ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Levittown, PA

Jackpot-Winning Lottery Ticket Sold at Small Tobacco Shop in Levittown

BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34OOWf_0jBqSrIg00
The winning ticket was sold at a Levittown tobacco shop.Image via iStock.

A major lottery ticket was sold at a Bucks County establishment, with the winner and the seller making out very well in the end. Dino Ciliberti wrote about the winning ticket for the Levittown Patch.

A Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket that won the jackpot of $590,000 in the Saturday, November 12, drawing, was sold in Bucks News And Tobacco in Levittown. Match 6 Lotto has players choose six numbers from 1 to 49 or gives them the option to have the numbers randomly selected by a computer.

The ticket purchased in Levittown matched all of the six winning numbers – 1, 5, 10, 16, 27, 31 – to win the jackpot prize, less applicable withholding.

Bucks News And Tobacco, located at 1536 Haines Road, will also get a small windfall of its own, as it is entitled to a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

The winner will not be known until they claim the prize and their ticket has been validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto winners can claim their prize within a year from the drawing date.

Read more about the winning lottery ticket in the Levittown Patch.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Lottery ticket worth $3 million sold in Delaware County, Pa.

NORWOOD, Pa. (CBS) -- Someone won $3 million on a scratch-off lottery ticket sold in Delaware County, the Pennsylvania Lottery said in a statement.The winner spent $30 on a $3 Million Extreme Tripler ticket and won the top prize.The ticket was sold at Davis' Trading Post on West Winona Avenue. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Bucks Co. Shop Sells $590K Match 6 Lotto Ticket

It's payday for one lucky Bucks County resident. A Pennsylvania state lottery player won $590,000 in the Saturday, Nov. 12 drawing of the Match 6 Lotto game, state officials said in a statement. The winner matched all six numbers drawn, they added. The vendor, Bucks News And Tobacco at 1536...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Unlicensed Bucks Wedding Venue Must Pay $11K, Says AG

The operators of a wedding and event venue in Bucks County must pay $11,750 to the state, authorities announced. Lawrence and Karen Plummer, who run The Barn at Forestville in Furlong, did not obtain the zoning permit required to run an event venue, said state Attorney General Joshua Shapiro in a statement Friday, Nov. 18.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Jersey Cash 5 Lottery Ticket Wins $125K

One lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn winning the $124,700 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from Sunday, Nov. 13, state Lottery officials said. The winning numbers were: 06, 18, 22, 24 and 37 and the XTRA number was: 05. The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
R.A. Heim

A $1,000 payment coming to some New Jersey residents

hand holding moneyPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons) How does $1,000 dollars sound right now? The Board of Commissioners in Camden County are proud to introduce a Relief Fund that is being made available to those employed in the direct personal care of the elderly, children, and adults with intellectual, physical, and developmental disabilities and brain injuries, whose wages have been affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic. Individuals chosen by the board will receive a stimulus payment in the amount of $1,000.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
sanatogapost.com

Thieves Grab Valuables from Cars Near Trail, Park

SKIPPACK PA – Don’t hit the trail without hiding your valuables, Pennsylvania State Police are cautioning Montgomery County walkers, hikers, and bicyclists. Troopers from the Troop K Barracks in Skippack have encountered more incidents of thefts from motor vehicles parked at or near Montgomery County recreational areas, they reported Thursday (Nov. 17, 2022). Investigations indicate some trail and park users are leaving valuables in plain sight in their cars, enticing smash-and-grab thievery. Others left their vehicle doors unlocked.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Recently-Finished Pipersville Development Celebrates the Sale of Their Last “Contemporary Townhome”

A brand new home development in Bucks County is already celebrating the final sale of one of their most popular townhome models. Lennar Philly Metro finished Lantern Ridge, a new addition of single-family homes and townhomes in Pipersville, earlier this month. Not that soon after opening up to buyers and renters, the new development has recently sold the last of their “contemporary townhome” models to a local family.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

New grocery market is now open in Lancaster County

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Dutch Way Farm Market officially opened a new location in Ephrata on Oct. 26, 2022, according to owner Jordan Snader. Hoover Building Specialists started ‘heavy’ renovations on the new Ephrata location back in the Spring of 2022, according to Snader. The new store is approximately 45,000 square feet and will double as a grocery store and soon a cafe – which will eventually offer specialty coffee drinks, soups, paninis, and their signature ice cream & milkshakes.
EPHRATA, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Straw purchaser nabbed in Bucks

A 24-year-old man is facing a slew of felony charges for the illegal straw purchase of 21 guns at gun stores, almost exclusively in Bucks County. Leonard Truesdale was arraigned Wednesday, Nov. 9, on 21 counts each of making false statements on firearm purchase forms, criminal conspiracy to make false statements on firearm purchase forms and selling or transferring a firearm to an unlicensed person. All the offense are second-degree and third-degree felonies.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
rew-online.com

CBRE Arranges $20.5 Million Sale of 160 units in Trenton, NJ

CBRE announced today the sales of both Colonial Gardens and Grand Court Villas in Trenton, NJ for a combined value of $20.5 million. CBRE’s Tri-State Capital Markets Group consisting of Rich Gatto, Fahri Ozturk, and Zach McHale represented Metropolitan America in the transactions. The CBRE team was also responsible for procuring the buyers for each.
TRENTON, NJ
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today celebrates Bucks County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journals is the publisher of BUCKSCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy