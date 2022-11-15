ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Browns DE Myles Garrett reveals what shocked him about facing Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins put together a comprehensive 39-17 win against the Cleveland Browns in Week 10, leaving star pass-rusher Myles Garrett quite shocked about one particular aspect of the game. Garrett said Friday he was shocked by how detailed the Dolphins’ game plan for the Browns was. The defensive lineman...
CLEVELAND, OH
247Sports

Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 11/20: Logistical Success, Joshallenaphobia, and Emotional Survival Skills

Saturdays are a challenge from the perspective of running a Cleveland Browns website when you’re a fanatical Ohio State Buckeyes fan. I found my tuned-in to college football all afternoon yesterday. I was mesmerized first by watching the dreaded Michigan Wolverines eke out a weaselly victory over Illinois. Then, of course, I had to tune in to the Ohio State Buckeyes’ complete domination of the surprisingly tough Maryland Terrapins by a double-digit score. Yeah. Double digits. Complete domination. Yessir.
CLEVELAND, OH
brownsnation.com

Browns Work Out 6 Players On Friday

With a 3-6 record, the Cleveland Browns are hoping to go on a surge and challenge for one of the AFC’s wild card playoff spots. The toughest part of their schedule is almost over, and they could have quarterback Deshaun Watson on the field as early as two weeks from now when they visit his old employer, the Houston Texans, in Week 13.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Browns vs. Bills: 3 things to watch and game picks for Sunday’s game

BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns will head to Detroit this weekend, but not to play the Lions. They will play a road game against the Buffalo Bills after a snowstorm forced the NFL to move the game. The Browns are trying to preserve their season and get back in the AFC North race while the Bills have slipped out of the AFC East lead and will try to snap their two-game losing streak.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy