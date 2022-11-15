Read full article on original website
After coming out of 5-year coma, boy shocks the world with his words
Martin, then 12 years old, had a sore throat when he got home from school. After a few days, he was so worn out that he nearly lost control of his body and slept nonstop. Eventually, he began to lose his memory, and a few days later, he entered a coma. After some time, the doctor declared that there was nothing more they could do for Martin because he had entirely lost contact with the outside world.
Woman Furious After Husband Tells Her to 'Spend Thanksgiving Alone' Over Picky Eating
Is it ever justifiable to leave your spouse alone on a major holiday?. In the US, there is no event that is a bigger deal than Thanksgiving. This is an event that allows family to come together to celebrate what they are most grateful for, as well as eat exorbitant amounts of food.
Here’s How Our Family Is Saving Money This Christmas Season
I know we have Thanksgiving before Christmas, but of course with the lead up to Black Friday 2022, we're already being hammered with ads for the best deals. As you are fully aware, the cost of everything has skyrocketed. Heating costs and utilities, groceries, paper products like toilet paper and paper towels, and gas prices of course are just a few examples.
32 Ruthlessly Funny Parents Who Aren't Afraid To Put Their Kids On Blast For The Whole Damn Internet
"Get your kid a hamper so they have something to throw their dirty clothes near."
