Moviegoers Flocking Back to Theaters as 'Wakanda Forever' Hits Big

Today, President Biden announced that he would cancel $10,000 per student borrower making under $125k per year and extend the due date for payment to the end of the year due to COVID setbacks. Will Sealy, the co-founder and CEO of financial planner Summer, and a student loan policy expert joined Cheddar News to break down today’s announcement. "This is more debt that's going to be canceled than any other initiative the president has taken in this administration or previous administrations," he noted.
"Cooking Is OverratedIf you ask actor Anya Taylor-Joy what she thinks of cooking, she'll tell you that it's pointless. She told Page Six that cooking doesn't interest her, and that we can rely on third parties for our hunger needs. "I'm not going to lie to you. I feel like we have delivery, we have takeout," she said. Taylor-Joy is currently on a promotional run for her new film titled The Menu, which tells the story of a couple who dines at an exclusive restaurant, where some of the options are not meant for consumption.Golden Globes Won't See FraserBrendan Fraser...
"Box Office TallyBlack Panther: Wakanda Forever crushed it at the weekend box office. The sequel film raked in $330 million at the global box office for its opening weekend. In the U.S., its $180 million debut was good enough for the second-biggest opening this year after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. When the first Black Panther film debuted, it went on to make more than $1.3 billion worldwide. Rounding out the top three spots over the weekend were Black Adam with $8.6 millio, and Ticket to Paradise with $6.1 million. 'Pirates' Plot PummeledApparently fans of the Disney produced Pirates...
Black Panther fans have waited four years for a return to Wakanda since the film debuted in 2018, and the new Disney and Marvel Studios production spiked box office sales over the weekend. According to CNBC, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, earned an estimated $180 million during its domestic debut, the...
Black Panther 2 has been released – but it does not feature Daniel Kaluuya.The Get Out actor appeared in the first film as W’Kabi, a character who embraced his treasonous streak after accepting Erik Kilmonger (Michael B Jordan) as the new ruler of Wakanda.In Black Panther, which was released in 2018, the last time he is seen is when he is held at spearpoint by his own wife, Okoye (Danai Gurira), who returns in the sequel.Kaluuya revealed earlier this year that he would not be in the sequel, titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but did not give a specific reason...
Advance ticket sale numbers are rolling in for Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," and they are slightly surprising. Per The Hollywood Reporter's own sources, the film generated $45 million in pre-sales alone, outpacing "Thor: Love and Thunder" but failing to match "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." The film — just days away from a massive global theatrical release — is a sequel to one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's best-performing and most critically acclaimed projects.
Music icon Rihanna shared new behind-the-scenes footage from her latest Black Panther: Wakanda Forever single ‘Lift Me Up.’ In the brief clip, we see her interacting with the crew of the shoot on the beach. She also commended the direction of Autumn Durald Arkapaw, who directed the music video, as the caption read, “an honor getting one of the illest #AutumnDuraldArkapaw from Black Panther directing this music video!! Shout outs to you and your entire team for bringing this visual together for such a special record!”
We're just about a week away from the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, so the question that's starting to be asked is when exactly does the Black Panther sequel take place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline? One of the big selling points of the MCU is its connectivity; after all, the catchphrase "It's All Connected" was created to show how storylines and characters can continue from one Marvel project to the next. With the introductions of Ironheart and Namor, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's spot in the MCU timeline is of the utmost importance.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever just made its way into theaters, and it's already breaking box office records. Wakanda Forever had a massive opening weekend and it's being greeted fairly well by critics and fans alike. The film has shown fans what Marvel Studios decided to do with the mantle of the Black Panther after they chose to not recast the role of T'Challa. One star of the film believes that even though they chose not to recast the role this time around due to the death of Chadwick Boseman, the studio will eventually do it in the future. During a recent interview with Esquire, Winston Duke explained why he believes the role will eventually be recast.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever confirmed that two major Marvel characters survived The Blip. *Spoilers ahead for the MCU sequel* Well, the movie actually lets fans know that Nakia and her son survived Thanos wiping away half of the universe. Viewers were shocked that T'Challa had a son that no one knew about. But, it makes sense that the couple might keep their child a secret. You can tell little Toussaint actually survived The Blip because of the fact he looks to be about 5-6 years old. There's no way he could have been born after everyone came back. It's a wild thing to have confined to the margins of this movie. But, it opens up so many possibilities for the future.
The timeline of events starting from the hard confirmation of a sequel to 2018's Black Panther to said sequel’s actual release this weekend has been nothing short of odd, to say the least. With the sudden passing of Chadwick Boseman overwhelming nearly everything about the film’s production, it seemed like Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was primed to be a strange closer to an already strange run of films and TV shows that have made up Phase Four of the MCU. It seemed primed to be if not an understandable mess, than the megafranchise’s first disaster disaster due to its existence now being a sudden (and very open) monument to its original star and the reported anti-vaccine stance of new franchise headliner Letitia Wright.
Angela Bassett has revealed she was opposed to a plot twist in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.The actor returns in the new sequel, which shows the Marvel characters coming to terms with the death of King T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman).Bassett takes on lead duties in the Black Panther sequel as Queen Ramonda alongside Letitia Wright, who plays Ramonda’s daughter, Shuri and Tenoch Huerta, who takes on villain duties as underwater king Namor.*Spoilers follow - you have been warned*One of the film’s most shocking moments comes midway through when Ramonda is murdered by Namor after he besieges Wakanda.When Bassett first read the...
Black: Panther: Wakanda Forever is off to a strong start at the box office, posting the 10th-highest opening day in history. Marvel's Black Panther sequel earned $84 million on its first day at the box office, raising its opening weekend projections as high as $185 million. The film is achieving those numbers despite its 2 hours 41 minutes runtime. Critics and fans alike approve of Wakanda Forever. The film has an 84% certified fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 95% audience approval rating. The film's critical consensus on the site reads, "A poignant tribute that satisfyingly moves the franchise forward, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever marks an ambitious and emotionally rewarding triumph for the MCU.
There’s been a lot of debate on the success of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at the box office, mostly due to it ending up lower than Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Many believed this might be the sign that Marvel won’t have a billion hit this year, but the box office is quite fiscal and there are many more elements at play. All eyes are currently on its second weekend to see how the film holds with a $181M opening weekend, especially after the previous two Marvel Studios releases have hit some sharp drops.
MONDAY AM: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is higher this morning with a $181M opening, still a domestic debut record for the month of November. Sunday came in a million higher than what Disney was expecting at $40.5M (vs. $39.5M), a 28% ease from Saturday’s $56.5M. As we mentioned previously, a robust theatrical window is ahead, a bare minimum of 45 days, with no plans for the Ryan Coogler directed and written movie to land on Disney+ at the end of the year (ala Strange World). Also, even though the movie came in lighter than Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in regards to its start, look for Wakanda to have longer legs than that film, some figuring at least a half billion stateside.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Marvel’s sequel to ‘Black Panther’ hits theaters this week, moving the franchise forward after the death of lead actor and Upstate native Chadwick Boseman. Boseman was from Anderson and became a well-known Hollywood star when he was cast as King T’Challa. The...
For Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Lupita Nyong'o, the opportunity to speak Spanish on screen was a lifelong dream come true. "I was so excited about it," said the actress while participating in EW's Around the Table video series, which also featured her costars and the film's director, Ryan Coogler. "It was just a straight gift. And I was very, very happy to do it... I've always wanted to work in Spanish and never in my wildest dreams did I imagine that that opportunity would come in Black Panther."
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is unlike the rest of the Marvel movies. Not only is it the follow-up to a movie that became a sensation and redefined the possibilities of the MCU, but it’s an extremely public opportunity to pay homage to the franchise’s former face, Chadwick Boseman, after he died in 2020; not just a blockbuster, but a chance to grieve. After experiencing it, The Ringer staff divulged their thoughts …
Comments / 0