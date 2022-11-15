Read full article on original website
What is This Strange Light in the Wichita Falls Sky?
I’ll be the first to admit that I’m a sucker for UFO sightings. I’ll also be the first to admit that many of the sightings can easily be explained. So, I’m hoping someone can help me out with the latest sighting here in Wichita Falls. A...
Light Up Wichita Falls in 2022 — Show Us Your Brightest and Most Beautiful Holiday Displays
It's the most wonderful time of the year, and there's also no better time to show the world how much you love the holiday season. Let's light up our neighborhoods more than ever before. How?. Between now and December 16, we need you to share photos of your most creative,...
Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers Issues ‘Fresh 48′ for Burglary
The Wichita Falls Police Department could use your help getting stolen firearms off the street. At around 2:53 am on Wednesday, November 16, an unknown suspect (or suspects) broke into Texoma Armory, located at 2305 Kemp Blvd, and stole multiple firearms. The police have very little information on the crime...
102.3 The Bull plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1023thebullfm.com/
