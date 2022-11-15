ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SHG wins Leonard Bowl, moves on to state championship

SPRINGFIELD (WCIA) — It was the last Leonard Bowl ever. Ken Leonard, head coach at Sacred Heart Griffin, faced his son, Derek Leonard, the head coach at Rochester in the 4A semifinals. The last two times these teams matched up, SHG won. Rochester came out ready to play. Pulling ahead in the first quarter 21-0. […]
The Associated Press

Sanogo scores 24, No. 25 UConn beats UNC-Wilmington 86-50

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Junior Adama Sanogo scored 24 points to lead No. 25 UConn to an 86-50 victory over UNC-Wilmington on Friday night. Sophomore Jordan Hawkins returned from concussion protocol to add a career-high 20 points for the unbeaten Huskies (4-0). Hawkins was 5 of 8 on 3-pointers. Freshman Alex Karaban finished with 12 points. “It just felt good to play basketball again,” said Hawkins, who also missed postseason play last year with the Huskies due to a concussion. “There’s been ups and downs this last year, but when I got back on the court it felt great.” The Seahawks (1-3) were led by Shykeim Phillips and Jamarii Thomas, who each had 16 points.
