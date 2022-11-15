Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott Sends 50 Migrants to the Home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Abbott sends more migrants to the home of VP HarrisAsh JurbergTexas State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Ohio State drops final road match of season 3-1 to MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
The richest person in Potomac, MarylandLuay RahilPotomac, MD
Football: Hayden rushes for 3 TDs, No. 2 Ohio State fends off Maryland 43-30The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
iheart.com
Titans Offensive Coordinator Todd Downing Arrested
Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested early Friday (November 18) morning, hours after the team's road victory against the Green Bay Packers, NFL Network Senior Insider Ian Rapoport reports. Downing, 42, was charged with DUI and speeding in Williamson County, a suburban area south of Nashville, the Williamson...
Bears vs. Falcons Inactives: Will A.J. Terrell Play?
The final verdict on Atlanta Falcons All-Pro cornerback A.J. Terrell is in.
Star linebacker playing through two horrible injuries
So far this season, linebacker Tommy Eichenberg has been arguably the most dominant defender for the Ohio State Buckeyes, leading the team in both solo and total tackles while also having 2.5 sacks and an interception that he returned for a touchdown. He was dominant once again during Saturday’s game against the Maryland Terrapins, and Read more... The post Star linebacker playing through two horrible injuries appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Odell Beckham Jr. will reportedly meet with Giants, Cowboys after Thanksgiving
The New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys will be competing for Odell Beckham Jr. after the two meet each other on the field on Thanksgiving Day.
Irving rejoins Nets, apologizes for hurt his actions caused
NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving returned to the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday and apologized to anyone who felt threatened or hurt when he posted a link to a documentary with antisemitic material. Irving was suspended by the team on Nov. 3, hours after he refused to say he had no antisemitic beliefs when meeting with reporters at the Nets’ practice facility. Back at the building for the team’s morning shootaround, Irving said he should have handled that interview differently. “I don’t stand for anything close to hate speech or antisemitism or anything that is going against the human race,” Irving said. “I feel like we all should have an opportunity to speak for ourselves when things are assumed about us and I feel it was necessary for me to stand in this place and take accountability for my actions, because there was a way I should have handled all this and as I look back and reflect when I had the opportunity to offer my deep regrets to anyone that felt threatened or felt hurt by what I posted, that wasn’t my intent at all.”
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
What's wrong with Phoenix's defense? 3 questions entering Suns-Knicks matchup
Here are three questions entering Phoenix’s 1:30 p.m. game Sunday against New York that can be seen on Bally Sports Arizona. The Suns (9-6) are coming off a 134-133 loss Friday at Utah, while the Knicks (8-8) lost their last game, 111-101, Friday at defending NBA champion Golden State. How soon could Chris Paul...
iheart.com
Blazing Five: Colin Cowherd Gives His 5 Best NFL Bets For Week 11 (Nov. 20)
Blazin' 5: Colin Cowherd Gives His Five Best NFL Bets For Week 11. Commanders at Texans (SPREAD: WAS -3) “I’m going to take the Texans +3, it’s actually an easy pick. Davis Mills at home [for his career] has been really good— 19 touchdowns, 6 picks, 100 passer rating. Dameon Pierce has been a FIND at running back, leads the NFL in broken tackles and leads all rookies in rushing yards. They could control the line of scrimmage. The Commanders are coming off a highly emotional win on a short week and now travel. They ran 81 plays last week. Their offense this season is a BB gun. Taylor Heinicke, I know you all love him, on 3rd and 4th down completes only 59% of his throws. I think the Texans win straight out, take the three points, Texans win 28-24.”
iheart.com
Another Trade Has Gone Down In The AL West
The chase of the Astros continues for everyone in the AL West and the Angels have made another move, adding Gio Urshela in a deal with the Minnesota Twins. Where he plays will be interesting as the Angels have Anthony Rendon. Urshela has primarily played third base in his career.
Comments / 0