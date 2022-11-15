ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bob Gurney
2d ago

PURE Michigan, can't eat the fish, don't touch the foam on the water, can't eat the small, or large game, the soil is contaminated, PURE Michigan doesn't seem so PURE!

Barney O Brown
3d ago

WHY would a person purchase a hunting license, ammo, clothing and other stuff to get a deer you can NOT utilize ??

Alpha No White Guilt
2d ago

Oscoda. They are saying you can't eat the wildlife because a certain group is trying to sue the USAF for their old base contamination and it will look worse if the plaintiff can say it's destroyed the local wildlife, but in reality the wild life in Oscoda is far safer to eat that wildlife in Genesee Co. or around SE Michigan

