Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Lakers Fans Are Going Wild Over Latest Rumor
Although the Los Angeles Lakers were able to get a much-needed win on Sunday, all fans would agree that the team has a long way to go before it’s really and truly competitive. Most people have come to the conclusion that this team won’t get better unless some new...
3 reasons why Jordan Poole should request a trade from the Golden State Warriors
Despite only starting in three of his first 14 games, Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole continues to show that
Isiah Thomas Reveals What Larry Bird Said To Him Before He Fired Him As Head Coach Of The Pacers
Isiah Thomas revealed what Larry Bird told him before he fired him as head coach of the Indiana Pacers in 2003.
Proposed 3-Team Trade Involving The Lakers, Warriors, And Jazz: Draymond Green To The Lakers, Warriors Get Jordan Clarkson
This trade idea could be a huge move to help the Lakers, Warriors, and Jazz get what they want.
NBA Star Russell Westbrook Opens Up About Being a Dad of Three: 'Blessed and So Grateful'
Russell and Nina Westbrook share son Noah, 5, and twin daughters Jordyn and Skye, 3 Russell Westbrook is reflecting on life as a father of three. Speaking on a panel at the 5th Annual Black Love Summit on Saturday, the 34-year-old Los Angeles Lakers star said that he's "most proud" of the bond he has with his kids. "I would probably say being a father, I've been blessed and so grateful," said Westbrook, noting the best part of his day is the "6:00 a.m. wake-up with my kids." "That to...
Dick Vitale Wants To See 1 Major Change To College Basketball
Dick Vitale has one major suggestion for college basketball. The broadcasting icon believes the sport should start its season later in the year. He feels the sports world is too focused on football during the start of the college basketball season. Vitale made this point during his return to broadcasting...
Big trade on the way? Latest theory from Lakers fans says so
The Los Angeles Lakers have been off to an incredibly disappointing start this season with fans just begging for relief of any kind. Lakers fans have the highest expectations of any fanbase in the sport and the team simply has not delivered the last two years. What makes this bad...
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Arrived In Style At The Scottie Pippen's Party In 1996 In Toronto
During the 1990s, there was no NBA team more popular than the Chicago Bulls. Evidently, there was no player who could match the popularity of Michael Jordan as well. After all, MJ led the Bulls to six NBA Championships during the 1990s. While Jordan was the cornerstone superstar and the...
Yardbarker
Peyton Manning reveals stance on becoming NFL commissioner
Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning has no desire to succeed Roger Goodell as NFL commissioner. "I’m not qualified, in my opinion," Manning said on the subject while speaking with Mike Florio for an edition of the "Pro Football Talk PM" podcast. The former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos...
5 Trades That Could Reshape The Golden State Warriors Into An Unstoppable Superteam
Golden State Warriors could shock the NBA again and trade for the superstars like Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid and Anthony Davis.
Comments / 0