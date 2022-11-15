The Washoe County Board of County Commissioners approved the Canvass of the Vote in the 2022 General Election, certifying that the election results are final. Interim Registrar of Voters Jamie Rodriguez presented a summary of the election, which saw voter turnout of 64 percent despite the election cycle falling over two three-day holiday weekends: Nevada Day and Veterans Day. Rodriguez also reported that the post-election logic and accuracy testing (post-LAT) was completed and found no errors.

WASHOE COUNTY, NV ・ 21 HOURS AGO