketball game fell and took a hit to the back of the head. The player was transported to the hospital by emergency medical personnel and later flighted to Vanderbilt Hospital. School officials said, “We...
radionwtn.com
Dorena-Hickman Ferry Reopens First Time Since September
Hickman, Ky.–After being closed due to low water on the Mississippi River, the Dorena-Hickman Ferry has resumed service. The Dorena-Hickman Ferry has been closed since September 12, when drought conditions caused river levels to drop to the 8th lowest ever at Cairo. This morning the river was at 17.15...
radionwtn.com
Canned Food Drive At 47th Annual MSU Rodeo
Murray, Ky.–The 47th Annual Murray State University Rodeo Team College Rodeo is November 17-19 at the Cherry Expo Center at 7pm each night. The Agriculture Leadership Council (ALC) is hosting its “Hunger Hero’s – Racing to Put Food on the Table” canned food drive for the Murray-Calloway County Needline. On Thursday, November 17th, support the community by bringing non-perishable food items to the Racer Roundup Rodeo at the Expo Center.
radionwtn.com
Homemaker’s Holiday: Baked Goods, Casseroles, Soups, Bread, Crafts & More
Paris, Tenn.–There was a steady crowd for the opening evening of this year’s Homemaker’s Holiday at the Henry County Fairgrounds Wednesday. The Family Community Education Clubs in Henry County are providing LOTS of good stuff, from baked goods to crafts, casseroles, soups, bread, ornaments, wreaths and more. Today they are open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with lunch served beginning at 11 a.m. Lunch of sandwich, soup, dessert and drink for $5. In photo, Gail Perkins, Betty Crimble, Teresa Paschall and Beth Goff of the Pleasant Hill FCE Club display their wares. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
radionwtn.com
New Murray Police Officers Sworn In
Murray, Ky.–The Murray Police Department welcomes two new officers to the police family. Officers Jacob Kramer and Jackson Kelly were officially sworn in as Officers with the Murray Police Department by Mayor Bob Rogers. Office Kramer began training at the DOCJT on November 7, 2022. Officer Kelly will begin...
radionwtn.com
UC Nursing Education Students Provided With Next Level Opportunity
Union City, Tenn.–A unique opportunity in the healthcare industry drew the attention of several Union City High School seniors recently. Students in Jessica Tuck’s Nursing Education class received a visit from representatives of Dyersburg State and Jackson State Community Colleges and heard about a three-year all-expenses paid opportunity in the EMT and Respiratory Therapy fields.
radionwtn.com
UC Comes Up Empty In Hoop Season Openers
Union City, Tenn.–It was not the start Union City had hoped for. Visiting Crockett County spoiled the opening of the 2022-23 basketball season for the Tornadoes, sweeping UC in contrasting fashion Tuesday night at Marty Sisco Gymnasium. The Cavaliers sank a deciding 3-pointer with 21 seconds to play, then...
radionwtn.com
Investigation Into Major Distribution Of Meth In West Tennessee Leads To Arrest
CEDAR GROVE – A joint investigation by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Memphis Police Department, and Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrest of a Henderson County man on drug and weapons charges. Since June, agents and officers...
radionwtn.com
Do You Know Who This Furniture Belongs To?
Stewart County, Tenn.–If you recognize this furniture and know who it belongs to Stewart County Crime Tips is offering a $150.00 reward for information on who it belongs to that leads to arrest or citation. This furniture was dumped on the side of Onion Hill Road. Sheriff Frankie Gray...
Comments / 0