Yardbarker

Lakers Fans Are Going Wild Over Latest Rumor

Although the Los Angeles Lakers were able to get a much-needed win on Sunday, all fans would agree that the team has a long way to go before it’s really and truly competitive. Most people have come to the conclusion that this team won’t get better unless some new...
People

NBA Star Russell Westbrook Opens Up About Being a Dad of Three: 'Blessed and So Grateful'

Russell and Nina Westbrook share son Noah, 5, and twin daughters Jordyn and Skye, 3 Russell Westbrook is reflecting on life as a father of three. Speaking on a panel at the 5th Annual Black Love Summit on Saturday, the 34-year-old Los Angeles Lakers star said that he's "most proud" of the bond he has with his kids. "I would probably say being a father, I've been blessed and so grateful," said Westbrook, noting the best part of his day is the "6:00 a.m. wake-up with my kids." "That to...
The Spun

Dick Vitale Wants To See 1 Major Change To College Basketball

Dick Vitale has one major suggestion for college basketball. The broadcasting icon believes the sport should start its season later in the year. He feels the sports world is too focused on football during the start of the college basketball season. Vitale made this point during his return to broadcasting...
Yardbarker

Peyton Manning reveals stance on becoming NFL commissioner

Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning has no desire to succeed Roger Goodell as NFL commissioner. "I’m not qualified, in my opinion," Manning said on the subject while speaking with Mike Florio for an edition of the "Pro Football Talk PM" podcast. The former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos...

