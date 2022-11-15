Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WCIA
SHG wins Leonard Bowl, moves on to state championship
SPRINGFIELD (WCIA) — It was the last Leonard Bowl ever. Ken Leonard, head coach at Sacred Heart Griffin, faced his son, Derek Leonard, the head coach at Rochester in the 4A semifinals. The last two times these teams matched up, SHG won. Rochester came out ready to play. Pulling ahead in the first quarter 21-0. […]
Sanogo scores 24, No. 25 UConn beats UNC-Wilmington 86-50
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Junior Adama Sanogo scored 24 points to lead No. 25 UConn to an 86-50 victory over UNC-Wilmington on Friday night. Sophomore Jordan Hawkins returned from concussion protocol to add a career-high 20 points for the unbeaten Huskies (4-0). Hawkins was 5 of 8 on 3-pointers. Freshman Alex Karaban finished with 12 points. “It just felt good to play basketball again,” said Hawkins, who also missed postseason play last year with the Huskies due to a concussion. “There’s been ups and downs this last year, but when I got back on the court it felt great.” The Seahawks (1-3) were led by Shykeim Phillips and Jamarii Thomas, who each had 16 points.
Bolles double, once again: Bulldogs swimming repeats at Class 1A state championship meet
For another year, Bolles is on top of the Sunshine State's swimming world. Bolles dominated in the pool Friday night to extend its record streak in the Florida High School Athletic Association swimming championships in Stuart, winning the boys and girls team championships for Class 1A. The titles are the...
Yardbarker
Watch: Giannis Antetokounmpo gets into confrontation with a ladder following loss to 76ers
On Friday night, following a poor shooting performance in a 110-102 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo took out his frustrations on a ladder. After an abysmal night from the free-throw line, Antetokounmpo returned to the court at the Wells Fargo Center to chuck up shots...
Reds acquire INF Kevin Newman from Pirates
Hours after the Pirates tendered a 2023 contract to Kevin Newman, Pittsburgh traded the infielder to the Cincinnati Reds on
You could make a nearly 80-foot-tall snowman with all the snow on the Buffalo Bills' football field
As a historic lake-effect snowstorm slams western New York, nearly 4 feet of snow (and counting) has already fallen as of midday Friday at Buffalo's Highmark Stadium -- what was supposed to be the site os Sunday's Bills home game against Cleveland.
Comments / 0