fantasypros.com
Luka Doncic records triple-double in Friday's win over Nuggets
Luka Doncic recorded a triple-double for the Mavericks Friday night, grabbing 12 rebounds, dishing out 11 assists, and scoring 33 points (11-22 FG, 2-7 3PT, 9-11 FT) while also recording one steal in a 127-99 win over the Nuggets. Fantasy Impact:. Doncic has now posted a triple-double in two of...
fantasypros.com
Christian Wood scores 28 points off bench Friday against Nuggets
Christian Wood scored 28 points (11-16 FG, 2-4 3PT, 4-5 FT) while also dishing out one assist and grabbing eight rebounds in the Mavericks' 127-99 win over the Nuggets. Wood has now reached double-figures in scoring in four of his last five games for the Mavericks, averaging 18.2 points per game on 56.3% shooting from the field. The 26-year-old forward will hope to continue to give the Mavericks a solid supporting player to do-it-all star Luka Doncic, averaging 17.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game while posting an impressive 28.0% usage rate.
Five Biggest Takeaways from Hawks Win Over Raptors
Listing the five biggest takeaways from the Atlanta Hawks overtime win over the Toronto Raptors.
fantasypros.com
CJ McCollum stuffs stat sheet in Friday's loss to Celtics
CJ McCollum stuffed the stat sheet for the Pelicans Friday night, recording three steals, grabbing five rebounds, dishing out three assists, and scoring 18 points (7-18 FG, 4-8 3PT) in a 117-109 loss to the Celtics. Fantasy Impact:. McCollum has now scored at least 13 points in four of his...
fantasypros.com
Herbert Jones grabs seven rebounds Friday against Celtics
Herbert Jones grabbed seven rebounds while also dishing out two assists, recording three steals, and scoring 17 points (7-12 FG, 2-4 3PT, 1-2 FT) in the Pelicans' 117-109 loss to the Celtics. Fantasy Impact:. Jones has been quietly productive of late for the Pelicans, scoring at least 10 points in...
fantasypros.com
Joel Embiid flirts with triple-double in win
Joel Embiid dropped 32 points (12-26 FG, 2-6 3PT, 6-8 FT) to go with 1 rebounds and eight assists in Friday night's 110-102 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Embiid continued his stretch of dominance on Friday, falling just two assists shy of a 32-point triple-double in a big win over the Milwaukee Bucks. He had to be the key player for Philadelphia in the absence of three starters, but he was exceptional and was able to carry them. He has been elite this year and will be a high-end fantasy option season-long.
fantasypros.com
Zach LaVine benched in Friday's loss to Magic
Zach LaVine struggled from the field before being benched by the Bulls Friday night, scoring just four points (1-14 FG, 0-5 3PT, 2-2 FT) while also dishing out two assists and grabbing five rebounds in a 108-107 loss to the Magic. Fantasy Impact:. LaVine failed to score at least 21...
fantasypros.com
Aleksej Pokusevski scores ten prior to exiting
Aleksej Pokusevski had ten points (4-4 FG, 2-2 3P) one rebound, one assist, and three blocks over 14 minutes on Friday prior to leaving against the Grizzlies with an ankle injury. Fantasy Impact:. Pokusevki looked like he could have been headed towards one of his productive stat lines prior to...
fantasypros.com
Royce O’neale triple-doubles in win over the Trail Blazers
Royce O’neale totaled 11 points (5-14 FG, 1-7 3PT), ten rebounds, eleven assists, and one block in the Nets’ 109-107 win over the Trail Blazers on Thursday. O’neale triple-doubled in the Nets' win over the Trail Blazers, putting together arguably his strongest performance of the year. He also scored the go-ahead bucket with fractions of a second left on the clock to lift the Nets to a much-needed win. This season O’neale has averaged 9.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.8 percent from the floor and 39.1 percent from beyond the arc. It’s performances like these that keep O’neale in the picture from a fantasy perspective. He has the talent; however, his inconsistency in producing high-impact performances can make it hard to invest in him for fantasy lineups.
fantasypros.com
Colt McCoy not on injury report for Monday
Colt McCoy is not on Arizona's injury report ahead of their Week 11 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) McCoy was dealing with a knee issue that initially jeopardized his status for Monday, but he wasn't listed on the team's injury report and is presumably set to play on Monday. The status of Kyler Murray (hamstring) remains up in the air still, so it's unknown if the veteran will get the start or not.
fantasypros.com
Cole Kmet participates in full Friday
TE Cole Kmet (thigh) logged a full practice on Friday after being absent and limited on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. (chicagobears.com) After starting the season slowly, Kmet has caught fire in recent weeks alongside the resurgence of QB Justin Fields. Kmet has caught five touchdowns in the last three weeks after having zero beforehand. With 13 targets in his last two games and a favorable matchup, Kmet is a low-end TE1 if he plays.
fantasypros.com
NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Friday (11/18)
That Thursday card was awesome, and it has me ready to keep rolling here. I had one of my best nights of the season, and we’re back to another monster card here. We have 11 games making up this Friday’s slate, giving us a massive player pool to break down. The only concern is that we have numerous players on the injury report, and there’ll surely be a million things that change before the 7ET DFS buzzer. With that in mind, let’s take a peek at the schedule and odds!
fantasypros.com
Mike Williams (ankle) good to go for Sunday Night Football
Williams' return will possibly come alongside teammate Keenan Allen's as well, rendering the Chargers back to full health on offense. If he returns, Williams' high-ankle sprain will end up having cost him only two games in total. Even if his snaps are somewhat limited on Sunday, Williams' big-play appeal is enough to warrant insertion into season-long fantasy lineups as a WR2.
fantasypros.com
Ezekiel Elliott (knee) optimistic about playing this week
Usually, you don't want to trust what a player says about his status, but it may be different with Elliott and the Cowboys. Even if Zeke suits up on Sunday, he may not see a full workload and faces a tough VIkings run defense. Elliott is no better than a flex option this week if he plays.
fantasypros.com
Ezekiel Elliott officially questionable for Sunday
According to The Athletic's Alec Lewis, RB Ezekiel Elliott is being listed as questionable by the Dallas Cowboys for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. (Alec Lewis on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Elliott, who has been an ironman throughout his NFL career, has missed his last two games with a knee...
fantasypros.com
OwnersBox Week 11 Superflex Salary Cap Values
Superflex DFS is second to none. While most are familiar with the traditional single-QB contests and tournaments, the superflex format allows for a second QB to be played in the superflex slot. This format was made popular by our friends over at OwnersBox last season and continue to be some of the most entertaining and competitive contests in the DFS arena week in and week out. With that in mind, we will be taking a look at some of the best values for Sunday’s Week 11 NFL contest.
fantasypros.com
NFL Team & Position Power Rankings, Matchups & Edges to Exploit: Week 11 (2022)
Introducing our team and position group power rankings. These are a snapshot of the strengths of the teams, units, and quarterbacks currently available. Check out where our experts have teams ranked and the resulting edges that you can capitalize on. These are real-life power rankings for each team and position group, but they all have fantasy implications and reveal where you can find advantages, especially when you are torn between a few players for that last spot in your starting lineup.
