PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Many families are struggling to get food on the table this holiday season. But dozens of families in Southwest Philly went home with a free turkey ahead of Thanksgiving on Sunday. Even in chilly weather, a line of people waited outside of Seventh Day Adventist Church to fill up their bags with free food in Southwest Philadelphia. "Very helpful, grateful," Cynthia Pitts said. "Not really sure if we would have a good holiday due to having to pay bills." One hundred fifty frozen turkeys were up for grabs. With the price of turkey up 28% over last year, that...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO