Grayling, MI

Crawford County Avalanche

Buck pole event features 23 deer on Tuesday, Wednesday

Annual Orangecoat Round-up conducted at Skip’s Sport Shop during first two days of firearm deer hunting season on November 15-16 Hunters displayed 23 deer on the buck pole at Skip’s Sport Shop – 13 on day one and 10 on day two – during the 2022 Orangecoat Round-up event on the first two days of Michigan’s firearm deer hunting season on November 15 and 16.
GRAYLING, MI
WNEM

Lake-effect snow continues tonight, squalls possible Thursday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Snow has become more scattered today, but still continues this evening, and it won’t be leaving the area anytime soon. We’ll have snow in the forecast for at least the next few days and while it won’t be a constant thing, additional snowfall accumulations are likely and if you have any travel plans to West Michigan this week, you may want to keep informed of the forecast for your destination, as lake-effect snow will be much heavier on the west side of the state.
GRATIOT COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Prudenville Woman Killed After Crashing Into Tree

The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office says a Prudenville woman died after crashing her car on Tuesday. Deputies say Joslyn Hubbard was headed south on M-18 in Markey Township in the afternoon. She passed two other cars, but when she merged back into her lane deputies say she slipped off...
PRUDENVILLE, MI

Comments / 0

