When I was younger, I always looked forward to Christmas. I loved the excitement of waiting for the big day to arrive and the joy of opening all of the presents. However, as I got older, I realized that life can be really hard. I am always busy and no matter how hard I try, I can never seem to get ahead. I’m not saying that being an adult is bad – in fact, it can be really rewarding – but sometimes I just want to go back to when I was a kid and enjoy everything without all the stress.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO