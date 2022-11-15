Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five daysSheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersRaleigh, NC
NCCU athletes sign NIL dealsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
This Is One of the Most Famous Abandoned Castles in North CarolinaDianaRougemont, NC
This Castle in NC Was the Meeting Place of a Secret SocietyDianaChapel Hill, NC
Related
goduke.com
Full Circle
This story originally appeared in the 14.3 Issue of GoDuke the Magazine -- October 2022. Duke defensive tackle Ja’Mion Franklin looked at himself on film from last season. He did not like what he saw. “When I watch clips (from last season), I don’t recognize who that is. I...
goduke.com
Blue Devils Host NCAA Second Round Contests Friday
Live Stats l Watch on ACC Network l Twitter l Media Guide l Media Hub l Tickets l Match Notes l NCAA Digital Program l Tournament Central. Duke Women's Soccer Hosts NCAA Second Round Contests Friday. Match 21. NCAA Tournament Second Round. #16 Texas (15-2-4) at #8 Duke (13-4-3) Friday,...
goduke.com
No. 7 Blue Devils, Blue Hens Battle Friday Night at Cameron
No. 7 Duke returns home Friday night for the second of three consecutive games against reigning conference champions as Delaware visits Cameron Indoor Stadium. The game tips at 7 p.m. ET on RSN, with Bob Rathbun and Mike Gminski on the call. On the radio, Chris Edwards and John Roth call the action on the Blue Devils Sports Network from Learfield.
goduke.com
Next Episode of ‘The All 22’ Duke Football Podcast Now Available
DURHAM – 'The All 22' podcast, an Inside Look at Duke Football, is back for the fall season and the 14th episode is now available via iTunes and Google Play. The podcast, hosted by football radio crew members David Shumate, Dave Harding and John Roth, features guests including current and former players and members of the Blue Devil coaching staff as well as local and national football reporters to discuss all things Duke football.
goduke.com
Carter Selected Jason Witten Man of the Year Semifinalist
DALLAS – Redshirt junior defensive tackle DeWayne Carter was announced as one of 20 semifinalists for the sixth annual Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award. Compiled by a subset of the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Selection Committee, the semifinalists have all demonstrated a record of leadership by exhibiting exceptional courage, integrity and sportsmanship both on and off the field.
goduke.com
Duke Outlasts Wake Forest in Five
DURHAM - The Duke volleyball team collected a 3-2 victory (22-25, 26-24, 23-25, 31-29, 15-11) over Wake Forest Wednesday evening at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Senior Gracie Johnson and graduate Devon Chang tallied career performances to spearhead the Blue Devils. HOW IT HAPPENED. Johnson tallied a career-high 29 kills and just...
goduke.com
DWL Freshman Spotlight: Madison Drebing
DURHAM – With the Blue Devils fall coming to a close, the Duke women's lacrosse program shines its spotlight on its freshman class, this week with Madison Drebing. Drebing comes from Eau Claire, Michigan, where she attended Marist High School and was a four-year letterwinner as a goalkeeper. As...
goduke.com
Lawson Inks Three During Early Signing Period
DURHAM – Duke women's basketball head coach Kara Lawson announced the three members of the Blue Devils' 2023 freshman class with the signing of Jadyn Donovan, Oluchi Okananwa and Delaney Thomas during the NCAA's early signing period. The 2023 class marks Duke's first recruiting haul since the 2015 class...
goduke.com
Duke Set for Thursday Night Clash With Texas A&M
Duke women's basketball looks to remain unbeaten as the Blue Devils gear up for a showdown with power five opponent and SEC foe Texas A&M. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m., live on ACCNX with Dean Linke and Debbie Taylor on the call. Chris Edwards will call the action on the radio on Blue Devil Sports Network from Learfield.
goduke.com
Coleman Enjoys Trip Back Home
DURHAM – Recently Duke women's tennis sophomore Ellie Coleman headed back home to Midland, Mich., to compete in the Dow Tennis Classic, which was played at her home club the Greater Midland Tennis Center. Coleman was able to take Blue Devil teammate Karolina Berankova home with her as they...
Comments / 0