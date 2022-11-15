ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jodian Marie

Facts About Atlanta The Average Atlantan Doesn't Know

There are many reasons to love Atlanta, and learning some interesting facts about our city just made me love it even more. If you are an Atlanta native, you probably have an extra pep in your step when you stroll through the city. What is it about our city that makes it so caught after? Is it our A-list celebrities and Hip-Hop royalties? Is it our Food and culture? Is it our status as Black Hollywood or Hotlanta? Is it because we are home to the Bull Dogs? The Atlanta Braves?
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Looking for a winter getaway? Here are the 5 coziest small towns in Georgia

GEORGIA — If you’re looking for a Hygge winter getaway but don’t want to travel too far afield, Georgia’s got you covered. The website, MyDatingAdviser.com, searched across the country for the coziest small towns in America for the perfect winter getaway, naming five towns in Georgia as the perfect winter destinations out of 170 small towns across the country.
Atlanta Magazine

Atlanta’s Best New Restaurants of 2022

As part of our list of the 75 Best Restaurants in Atlanta, we also picked out the 11 Best New Restaurants of 2022. Here, you'll find everything from Vietnamese hot fried chicken to tender lamb birria to Edomae-style sushi to quinoa-based "brekkie bowls." The post Atlanta’s Best New Restaurants of 2022 appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

How did Atlanta accelerate gentrification and displacement? Local author counts the ways

LISTEN: Over the past few decades, the cost of owning a home in the Atlanta metro area has risen dramatically, and that has pushed some low income residents out of the area. In his new book, Dan Immergluck, professor of urban studies at Georgia State University, says the city of Atlanta failed to protect Atlanta's poorest residents from being displaced by gentrification. GPB's Peter Biello talks to him about it.
atlantanewsfirst.com

Best Friends in Atlanta waving adoption fees Nov. 19

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Best Friends Society in Atlanta will waive all adoption fees at an adoption event Nov. 19. The adoption event will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pet Supermarket at 3821 S Cobb Dr. SE in Smyrna. All pets come spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.
11Alive

Turkey giveaways for Thanksgiving in metro Atlanta | What to know

ATLANTA — As Thanksgiving approaches, businesses and city departments around Atlanta will provide free turkeys to ensure families have everything they need to enjoy the holiday season. Here's where you can find some of the giveaways:. DeKalb County. One of metro Atlanta's largest giveaways will take place in Stonecrest....
atlantafi.com

Love Pepperoni? Here Are The Best Pizza Places In Atlanta

If pizza is what you want, few places in the Southeast can approach Atlanta’s many pie restaurants when it comes to the gourmet variety. Do you love pepperoni pizza? Then take a look below for some of the best pizza places in Atlanta. Piping Hot: Best Pizza In Atlanta.
atlantafi.com

Nobu Hotel And Restaurant Opening Next Week In Atlanta

Nobu Hotel is set to open in a matter of days in Atlanta, Georgia. The long-awaited opening comes more than three years after the famed hotel’s entry into the Atlanta market was first announced with none other than Hollywood actor Robert De Niro. Located in Buckhead, Nobu Hotel offers...
massachusettsnewswire.com

World of Illumination drive-through animated Holiday Light Show 2022 lands in Marietta, Georgia

MARIETTA, Ga. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — World of Illumination, the producer of the world’s largest drive-through animated light show, announced its lineup of new events for the 2022 holiday season and headlining the list is Marietta, Georgia. World of Illumination is constructing its larger-than-life holiday light show in the parking area of Six Flags White Water.
fox5atlanta.com

Kandi Burruss' Atlanta restaurant sued over 2020 triple shooting

EAST POINT, Ga. - Singer, producer, and "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kandi Burruss is reportedly being sued over a shooting that happened at one of her restaurants. The shooting happened on Valentine's Day at Burruss' Old Lady Gang restaurant, which is located on the 3600 block of Market Boulevard in East Point.
Newnan Times-Herald

CCSO: Atlanta man goes up in smoke

An Atlanta man is in custody of the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office after smoke and the smell of weed came out of his car at a license safety check point. Patrick Turner, 27, of Atlanta, was arrested early Thursday on charges of felony narcotic possession, firearm possession by a convicted felon and operating on a suspended or revoked license after stopping at the check point, which was located at the I-85 South Exit 51 off-ramp at Highway 154.
comebacktown.com

Birmingham ready to pounce on Atlanta’s vulnerability

My wife and I just got back from a trip to Atlanta to visit our son and family. Not even rush hour traffic—this was the weekend. And Atlanta’s about to get worse…much worse. Atlanta’s current metropolitan population is about 5.7 million and is projected to grow by...
11Alive

2 metro Atlanta natives make it to Top 16 on NBC's 'The Voice'

ATLANTA — Two metro Atlanta natives have sung their way to the Top 16, as the battles continue on NBC's "The Voice" Season 22. Sasha Hurtado, 18, grew up in Dallas, Georgia. According to Hurtado's biography on the reality show's website, she "grew up in a multicultural military family of music lovers." Hurtado's father is Mexican and her mother was born in Florida, and was the daughter of a Navy vet, her biography stated.
housebeautiful.com

Inside Our Fifth Annual Whole Home in Atlanta

We've been through this project before, but we've never done it quite like this. For our fifth annual Whole Home project, we tried something new: Instead of building a house from the ground up, we found an historic Atlanta home in need of some TLC. Then, we asked a team of forward-thinking designers to bring it back to its former glory with modern family living in mind.
buckhead.com

Billionaire founder of tech company Calendly settles into Buckhead

Tech billionaire Tope Awotona, founder of the scheduling software company Calendly, is preparing to settle into Buckhead with a new West Paces Ferry Road mansion. Awotona – who did not respond to an interview request – is among the neighborhood’s several billionaires, including Spanx clothing founder Sara Blakely and Mailchimp creator Ben Chestnut.
