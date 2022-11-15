Read full article on original website
Related
Recycled Crafts
Stitch This Sweet Snowman Cross Stitch Pattern
This wee snowman cross stitch pattern will stitch up in just about no time at all. I’m thinking of adorable stitched gift tags on the holiday presents that can then be used as bookmarks, or stitching snowmen on a set of napkins for the winter celebrations. Whatever you do...
Recycled Crafts
Simple Thanksgiving Dishcloth Knitting Pattern
It’s really the fall color of this one that makes it a Thanksgiving dishcloth pattern. You can stitch these up and use them in any color at any time of the year. The design, by Knit So Easy, is a step beyond beginner knitting that combines Garter and Stockinette stitches for scrubby texture that’s fun to knit.
Recycled Crafts
Plastic Canvas Turkey Centerpiece Pattern
Get ready to charm your Thanksgiving guests with this adorable 3D plastic canvas turkey design. It can be purchased at Mary Maxim. Measuring about 6″ high and 10″ long, the kit includes the plastic canvas, yarn and instructions. How adorable is this little guy?!. I love the feathers...
Recycled Crafts
Easy Fleece Hat Free Sewing Pattern
Sew a fleece hat to keep your ears warm on a cold winter day! They’re easy to make using a free sewing pattern from Heather Handmade. The free pattern comes in child, teen, and adult sizes so you can sew fleece hats for everyone in your family. [photo credit:...
Recycled Crafts
How to Make a Scrap Fabric Snowman
Gather up your favorite scraps and get ready to make some adorable snowmen. The tutorial comes to you from Frugal Mom Eh! and it is awesome. Perfect for the holidays and winter season, these charming guys will look great anywhere. The tutorial has complete instructions as well as a list...
Recycled Crafts
Christmas Presents Card with Metallic Watercolor
Wow, check out the shimmer and shine on this Christmas card from Amy R.! She used a large background stamp from Simon Says and heat embossed it in gold on black cardstock and then used pretty metallic watercolors to color in the presents. The large foiled sentiment is perfect to finish off the design!
Recycled Crafts
Clean and Crafty: Dishcloth Collection
Dishcloths are always in short supply! The Clean & Crafty dishcloth collection includes 52 adorable cloths to help you decorate your house. Both beginners and experts will discover useful patterns in a range of styles, ranging from the easy to the difficult. You’ll always have the appropriate dishcloth for any time of year, from intarsia to cables, seasonally festive to astrologically inspired!
Recycled Crafts
Autumn Quilt Inspired Layout
Monique used lots of pretty pattern papers from Pretty Little Studio for this quilt inspired design. The papers form a sunburst pattern on one half of the layout, stitched together for a handmade rustic look that works so well with the crafty theme. Behind the photo are a half circles for journaling and quotes, along with short borders and the title.
Recycled Crafts
Winter Woods Watercolor Card
Kassi has a quick and easy way to create a beautiful watercolor card for Winter. Since Distress Inks react with water she stamped the trees from Gina K. in green and brown colors of Distress Inks and then used a wet paint brush to pull out and blend the color. She’s also sharing how easy it to paint the snowy hills and background yourself in a video over on her blog.
Recycled Crafts
How to Make a Jelly Roll Race Quilt
On your mark, get set, go! It’s time to make a jelly roll race quilt. If you check out social media you will see that these are all the rage right now. This tutorial from Carol Lyles Shaw shows you how to make one for yourself. It is not hard and it looks great.
Recycled Crafts
Christmas Cards with Pearlized Ink Blending
Jennifer McGuire has taken the very popular ink blending technique and stepped it up by adding shimmering Perfect Pearls powder over top. And then of course she had to take it even further and dry emboss the panels too for cards with loads color, shimmer and texture and the results are so pretty!
Recycled Crafts
Tote Bag Recessed Zipper Sewing Tutorial
A recessed zipper is a nice finish for a bag. A zipper across the top of the bag keeps your things secure, but you might not want to have the zipper sitting right there on top. If that’s the case, a recessed zipper is how to go. So Sew Easy has a tutorial showing how you can sew a recessed zipper into the next bag you make. Go there now to see how to do it.
Recycled Crafts
Wine In A Can Advent Calendar For The Hard To Buy Adult
When I was younger, I always looked forward to Christmas. I loved the excitement of waiting for the big day to arrive and the joy of opening all of the presents. However, as I got older, I realized that life can be really hard. I am always busy and no matter how hard I try, I can never seem to get ahead. I’m not saying that being an adult is bad – in fact, it can be really rewarding – but sometimes I just want to go back to when I was a kid and enjoy everything without all the stress.
Recycled Crafts
Lay Flat Christmas Album
This wonderful 8″ x 6″ mini album from Jenn will hold lots of Holiday photos and even lays flat when open. Made with products from Graphic 45, she used chipboard and kraft cardstock for the cover and pages, decorated with a ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas theme with lots of fun vintage designs.
Recycled Crafts
How to Draw a Turkey
Drawing a cute Thanksgiving turkey is easy with these instructions from Easy Peasy and Fun. There are step-by-step instructions in the blog post or if you’re a member of their website you can download drawing sheets will all the steps. You can also use the samples to draw your...
Recycled Crafts
How to make adorable recycled sock turkeys for Thanksgiving
I just did my winter clothing swap and I’m pulling out my thick socks so I guess it’s time to post an adorable sock craft. That is just what these little turkeys made from socks are- adorable! Fly on over to the blog Make it Grateful for the step by step tutorial on how to make stuffed sock turkeys to decorate for Thanksgiving.
Recycled Crafts
Thanksgiving Conversation Starters for Kids
Sometimes it’s hard for kids to understand what Thanksgiving is about or how to think about being thankful in their lives. These Thanksgiving conversation starters can help get kids thinking about how it feels when people do good things for them or they do good things for others and more.
Comments / 0