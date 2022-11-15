STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Junior Adama Sanogo scored 24 points to lead No. 25 UConn to an 86-50 victory over UNC-Wilmington on Friday night. Sophomore Jordan Hawkins returned from concussion protocol to add a career-high 20 points for the unbeaten Huskies (4-0). Hawkins was 5 of 8 on 3-pointers. Freshman Alex Karaban finished with 12 points. “It just felt good to play basketball again,” said Hawkins, who also missed postseason play last year with the Huskies due to a concussion. “There’s been ups and downs this last year, but when I got back on the court it felt great.” The Seahawks (1-3) were led by Shykeim Phillips and Jamarii Thomas, who each had 16 points.

