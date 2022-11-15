Royce O’neale totaled 11 points (5-14 FG, 1-7 3PT), ten rebounds, eleven assists, and one block in the Nets’ 109-107 win over the Trail Blazers on Thursday. O’neale triple-doubled in the Nets' win over the Trail Blazers, putting together arguably his strongest performance of the year. He also scored the go-ahead bucket with fractions of a second left on the clock to lift the Nets to a much-needed win. This season O’neale has averaged 9.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.8 percent from the floor and 39.1 percent from beyond the arc. It’s performances like these that keep O’neale in the picture from a fantasy perspective. He has the talent; however, his inconsistency in producing high-impact performances can make it hard to invest in him for fantasy lineups.

2 DAYS AGO