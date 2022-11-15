ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

The Portland Mercury

Sassy-Pants Trivia About This Week's Political Scandals, Thanksgiving Fun, and (Gulp!) Portland GRAVE ROBBERS?!?

HOWDY THERE, SMARTY BRITCHES! It's time once again to put your brainy-brain to the test with this week's edition of POP QUIZ PDX—our weekly, local, sassy-ass trivia quiz. And this week, we'll be testing your knowledge about Mayor Wheeler's mysterious missing texts, local grave robbers (?!), and the VERY pressing subjective question, "When's the best time to eat Thanksgiving dinner?" Gobble! Gobble! 🦃
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Cybill Shepherd to play Nancy Crampton Brophy in Lifetime movie about Portland’s notorious murder case

Another true crime story with Oregon roots is getting the TV movie treatment. In the upcoming Lifetime movie, “How to Murder Your Husband,” Cybill Shepherd will star as Nancy Crampton Brophy, who in June was sentenced to life in prison for murdering her husband, Daniel Brophy, an instructor at the Oregon Culinary Institute in Southwest Portland.
PORTLAND, OR
iheart.com

2022 Holiday Event Guide

The holiday season is here again and so are the holiday events! Bring your family out to make some memories at the following events taking place in the Portland area. Christmas Festival of Lights @ The Grotto 11/25-12/30. Winter Wonderland @ P.I.R. 11/25-12/31. Skate with The Grinch & Cindy Lou...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Sorry, but you can't buy those Dame Adidas PDX carpet sneakers

PORTLAND, Ore. — In Tuesday night's win against San Antonio, the Portland Trail Blazers wore this season's City Edition jerseys for the first time. The black uniforms feature a diagonal sash of the iconic blue, purple and green PDX carpet, with the letters PDX and the jersey number in white. And they seem to be a hit.
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Forest Grove High School's Electrifying Mariachi Tradición

Young and old, the artists who made it to Pickathon this summer tended to be seasoned performers. Up-and-comers, sure, but pros. No way a high school mariachi band makes the list, right?. Except for Forest Grove High School’s Mariachi Tradición, whose sets wound up being among the most electrifying performances...
FOREST GROVE, OR
pdxpipeline.com

Club Privata Presents Violet Vixen – Couples Only Party in Downtown Portland | Pacific Northwest’s Premier Lifestyle Club

Purple combines the stability of blue and the energy of red symbolizing power, luxury, and ambition. Wear your favorite purple or violet dresses, lingerie, shirts, and ties!. Our annual toy drive continues. Bring a children’s toy (please no adult toys) unwrapped and unused and we will get them to kids in need. Donate a toy and receive $10 off admission!
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Gregory Gourdet’s Highly Anticipated Haitian Restaurant Has Started Off With More Misses Than Hits

If the tale of “The Emperor’s New Clothes” was about a restaurant, Kann would be the emperor. The new Haitian sensation from celebrity chef Gregory Gourdet is not a great restaurant; it is not even a good restaurant judging by the things that matter: the quality of food and experience diners can expect there. Beyond these fundamentals, Kann is important only in the sense that it is testing how far a credulous dining public can be swayed by the cudgel of celebrity and powerful, scrupulously managed marketing.
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Crews start demolishing Portland’s historic Roseway Theater

Since 1924, movie lovers have filled the seats while munching on popcorn at the historic Roseway Theater at the corner of Northeast Sandy Boulevard and 72nd Avenue. But in August of this year, an electrical fire destroyed the building. Last week, crews began tearing down the iconic 330-seat theater that...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portland’s Kann named America’s best new restaurant

Kann, chef Gregory Gourdet’s wood-fired Haitian hotspot, was named the best new restaurant in America by Esquire magazine on Thursday, continuing a run of early accolades for the Southeast Portland restaurant. “Landing on Esquire’s Best New list is one of the biggest honors that a restaurant can receive and...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Nike Community Store closes with no reopening in sight

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Some are concerned that after years in business, they may never see the doors open again at the Nike Community Store off NE MLK Jr. Boulevard. One local church says they’ve seen the doors closed for about a month. People who keep coming up to...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

El Gaucho Has Opened a Massive Steakhouse in the New Vancouver Waterfront Development

This may sound surprising, even controversial: Downtown Vancouver, Wash. is looking increasingly attractive as a destination for a night out. Officially known as Waterfront Vancouver, the gleaming real estate development that’s been underway for several years now continues to fill with inviting businesses, including restaurants, beer bars and tasting rooms for far-flung Washington wineries. The latest to join them: El Gaucho.
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

Taking a ride with the Alameda ‘bike bus’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A bus rolling through Portland has hundreds of wheels and many young drivers - we’re talking about the ever-growing bike bus!. Sam Balto is a physical education teacher at Alameda Elementary School. He saw the idea for a bike bus online and decided to start it in Portland, and it has continued to grow and grow, with 100 to 190 students taking part every Wednesday morning.
PORTLAND, OR

