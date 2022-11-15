Read full article on original website
Facts About Atlanta The Average Atlantan Doesn't Know
There are many reasons to love Atlanta, and learning some interesting facts about our city just made me love it even more. If you are an Atlanta native, you probably have an extra pep in your step when you stroll through the city. What is it about our city that makes it so caught after? Is it our A-list celebrities and Hip-Hop royalties? Is it our Food and culture? Is it our status as Black Hollywood or Hotlanta? Is it because we are home to the Bull Dogs? The Atlanta Braves?
Looking for a winter getaway? Here are the 5 coziest small towns in Georgia
GEORGIA — If you’re looking for a Hygge winter getaway but don’t want to travel too far afield, Georgia’s got you covered. The website, MyDatingAdviser.com, searched across the country for the coziest small towns in America for the perfect winter getaway, naming five towns in Georgia as the perfect winter destinations out of 170 small towns across the country.
Atlanta’s Best New Restaurants of 2022
As part of our list of the 75 Best Restaurants in Atlanta, we also picked out the 11 Best New Restaurants of 2022. Here, you'll find everything from Vietnamese hot fried chicken to tender lamb birria to Edomae-style sushi to quinoa-based "brekkie bowls." The post Atlanta’s Best New Restaurants of 2022 appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
Thanksgiving travel 2022: Best & worst times to drive, highways in Georgia with the heaviest traffic
ATLANTA — Are you wondering the best time to hit the road for your Thanksgiving travels? Are you starting from or traveling through Georgia?. The Georgia Department of Transportation is sharing the following information so travelers can be informed about the best and worst times to travel through metro Atlanta and other areas of Georgia:
New changes at Atlanta’s airport that you need to know before you go
ATLANTA, Ga. — If you’ll be fighting through the crowds at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport this holiday season, there have been some changes to help you get through security and the airport more quickly. Channel 2’s Dave Huddleston has tips on how you can save time at the...
How did Atlanta accelerate gentrification and displacement? Local author counts the ways
LISTEN: Over the past few decades, the cost of owning a home in the Atlanta metro area has risen dramatically, and that has pushed some low income residents out of the area. In his new book, Dan Immergluck, professor of urban studies at Georgia State University, says the city of Atlanta failed to protect Atlanta's poorest residents from being displaced by gentrification. GPB's Peter Biello talks to him about it.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Best Friends in Atlanta waving adoption fees Nov. 19
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Best Friends Society in Atlanta will waive all adoption fees at an adoption event Nov. 19. The adoption event will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pet Supermarket at 3821 S Cobb Dr. SE in Smyrna. All pets come spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.
Turkey giveaways for Thanksgiving in metro Atlanta | What to know
ATLANTA — As Thanksgiving approaches, businesses and city departments around Atlanta will provide free turkeys to ensure families have everything they need to enjoy the holiday season. Here's where you can find some of the giveaways:. DeKalb County. One of metro Atlanta's largest giveaways will take place in Stonecrest....
atlantafi.com
Love Pepperoni? Here Are The Best Pizza Places In Atlanta
If pizza is what you want, few places in the Southeast can approach Atlanta’s many pie restaurants when it comes to the gourmet variety. Do you love pepperoni pizza? Then take a look below for some of the best pizza places in Atlanta. Piping Hot: Best Pizza In Atlanta.
JEFFERY: The full Young Thug story, from Cleveland Avenue and beyond | Part 1
As Young Thug's case nears a trial date, 11Alive’s ‘Jeffery’ series gives an exclusive lens into what this case means – legally, artistically and culturally. Neima Abdulahi (11Alive), Meredith Sheldon (11Alive), Mike Nicolas, Erin Peterson. Published: 5:19 PM EST November 16, 2022. Updated: 11:18 AM EST...
atlantafi.com
Nobu Hotel And Restaurant Opening Next Week In Atlanta
Nobu Hotel is set to open in a matter of days in Atlanta, Georgia. The long-awaited opening comes more than three years after the famed hotel’s entry into the Atlanta market was first announced with none other than Hollywood actor Robert De Niro. Located in Buckhead, Nobu Hotel offers...
massachusettsnewswire.com
World of Illumination drive-through animated Holiday Light Show 2022 lands in Marietta, Georgia
MARIETTA, Ga. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — World of Illumination, the producer of the world’s largest drive-through animated light show, announced its lineup of new events for the 2022 holiday season and headlining the list is Marietta, Georgia. World of Illumination is constructing its larger-than-life holiday light show in the parking area of Six Flags White Water.
fox5atlanta.com
Kandi Burruss' Atlanta restaurant sued over 2020 triple shooting
EAST POINT, Ga. - Singer, producer, and "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kandi Burruss is reportedly being sued over a shooting that happened at one of her restaurants. The shooting happened on Valentine's Day at Burruss' Old Lady Gang restaurant, which is located on the 3600 block of Market Boulevard in East Point.
Newnan Times-Herald
CCSO: Atlanta man goes up in smoke
An Atlanta man is in custody of the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office after smoke and the smell of weed came out of his car at a license safety check point. Patrick Turner, 27, of Atlanta, was arrested early Thursday on charges of felony narcotic possession, firearm possession by a convicted felon and operating on a suspended or revoked license after stopping at the check point, which was located at the I-85 South Exit 51 off-ramp at Highway 154.
comebacktown.com
Birmingham ready to pounce on Atlanta’s vulnerability
My wife and I just got back from a trip to Atlanta to visit our son and family. Not even rush hour traffic—this was the weekend. And Atlanta’s about to get worse…much worse. Atlanta’s current metropolitan population is about 5.7 million and is projected to grow by...
Cozy Coop Now Open In Marietta
New Concept from Chef Ricky Navas 'reimagines' fast food with fried chicken and other southern favorites.
OPINION: Richard Belcher, after a half century of hitting hard, signs off
If you’re a government official and Richard Belcher is hovering in the waiting room, you’re having a bad day....
2 metro Atlanta natives make it to Top 16 on NBC's 'The Voice'
ATLANTA — Two metro Atlanta natives have sung their way to the Top 16, as the battles continue on NBC's "The Voice" Season 22. Sasha Hurtado, 18, grew up in Dallas, Georgia. According to Hurtado's biography on the reality show's website, she "grew up in a multicultural military family of music lovers." Hurtado's father is Mexican and her mother was born in Florida, and was the daughter of a Navy vet, her biography stated.
housebeautiful.com
Inside Our Fifth Annual Whole Home in Atlanta
We've been through this project before, but we've never done it quite like this. For our fifth annual Whole Home project, we tried something new: Instead of building a house from the ground up, we found an historic Atlanta home in need of some TLC. Then, we asked a team of forward-thinking designers to bring it back to its former glory with modern family living in mind.
buckhead.com
Billionaire founder of tech company Calendly settles into Buckhead
Tech billionaire Tope Awotona, founder of the scheduling software company Calendly, is preparing to settle into Buckhead with a new West Paces Ferry Road mansion. Awotona – who did not respond to an interview request – is among the neighborhood’s several billionaires, including Spanx clothing founder Sara Blakely and Mailchimp creator Ben Chestnut.
