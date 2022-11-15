ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republicans Actually Had an Excellent Night in New York

New York Democrats had plenty to celebrate on Tuesday. Despite a furious, incendiary campaign that tapped into visceral fears over rising crime, Lee Zeldin could not get himself elected governor. Kathy Hochul won and she’ll have four years in Albany, where she can hope to build a legacy outside the enormous shadow of her disgraced predecessor, Andrew Cuomo. Democrats will retain control of the State Senate and Assembly, allowing Hochul to govern without a great deal of uncertainty or chaos.
Fetterman ditches hoodie and puts on SUIT for Biden to celebrate 'billion 200, a trillion, 200 billion dollars' infrastructure bill: President thanks Democrat for running and says wife Gisele is going to be a 'great lady in the Senate'

President Joe Biden returned to the site of the Pittsburgh bridge collapse Thursday to talk infrastructure and appeared alongside Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman - who ditched his trademark hoodie and sported a suit for the occasion. At the top of his remarks Biden, whose microphone briefly didn't work, thanked...
Southwest Philly church, State Sen. Anthony Williams team up for turkey drive

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Many families are struggling to get food on the table this holiday season. But dozens of families in Southwest Philly went home with a free turkey ahead of Thanksgiving on Sunday. Even in chilly weather, a line of people waited outside of  Seventh Day Adventist Church to fill up their bags with free food in Southwest Philadelphia.  "Very helpful, grateful," Cynthia Pitts said. "Not really sure if we would have a good holiday due to having to pay bills." One hundred fifty frozen turkeys were up for grabs. With the price of turkey up 28% over last year, that...
In the center of the Jewish world, the Western Wall connects rather than divides us

There is something poetic about the wall. It exists as a border; a formidable obstacle to separate components. But as is often true about poetic instruments, this wall had another meaning. The dichotomy of the wall: the symbolic value of both separation and connection. I rummaged through my bag to...
The last lawyer from the Nuremberg Trials lived in St. Louis

On November 20, 1945, some of the most important trials of the 20th century began in Nuremberg, Germany. Known as the Nuremberg Trials, the cases brought against 24 of the most prominent surviving Nazis captured the attention of the world as legal experts from several countries exposed the depths of Nazi criminality before an international court.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

