Redesigned 2023 Toyota Prius ups performance, style
The Toyota Prius has been redesigned for the 2023 model year and was revealed Wednesday ahead of a formal debut at this week's 2022 Los Angeles auto show. The fifth-generation hybrid takes on a handsome, almost premium design that looks like much less of an appliance than it has in previous generations. The improved performance in both efficiency and power should appeal to a much wider audience, as well.
Toyota bZ Compact SUV concept hints at electric C-HR successor
Toyota on Wednesday unveiled the bZ Compact SUV concept, a fully electric compact crossover that looks like it might be the replacement for the C-HR, or at least an electric alternative. Toyota stopped short of confirming the concept for production, stating only that the vehicle shows a possible vision of...
Acura NSX production comes to an end
Production of the Acura NSX V-6 hybrid supercar came to an end this week at Acura's Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville, Ohio. The second-generation NSX, sold in most markets around the globe as the Honda NSX, enjoyed a six-year run, with the final 2022 model year consisting of a special NSX Type S variant that spits out 600 hp. Production of the Type S was limited to 350 units, split 300 for the U.S. and the rest for Canada, and the price for one was $171,495, including a $1,995 destination charge.
Porsche 911 Dakar, Genesis X Convertible concept, 2023 Toyota Prius: This Week's Top Photos
The lifted Porsche 911 Dakar finally made its debut at the 2022 Los Angeles auto show. With a raised ride height, all-terrain tires, and a price of $223,450, it just might be the coolest production car Porsche will make next year. Unfortunately, only 2,500 Dakars will be made for 2023.
2024 Subaru Impreza loses manual and sedan, gains RS model
The sedan is a dying breed, but the hatchback is even less popular. Subaru is bucking the latter trend by eliminating the sedan from the 2024 Impreza lineup and sticking only with the hatchback. Subaru showed the new Impreza on Thursday at the Los Angeles auto show. The sixth-generation Subaru...
Waymo reveals robotaxi based on Zeekr SEA-M platform
Waymo late on Wednesday revealed its new robotaxi based on a platform developed by Geely and its Zeekr EV brand. Alphabet Inc.'s self-driving division first announced plans for the robotaxi in late 2021, and at Wednesday's reveal the company said the vehicle will be deployed in the Waymo One robotaxi service in “the years to come.”
2023 Honda Civic Type R, Z06 strapped to a dyno, Lucid Gravity: The Week In Reverse
We drove the 2023 Honda Civic Type R, the Chevrolet Corvette Z06 hit the dyno, and Lucid provided an update on the Gravity. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority. We slid behind the wheel of the 2023 Honda Ciivc Type R on a soaking wet track...
Porsche 911 Dakar, Fiat 500e: Car News Headlines
Porsche's off-road-ready 911 is finally here in the form of the 2023 911 Dakar. The high-riding sports car was presented on Wednesday on the eve of the 2022 Los Angeles auto show, and it's destined to be built in a limited run of just 2,500 units for worldwide sale. Fiat...
Review: 2023 BMW M4 CSL teases on the street, longs for a track
The 2023 BMW M4 CSL (Competition, Sport, Lightweight) is a sport coupe in search of a racetrack, but an hour on this mountain road outside of Palm Springs is my only option. The M4 CSL goes beyond the capability of the already bonkers M4 Competition with 240 pounds of weight savings, more power, and a spate of parts that seem more at home on a race car than a street machine.
Fiat 500 returns to US in 2024 as pure EV
U.S. fans of the Fiat 500 can look forward to a new, fully electric generation of the pint-sized hatchback in early 2024. Fiat made a formal announcement later on Thursday at the 2022 Los Angeles auto show, where it will present three one-off examples of the car with designs inspired by famous Italian fashion and lifestyle brands Armani, Bulgari, and Kartell.
Hyundai Home energy ecosystem launching in 16 states
Almost a year after teasing Hyundai Home, a coordinated home-energy ecosystem bundling EV charging, solar power, and battery energy storage, Hyundai has officially confirmed a market launch. At the 2022 Los Angeles auto show, Hyundai announced that Hyundai Home is now available through its dealerships in 16 states. The automaker...
Chevy 3100 becomes an electric truck thanks to Kindred
Companies offering EV conversions for some much-loved classics are springing up all over the country. The latest is San Rafael, California-based Kindred Motorworks, which on Thursday revealed its latest offering, an electric Chevrolet 3100 pickup truck. The 3100 is Chevy's half-ton pickup built between 1947 and 1953. While its design...
Hennessey Ram 1500 TRX Mammoth goes overlanding for $19,950
Hennessey Performance Engineering is getting in on the overlanding trend with a modified Ram 1500 TRX designed for treks to the wilderness. The new Overland Edition is based on the Hennessey Mammoth tuned versions of the TRX, adding features like a bed rack with a hard-shell tent, a retractable 55-inch awning, auxiliary fuel tanks, and a water reservoir. A 28-inch splitting axe, a shovel, and LED perimeter lighting are included as well, while a ladder and grab handles ease access to the bed-mounted tent.
