The Portland Mercury
Sassy-Pants Trivia About This Week's Political Scandals, Thanksgiving Fun, and (Gulp!) Portland GRAVE ROBBERS?!?
HOWDY THERE, SMARTY BRITCHES! It's time once again to put your brainy-brain to the test with this week's edition of POP QUIZ PDX—our weekly, local, sassy-ass trivia quiz. And this week, we'll be testing your knowledge about Mayor Wheeler's mysterious missing texts, local grave robbers (?!), and the VERY pressing subjective question, "When's the best time to eat Thanksgiving dinner?" Gobble! Gobble! 🦃
hereisoregon.com
Secret Roller Disco turns empty Lloyd Center department store into rolling dance party
Portland’s not-so Secret Roller Disco temporarily took over an emptied department store at the Lloyd Center this week, turning the former Marshalls into a roller rink and dance party. If you missed Thursday’s event, you can catch the second skating party Saturday night. Secret Roller Disco hosts free...
Cybill Shepherd to play Nancy Crampton Brophy in Lifetime movie about Portland’s notorious murder case
Another true crime story with Oregon roots is getting the TV movie treatment. In the upcoming Lifetime movie, “How to Murder Your Husband,” Cybill Shepherd will star as Nancy Crampton Brophy, who in June was sentenced to life in prison for murdering her husband, Daniel Brophy, an instructor at the Oregon Culinary Institute in Southwest Portland.
Rose City Sneaker Fest was founded for Portland shoe-lovers
The first festival took place at Castaway Portland, and had about 30 vendors. The next has doubled in size, with about 60 vendors — including Back to the Basket, sponsor Portland Gear and Hearth — who will set up in the Leftbank Annex.
iheart.com
2022 Holiday Event Guide
The holiday season is here again and so are the holiday events! Bring your family out to make some memories at the following events taking place in the Portland area. Christmas Festival of Lights @ The Grotto 11/25-12/30. Winter Wonderland @ P.I.R. 11/25-12/31. Skate with The Grinch & Cindy Lou...
Portland’s ‘Secret Roller Disco’ returns to abandoned Lloyd Center Marshalls
Portland’s pop-up skate event “Secret Roller Disco” is returning to the abandoned Marshall’s space inside the Lloyd Center on Thursday, Nov. 17, and Saturday, Nov. 19.
Sorry, but you can't buy those Dame Adidas PDX carpet sneakers
PORTLAND, Ore. — In Tuesday night's win against San Antonio, the Portland Trail Blazers wore this season's City Edition jerseys for the first time. The black uniforms feature a diagonal sash of the iconic blue, purple and green PDX carpet, with the letters PDX and the jersey number in white. And they seem to be a hit.
The Portland Mercury
Forest Grove High School's Electrifying Mariachi Tradición
Young and old, the artists who made it to Pickathon this summer tended to be seasoned performers. Up-and-comers, sure, but pros. No way a high school mariachi band makes the list, right?. Except for Forest Grove High School’s Mariachi Tradición, whose sets wound up being among the most electrifying performances...
pdxpipeline.com
Club Privata Presents Violet Vixen – Couples Only Party in Downtown Portland | Pacific Northwest’s Premier Lifestyle Club
Purple combines the stability of blue and the energy of red symbolizing power, luxury, and ambition. Wear your favorite purple or violet dresses, lingerie, shirts, and ties!. Our annual toy drive continues. Bring a children’s toy (please no adult toys) unwrapped and unused and we will get them to kids in need. Donate a toy and receive $10 off admission!
‘It’s just so selfish’: Couple has wedding items stolen in Portland on honeymoon
A wedding dress and other crucial things from a couple's wedding were stolen in Portland just two days after they exchanged vows.
The Portland Mercury
Mister Goose Steamed Sandwiches Keeps It Simple in St. Helens
We expected Mister Goose to be a sandwich shop, so when we walked into a homey, wood-paneled pub—with a stern portrait of a goose in a tiny cowboy hat over the mantle—it caught us a little off guard. "Sit anywhere," said a man sitting at the bar, who...
WWEEK
Gregory Gourdet’s Highly Anticipated Haitian Restaurant Has Started Off With More Misses Than Hits
If the tale of “The Emperor’s New Clothes” was about a restaurant, Kann would be the emperor. The new Haitian sensation from celebrity chef Gregory Gourdet is not a great restaurant; it is not even a good restaurant judging by the things that matter: the quality of food and experience diners can expect there. Beyond these fundamentals, Kann is important only in the sense that it is testing how far a credulous dining public can be swayed by the cudgel of celebrity and powerful, scrupulously managed marketing.
Nick Herrera, Portland’s first Mexican American brewery owner, dies at age 45
Nick Herrera, a father and husband who held a doctorate in microbiology but left that career to become a brewer, eventually founding Entre Compas, Portland’s first Mexican American-owned brewery, has died. He was 45. Angel Medina, Herrera’s business partner in Entre Compas, announced the death on Wednesday. Medina said...
opb.org
Crews start demolishing Portland’s historic Roseway Theater
Since 1924, movie lovers have filled the seats while munching on popcorn at the historic Roseway Theater at the corner of Northeast Sandy Boulevard and 72nd Avenue. But in August of this year, an electrical fire destroyed the building. Last week, crews began tearing down the iconic 330-seat theater that...
Portland nonprofit distributing winter gear to those in need
Supporting Our Society is hosting its ninth annual coat distribution at the Montavilla Community Center in Northeast Portland.
Portland’s Kann named America’s best new restaurant
Kann, chef Gregory Gourdet’s wood-fired Haitian hotspot, was named the best new restaurant in America by Esquire magazine on Thursday, continuing a run of early accolades for the Southeast Portland restaurant. “Landing on Esquire’s Best New list is one of the biggest honors that a restaurant can receive and...
kptv.com
Nike Community Store closes with no reopening in sight
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Some are concerned that after years in business, they may never see the doors open again at the Nike Community Store off NE MLK Jr. Boulevard. One local church says they’ve seen the doors closed for about a month. People who keep coming up to...
WWEEK
El Gaucho Has Opened a Massive Steakhouse in the New Vancouver Waterfront Development
This may sound surprising, even controversial: Downtown Vancouver, Wash. is looking increasingly attractive as a destination for a night out. Officially known as Waterfront Vancouver, the gleaming real estate development that’s been underway for several years now continues to fill with inviting businesses, including restaurants, beer bars and tasting rooms for far-flung Washington wineries. The latest to join them: El Gaucho.
kptv.com
Taking a ride with the Alameda ‘bike bus’
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A bus rolling through Portland has hundreds of wheels and many young drivers - we’re talking about the ever-growing bike bus!. Sam Balto is a physical education teacher at Alameda Elementary School. He saw the idea for a bike bus online and decided to start it in Portland, and it has continued to grow and grow, with 100 to 190 students taking part every Wednesday morning.
KATU.com
'Here for Portland' will distribute 3,000 gift cards to support local Portland businesses
PORTLAND, Ore. — A campaign advocating for the support of local businesses in Portland will give out three thousand $50 gift cards on Friday, Nov. 25 at the Pioneer Square tree lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. The City of Portland says the gift card can be used at practicing...
