2news.com
Joey Gilbert Among Those Vying for Seat on Washoe School Board
Others going for the position include Meghan Beyer, Kellie Crosby-Sturtz, Cody Johnson, Adrienne Potter, John Reyes and Alex Woodley. Dr. Angie Taylor will not participate in the appointment of her replacement.
2news.com
Washoe County Health District Encouraging Residents to go Smoke Free
While smoking rates have declined, 15.9% of Washoe County adults continue to smoke on a regular basis and at a higher rate than the rest of the nation (14%). E-cigarette use among adolescents has risen sharply in recent years, with 12% of middle school students and 22.5% of high school students reporting e-cigarette use in the past 30 days.
2news.com
Family Resource Centers partner with nonprofits for Thanksgiving Food Giveaway
The Sparks and North Valleys sites of the Washoe County School District Family Resource Centers joined forces today with nonprofits The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Catholic Charities of Nevada to provide free Thanksgiving dinners to families in need. It was apparent during the giveaway that the...
2news.com
Washoe County confirms final results of 2022 General Election
The Washoe County Board of County Commissioners approved the Canvass of the Vote in the 2022 General Election, certifying that the election results are final. Interim Registrar of Voters Jamie Rodriguez presented a summary of the election, which saw voter turnout of 64 percent despite the election cycle falling over two three-day holiday weekends: Nevada Day and Veterans Day. Rodriguez also reported that the post-election logic and accuracy testing (post-LAT) was completed and found no errors.
2news.com
156 Additional RSV Cases Reported in Washoe County
The Washoe County Health District is urging Nevadans to take precautions as RSV cases are surging this season. “We are seeing a very strong uptick in RSV cases and we could be in for one of the worst RSV seasons that we've had in some time,” says Kevin Dick, Washoe County Health District Officer.
2news.com
Washoe County Election Results Finalized During Canvass Of Vote
Election challenges cannot be made until the Canvass of Vote is finalized. Interim Registrar of Voters Jamie Rodriguez presented a summary of the election, which saw voter turnout of 64 percent.
2news.com
Salvation Army Operation Turkey Drop Returns this Weekend
Operation Turkey Drop, a time-honored Salvation Army event, is returning this year with new community partners in a new location. Corwin Ford has kindly offered to host the Operation Turkey Drop turkey drive at its dealership at 3600 Kietzke Lane from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on November 19th. The...
