ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheddar News

Moviegoers Flocking Back to Theaters as 'Wakanda Forever' Hits Big

Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AgTJ4_0jBqSibN00

John Partilla, CEO of Screenvision joins Cheddar News to discuss the opening weekend success of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' and the state of the box office as we near the end of 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

President Biden Announces $10k Student Debt Cancellation

Today, President Biden announced that he would cancel $10,000 per student borrower making under $125k per year and extend the due date for payment to the end of the year due to COVID setbacks. Will Sealy, the co-founder and CEO of financial planner Summer, and a student loan policy expert joined Cheddar News to break down today’s announcement. "This is more debt that's going to be canceled than any other initiative the president has taken in this administration or previous administrations," he noted.
Cheddar News

In Entertainment: Not-So-Taylor-Joy of Cooking, Fraser to Skip Globes & Fallon Is Alive

"Cooking Is OverratedIf you ask actor Anya Taylor-Joy what she thinks of cooking, she'll tell you that it's pointless. She told Page Six that cooking doesn't interest her, and that we can rely on third parties for our hunger needs. "I'm not going to lie to you. I feel like we have delivery, we have takeout," she said. Taylor-Joy is currently on a promotional run for her new film titled The Menu, which tells the story of a couple who dines at an exclusive restaurant, where some of the options are not meant for consumption.Golden Globes Won't See FraserBrendan Fraser...
Cheddar News

In Entertainment: 'Wakanda Forever' Big Box Office, 'Pirates' Rumors & Hulu Grows

"Box Office TallyBlack Panther: Wakanda Forever crushed it at the weekend box office. The sequel film raked in $330 million at the global box office for its opening weekend. In the U.S., its $180 million debut was good enough for the second-biggest opening  this year after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. When the first Black Panther film debuted, it went on to make more than $1.3 billion worldwide. Rounding out the top three spots over the weekend were Black Adam with $8.6 millio, and Ticket to Paradise with $6.1 million. 'Pirates' Plot PummeledApparently fans of the Disney produced Pirates...
The Independent

Black Panther director explains why Daniel Kaluuya is not in Wakanda Forever

Black Panther 2 has been released – but it does not feature Daniel Kaluuya.The Get Out actor appeared in the first film as W’Kabi, a character who embraced his treasonous streak after accepting Erik Kilmonger (Michael B Jordan) as the new ruler of Wakanda.In Black Panther, which was released in 2018, the last time he is seen is when he is held at spearpoint by his own wife, Okoye (Danai Gurira), who returns in the sequel.Kaluuya revealed earlier this year that he would not be in the sequel, titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but did not give a specific reason...
Looper

Here's How Ticket Sales Are Going So Far For Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Advance ticket sale numbers are rolling in for Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," and they are slightly surprising. Per The Hollywood Reporter's own sources, the film generated $45 million in pre-sales alone, outpacing "Thor: Love and Thunder" but failing to match "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." The film — just days away from a massive global theatrical release — is a sequel to one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's best-performing and most critically acclaimed projects.
Collider

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever': Rihanna Shares Behind the Scenes Video for 'Lift Me Up'

Music icon Rihanna shared new behind-the-scenes footage from her latest Black Panther: Wakanda Forever single ‘Lift Me Up.’ In the brief clip, we see her interacting with the crew of the shoot on the beach. She also commended the direction of Autumn Durald Arkapaw, who directed the music video, as the caption read, “an honor getting one of the illest #AutumnDuraldArkapaw from Black Panther directing this music video!! Shout outs to you and your entire team for bringing this visual together for such a special record!”
ComicBook

When Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Takes Place in MCU Timeline Revealed

We're just about a week away from the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, so the question that's starting to be asked is when exactly does the Black Panther sequel take place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline? One of the big selling points of the MCU is its connectivity; after all, the catchphrase "It's All Connected" was created to show how storylines and characters can continue from one Marvel project to the next. With the introductions of Ironheart and Namor, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's spot in the MCU timeline is of the utmost importance.
ComicBook

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Star Suggests Marvel Will Recast T'Challa

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever just made its way into theaters, and it's already breaking box office records. Wakanda Forever had a massive opening weekend and it's being greeted fairly well by critics and fans alike. The film has shown fans what Marvel Studios decided to do with the mantle of the Black Panther after they chose to not recast the role of T'Challa. One star of the film believes that even though they chose not to recast the role this time around due to the death of Chadwick Boseman, the studio will eventually do it in the future. During a recent interview with Esquire, Winston Duke explained why he believes the role will eventually be recast.
ComicBook

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Confirms Two MAJOR Marvel Characters Survived The Blip

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever confirmed that two major Marvel characters survived The Blip. *Spoilers ahead for the MCU sequel* Well, the movie actually lets fans know that Nakia and her son survived Thanos wiping away half of the universe. Viewers were shocked that T'Challa had a son that no one knew about. But, it makes sense that the couple might keep their child a secret. You can tell little Toussaint actually survived The Blip because of the fact he looks to be about 5-6 years old. There's no way he could have been born after everyone came back. It's a wild thing to have confined to the margins of this movie. But, it opens up so many possibilities for the future.
Gizmodo

Open Channel: What Did You Think of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?

The timeline of events starting from the hard confirmation of a sequel to 2018's Black Panther to said sequel’s actual release this weekend has been nothing short of odd, to say the least. With the sudden passing of Chadwick Boseman overwhelming nearly everything about the film’s production, it seemed like Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was primed to be a strange closer to an already strange run of films and TV shows that have made up Phase Four of the MCU. It seemed primed to be if not an understandable mess, than the megafranchise’s first disaster disaster due to its existence now being a sudden (and very open) monument to its original star and the reported anti-vaccine stance of new franchise headliner Letitia Wright.
The Independent

Black Panther: Angela Bassett says she questioned Ryan Coogler over Wakanda Forever plot twist

Angela Bassett has revealed she was opposed to a plot twist in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.The actor returns in the new sequel, which shows the Marvel characters coming to terms with the death of King T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman).Bassett takes on lead duties in the Black Panther sequel as Queen Ramonda alongside Letitia Wright, who plays Ramonda’s daughter, Shuri and Tenoch Huerta, who takes on villain duties as underwater king Namor.*Spoilers follow - you have been warned*One of the film’s most shocking moments comes midway through when Ramonda is murdered by Namor after he besieges Wakanda.When Bassett first read the...
ComicBook

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Opening Weekend Box Office Estimates Rise After 10th Highest Opening Day Ever

Black: Panther: Wakanda Forever is off to a strong start at the box office, posting the 10th-highest opening day in history. Marvel's Black Panther sequel earned $84 million on its first day at the box office, raising its opening weekend projections as high as $185 million. The film is achieving those numbers despite its 2 hours 41 minutes runtime. Critics and fans alike approve of Wakanda Forever. The film has an 84% certified fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 95% audience approval rating. The film's critical consensus on the site reads, "A poignant tribute that satisfyingly moves the franchise forward, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever marks an ambitious and emotionally rewarding triumph for the MCU.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
murphysmultiverse.com

‘Wakanda Forever’ Eyeing Strong $72M+ Second Weekend

There’s been a lot of debate on the success of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at the box office, mostly due to it ending up lower than Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Many believed this might be the sign that Marvel won’t have a billion hit this year, but the box office is quite fiscal and there are many more elements at play. All eyes are currently on its second weekend to see how the film holds with a $181M opening weekend, especially after the previous two Marvel Studios releases have hit some sharp drops.
Deadline

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Conquers November Box Office Opening Record With $181M – Monday Update

MONDAY AM: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is higher this morning with a $181M opening, still a domestic debut record for the month of November. Sunday came in a million higher than what Disney was expecting at $40.5M (vs. $39.5M), a 28% ease from Saturday’s $56.5M. As we mentioned previously, a robust theatrical window is ahead, a bare minimum of 45 days, with no plans for the Ryan Coogler directed and written movie to land on Disney+ at the end of the year (ala Strange World). Also, even though the movie came in lighter than Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in regards to its start, look for Wakanda to have longer legs than that film, some figuring at least a half billion stateside.
EW.com

Lupita Nyong'o on speaking Spanish in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: 'It was a gift'

For Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Lupita Nyong'o, the opportunity to speak Spanish on screen was a lifelong dream come true. "I was so excited about it," said the actress while participating in EW's Around the Table video series, which also featured her costars and the film's director, Ryan Coogler. "It was just a straight gift. And I was very, very happy to do it... I've always wanted to work in Spanish and never in my wildest dreams did I imagine that that opportunity would come in Black Panther."
The Ringer

The ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Exit Survey

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is unlike the rest of the Marvel movies. Not only is it the follow-up to a movie that became a sensation and redefined the possibilities of the MCU, but it’s an extremely public opportunity to pay homage to the franchise’s former face, Chadwick Boseman, after he died in 2020; not just a blockbuster, but a chance to grieve. After experiencing it, The Ringer staff divulged their thoughts …
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
748K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy