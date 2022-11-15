Read full article on original website
Foreigner Announce 2023 Farewell Tour Dates With Loverboy
One of the '70s and '80s biggest rock acts, Foreigner, are ready to call it a career, announcing plans for their 2023 Farewell Tour. The veteran band who gave us such classic hits as "Juke Box Hero," "Hot Blooded," "Urgent" and "Cold as Ice" will be hitting road for one final go starting July 6 at Atlanta's Ameris Bank Amphitheatre. Dates for the run will carry over to a Sept. 3 finale in Holmdel, New Jersey. Check toward the bottom of this post for all of the dates, cities and venues.
Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel Announce 2023 Joint Concerts
Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel will hit the road together next year, performing three joint concerts. The first performance will take place in Los Angeles on March 10, followed by Arlington, Texas, on April 8 and Nashville on May 19. Tickets for all three shows will go on sale on Nov. 11.
Spiritbox announce US headline tour
Spiritbox have shared details of their debut US headline run, featuring support from After The Burial and Intervals
Maná announces 2023 US tour dates, teases new album: 'We're planning way ahead' (exclusive)
Maná drummer Alex González exclusively reveals to USA TODAY the rock band is embarking on the U.S. leg of their México Lindo Y Querido tour in 2023.
Popculture
Metal Band 'Parts Ways' With Founding Vocalist
Death metal band Rivers of Nihil announced last week that their founding vocalist, Jake Dieffenbach, is leaving the band. The group said the decision was "necessary," and vowed to continue on. Their bassist, Adam Biggs, will take over lead vocals for their upcoming tour of the U.K. and European Union.
Anita Baker To Embark On Nationwide Tour For The First Time Since 1995
'The Songstress' tour, named after the musician's eponymous 1983 debut album, will celebrate Baker's award-winning 40 years in the music industry and her winning back the rights to her masters.
System Of A Down, Korn, Deftones, Incubus and Evanescence are confirmed for Las Vegas’ Sick New World festival
Full line-up revealed for 2023’s blockbusting Sick New World festival, with Turnstile, Papa Roach, Spiritbox and the Sisters Of Mercy all appearing
Behind the Meaning and History of the Band Name: Black Sabbath
Black Sabbath. Ozzy Osbourne. Tony Iommi. Bill Ward. Geezer Butler. These names are historic. And they are heavy. Just like the music the aforementioned entities create. But what’s in a name? By any other, the band would sound as powerful, right? Right?!. Maybe. Maybe not, in this case. Let’s...
King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard Announce 2023 Tour Dates and Concert Film Screenings
King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard have announced a slate of 2023 tour dates, as well as screenings of their 2020 concert film titled Chunky Shrapnel. The band’s USA Residency Tour will wind through United States starting in June of next year. Prior to that, they will play in their native Australia, as well as New Zealand, a number of European cities, and more. Find their full schedule below.
Regina Spektor Reschedules Tour Dates After Recovering From COVID-19
Regina Spektor recently had to call off a number of 2022 tour dates after testing positive for COVID-19. The singer-songwriter has now rescheduled the shows for March 2023. Check out her new itinerary below. Also below, watch Spektor’s new video for the Home, before and after song “SugarMan.”
Watch Paul McCartney, Roger Waters, Elton John in the trailer for If These Walls Could Sing, the new Abbey Road Studios doc
Watch the first trailer for Mary McCartney's homage to Abbey Road Studios, If These Walls Could Sing. "When you enter a place with so much history around it, it’s kind of sacred in a way." So says Elton John at the beginning of the trailer for If These Walls...
30 Years Ago: Ozzy Osbourne Begins Short-Lived ‘Retirement’
On Nov. 15, 1992, Ozzy Osbourne began one of the shortest retirements in rock 'n' roll history. His No More Tours Tour, an intended final trek, stretched from June 9 to Nov. 15, 1992, ending with a pair of shows in Costa Mesa, Calif., that included an encore reunion with Black Sabbath mates Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward. The Ozzman had been mistakenly diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and felt his time would be better spent with his family.
NOFX’s Fat Mike Launches New ‘Genre Fluid’ Band Codefendants
NOFX bandleader "Fat" Mike Burkett has officially launched a new group called Codefendants. The outfit, which includes the hip-hop artist Ceschi Ramos and the vocalist Sam King of the punk band Get Dead, call themselves a "genre-fluid" musical collective. Combining rap, rock, new wave and other musical styles, Codefendants kicked...
