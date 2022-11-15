ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man accused of threatening U.S. Census worker

By Vivian Muniz
 3 days ago

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are reporting about a man they say threatened a U.S. Census Bureau worker while she was doing her job.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Sunday a worker for the United States Census Bureau was doing her job in Jackson Township when she was confronted by a man.

Police say the man blocked the victim’s car stopping her from leaving through the intersection of Mt. Driver and Rinker Road.

The victim stated the man threatened her to leave the neighborhood and if she returned she “would be sorry,” according to PSP.

Troopers note the man left the area in a red pickup.

