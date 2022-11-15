Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Steph Curry Has A Message For Klay Thompson
Klay Thompson has struggled to start the season. Steph Curry and Klay Thompson are an iconic NBA duo. Together, they form the splash brothers. Of course, these two are some of the most prolific shooters the NBA has ever seen. They have won four NBA titles together, and they have an opportunity to win more.
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
Scottie Pippen Absolutely Wasted $4.3 Million On A Private Jet That Couldn't Even Fly
Scottie Pippen once spent $4.3 million on a private jet that didn't even work.
Doc Rivers Says His Daughter Tried To Stop Him From Trading Seth Curry To The Nets
Doc Rivers gets real on what it was like trading his family.
2-Time NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas Reportedly Lands New Job
Former All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas has landed a new gig, but it's not on an NBA roster. Marcus Spears announced that Thomas will join the broadcast team for Overtime Elite this season. He'll apparently make his broadcasting debut tonight. Thomas, 33, should bring plenty of knowledge to the broadcast booth....
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Arrived In Style At The Scottie Pippen's Party In 1996 In Toronto
During the 1990s, there was no NBA team more popular than the Chicago Bulls. Evidently, there was no player who could match the popularity of Michael Jordan as well. After all, MJ led the Bulls to six NBA Championships during the 1990s. While Jordan was the cornerstone superstar and the...
TMZ.com
NBA's Greg Anthony Blames Warriors' Woes On Draymond Green Punch
The Warriors are in an absolute tailspin this season solely because of Draymond Green ... so says Greg Anthony, who revealed Wednesday he thinks DG's preseason punch has caused massive problems for the champs. The NBA TV analyst made his opinion known loud and clear following the Dubs' 130-119 loss...
TNT's Charles Barkley believes Nets' Ben Simmons should be starting
After the Brooklyn Nets (6-9) suffered a demoralizing 153-121 defeat at the hands of the upstart Sacramento Kings (7-6) on Tuesday, the crew of “Inside the NBA” talked about the state of the Nets’ offense. The Nets’ Kevin Durant scored 27 points to extend his streak of scoring at least 25 points in every game this season, but no other Net was much of a factor on offense before the game turned into a blowout.
Stephen A. Smith Suggests Golden State Warriors Trade For Kevin Durant
Stephen A. Smith believes the solution to the Golden State Warriors’ disappointing start to the 2022-2023 season lies in their recent history. The 55-year-old suggests that the defending NBA champions should trade for Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, who previously played for the Warriors from 2016-2019. During Thursday morning’s (Nov. 17) broadcast of ESPN’s First Take, the accredited journalist first addressed the San Francisco powerhouse’s unexpected struggles. “I’m not going to blame the Warriors for that just yet because in their eyes, and I know this for a fact, in their eyes they didn’t come into the season aiming to...
“Getting him to practice was like pulling teeth” — Byron Scott reveals the worst player he had to coach
Seems like Allen Iverson isn't the only player who wasn't enthusiastic about practice.
Clippers gearing up to steal yet another much-valued Lakers target
The Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers have been very interesting the last three or so years. While the Clippers have absolutely dominated the head-to-head matchup in this new era of the LA rivalry, the Lakers are the team that has a championship to show for it. Many assumed...
Memphis Grizzlies players shoot down Charles Barkley’s comments about Ja Morant
NBA Hall of Famer and TNT studio analyst Charles Barkley made headlines ahead of Tuesday’s Memphis Grizzlies game against the New Orleans Pelicans when he said Ja Morant has to learn to make his teammates better. "The next evolution for Ja is he's got to make players around him...
NBA Insider Reveals Five Players The Warriors Could Target In James Wiseman Trade
The Warriors could trade James Wiseman to improve their roster.
NBA fines Warriors forward JaMychal Green
The NBA has fined Warriors power forward JaMychal Green $20K for shouting expletives at a ref near the end of yesterday’s 130-119 loss to the Suns in Phoenix, the league announced in a statement (Twitter link). Green has been somewhat underwhelming for the somewhat underwhelming 6-9 reigning champs this...
Warriors drop to 6-9 despite 50 from Curry, Kerr says 'I've failed'
The one thing going right for the Golden State Warriors wasn't enough to lift them over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night. Steph Curry scored 50 points for the 11th time in his career but the Warriors still lost, 130-119. It was the biggest defeat for the team since a 14-point loss to the Detroit Pistons on Oct. 30 and dropped Golden State to 6-9 on the year.
Yardbarker
Watch: Evan Mobley Posterizes Giannis Antetokounmpo
Evan Mobley and Giannis Antetokounmpo can't stop meeting at the rim!. In the first quarter of Wednesday night's matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks, the second-year man and a past defensive player of the year met at the rim and in strong favor of the Cavs' forward. Mobley...
Sporting News
Kawhi Leonard knee injury analysis: Doctor explains potential causes, concerns and why Clippers are being extra cautious
The recent setback facing Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard during his road to recovery from a torn ACL grows more concerning with time. Leonard, who suffered the injury in June of 2021 and underwent reconstructive surgery a month later, missed the entirety of the 2021-22 season before returning to the floor this October. As exciting as Leonard's return to action was, it was short-lived, as he appeared in just two of LA's first three games before being sidelined with knee stiffness."Leonard last played on Oct. 23.
ESPN
Porter, Rockets beat Mavericks 101-92 with Doncic resting
DALLAS -- — Kevin Porter Jr. had 17 points and 11 rebounds and eight assists, and the last-place Houston Rockets took advantage of Luka Doncic's absence in a 101-92 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night. Doncic was out for rest a night after he played 40 minutes...
qcnews.com
Hornets lose LaMelo Ball, again
(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – The Hornets have lost LaMelo Ball again. They are coming off a loss to the Pacers… what can Steve Clifford do?
NBC Sports
Moody remains confident Wiseman will figure things out
James Wiseman continues to face adversity in his young NBA career after coach Steve Kerr announced on Monday that the 21-year-old is heading to Santa Cruz to join the Warriors' G League affiliate. The former No. 2 overall selection in the 2020 draft will hope to emulate Jordan Poole, who...
