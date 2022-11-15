ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

NBCMontana

Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center reports avalanches are possible through weekend

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center has issued a preseaon update on snow conditions in southwestern Montana. The snow is starting to pile up and triggering an avalanche is very much a possibility today and through the weekend. Storm totals since Monday are around two feet near West Yellowstone and Cooke City, and around a foot near Bozeman and Big Sky. Strong winds from both the east and west have blown this new snow into deep, cohesive drifts that could avalanche today. Look for and avoid these wind drifts, as they are where you’re most likely to trigger a slide.
BOZEMAN, MT
WanderWisdom

First Ski Resort to Open for the Season in Canada Has People Pumped

As temperatures drop and the snow starts to fall up north, ski season is finally starting to take off. Popular ski resorts from all over the world are beginning to open for the year. The first ski resort to open for the season in Canada is also one of the country's most popular- the Sunshine Village Resort in Banff, Alberta.
Advnture

Ski vs snowboard boots: a quick beginner’s guide

We highlight the main differences between ski vs snowboard boots to help you find firm footing at the gear store. Skiing and snowboarding boots are both big, insulated and waterproof boots that attach to either your skis or snowboard via bindings, but if you’re a newcomer to winter sports and thinking that the two are interchangeable, the similarities end there. You’ll need ski boots for skiing and snowboard boots for snowboarding. We don’t really think you should choose your snow sport based on the boots if we’re being honest, but if you’re curious to understand the differences in the gear before making your mind up about which winter activity you’re going to pursue, we get it! We highlight the main differences between ski vs snowboard boots below to help you find firm footing at the gear store.
COLORADO STATE
Cheddar News

As Tech Layoffs Hit Silicon Valley, California's Future Gets Called Into Question

"When the news of sweeping layoffs hitting the tech industry started hitting the headlines, Delivering Happiness Jenn Lim CEO felt like she understand what people were going through. A victim of layoffs during the dot-com bubble burst in the late 1990s to early 2000s, she remembers the depression that hit the Bay Area."It's such a drastic change from the high to the low," said Lim, who authored "Beyond Happiness." "I think in some ways, because we've been in a low for a while and we've had already a recession, things have been continuously tenuous."Within the last month, about 38,000 tech...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

Colorado Hunter Rescued by Helicopter in White River National Forest

What began as a fun weekend hunting trip in White River National Forest became a nightmare scenario for one father-son duo on Saturday (November 13). It all started when the Denver men set out for a remote hunting camp near the beginning of Little Deadman Creek. Though used to the relatively high altitude of Denver, the mountainous city of Colorado that rests over 5,000 feet above sea level, White River National Forest is an entirely different environment.
DENVER, CO
a-z-animals.com

The Longest Biking Trail in Oregon

The state of Oregon offers breathtaking scenery, from the vast expanses of its deserts to the mountains of the Cascades and shores of the Pacific Coast. Oregon also offers some of the best infrastructure in the country for taking the two-wheeled path. Riders can pedal their way through the landscape with a choice of over 80 biking trails throughout the state. Whether you’re into road biking, off-street paved rides, or adventurous mountain biking trails, there’s a path for you. Let’s take a look at the longest biking trail in Oregon!
OREGON STATE

