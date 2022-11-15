ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
Loudwire

Foreigner Announce 2023 Farewell Tour Dates With Loverboy

One of the '70s and '80s biggest rock acts, Foreigner, are ready to call it a career, announcing plans for their 2023 Farewell Tour. The veteran band who gave us such classic hits as "Juke Box Hero," "Hot Blooded," "Urgent" and "Cold as Ice" will be hitting road for one final go starting July 6 at Atlanta's Ameris Bank Amphitheatre. Dates for the run will carry over to a Sept. 3 finale in Holmdel, New Jersey. Check toward the bottom of this post for all of the dates, cities and venues.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Popculture

Metal Band 'Parts Ways' With Founding Vocalist

Death metal band Rivers of Nihil announced last week that their founding vocalist, Jake Dieffenbach, is leaving the band. The group said the decision was "necessary," and vowed to continue on. Their bassist, Adam Biggs, will take over lead vocals for their upcoming tour of the U.K. and European Union.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pitchfork

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard Announce 2023 Tour Dates and Concert Film Screenings

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard have announced a slate of 2023 tour dates, as well as screenings of their 2020 concert film titled Chunky Shrapnel. The band’s USA Residency Tour will wind through United States starting in June of next year. Prior to that, they will play in their native Australia, as well as New Zealand, a number of European cities, and more. Find their full schedule below.
Ultimate Classic Rock

30 Years Ago: Ozzy Osbourne Begins Short-Lived ‘Retirement’

On Nov. 15, 1992, Ozzy Osbourne began one of the shortest retirements in rock 'n' roll history. His No More Tours Tour, an intended final trek, stretched from June 9 to Nov. 15, 1992, ending with a pair of shows in Costa Mesa, Calif., that included an encore reunion with Black Sabbath mates Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward. The Ozzman had been mistakenly diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and felt his time would be better spent with his family.
Loudwire

NOFX’s Fat Mike Launches New ‘Genre Fluid’ Band Codefendants

NOFX bandleader "Fat" Mike Burkett has officially launched a new group called Codefendants. The outfit, which includes the hip-hop artist Ceschi Ramos and the vocalist Sam King of the punk band Get Dead, call themselves a "genre-fluid" musical collective. Combining rap, rock, new wave and other musical styles, Codefendants kicked...
102.3 The Bull

102.3 The Bull

Wichita Falls, TX
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
688K+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 The Bull plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1023thebullfm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy