Read full article on original website
Related
Major Iowa Music Festival Will Not Return In 2023
Music festivals and concert lineups have been coming out over the past few weeks, just in time for the holidays. One major Iowa music festival won't be announcing a lineup anytime soon. This time of year is usually when you'll see artists announce massive tours or festival lineups. It's the...
Corydon Times-Republican
Most commonly seen birds in Iowa
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Iowa from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Iowa’s Two First Ladies of the United States: A Look Back [PHOTOS]
Since George Washington became President of the United States in 1789, only 53 women have held the role of First Lady. Only two of them have been Iowa natives. Amazingly, they both served the nation in a 30-year period. The first Iowa-born woman to serve as First Lady was Lou...
Iowa, South Dakota Hospitals among the Most Unsafe in America
Hospitals in Iowa and South Dakota did not make the grade when it comes to being among the safest in America. The new rankings from the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade show that hospitals in the Hawkeye State and Mount Rushmore State are among the ten unsafest in the country. Iowa...
Take Your Kids on the Iowa Version of ‘The Polar Express’
All aboard the Santa Express! Iowa's version of the Polar Express is getting ready to kick off its 2022 holiday season!. Every year, the Boone & Scenic Valley Railroad hosts a series of holiday train rides called the Santa Express. The rides are very popular and have become a tradition for families across the state of Iowa. The official website reads:
Iowa’s Giving Crew Distributing Thousands of Thanksgiving Meals
At the time of writing this, it's hard to believe Thanksgiving is only 6 days away. How has November gone by this quickly? With 6 days until turkey day, there is a group in Iowa called the Iowa Giving Crew, and they have been preparing to hand out over one thousand Thanksgiving meals through their "Give the Birds" program.
The richest man in Iowa
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
Sweet Ideas are in the Mix For Owner of Eastern Iowa Town’s Only Bakery
*Stock photo. Not an example of an item from this bakery. By this time next year, the owner of White Tree Bakery in Mount Vernon hopes to be so flooded with business, so she can move her operation out of her home and into a brick-and-mortar location. Jen Juhl started...
Town Gets Label of “WORST Place In Iowa” and Residents Are Pissed
Everyone has an opinion and you know what they say about that, right? But then again, small-town pride doesn't care about your opinion. If you've ever wandered into a strange bar full of townies for the first time...you know what I mean. You get the "you ain't from around here" glances thrown at you from what most likely are sweet old men once you get to know them.
Iowans Know How To Have Fun, Have You Used These “Sleds” Before?
Is there anything in the world that makes you feel more like a kid than going sledding? With snow arriving in Iowa this week, it won't be long before we start seeing people busting out their favorite sleds and heading out to their favorite hill to slide down. Sledding has to be one of the most innocent, makes you feel like a child again, activities of all time. Other than a hill with snow on it, it doesn't take much to enjoy sliding down a hill at top speeds.
Iowa: Avoid this Tricky Holiday Phone Scam with a Cute Name
"Smishing". It's not what your Aunt Mary is going to do to your face when she comes to visit for Thanksgiving. It's the term authorities are using for a new banking scam and they are warning you to look out for it. KCRG reports that the Iowa Credit Union Industry...
iheart.com
Jeff Angelo: The McCaughey Septuplets Now - At 25!
The McCaughey Septuplets of Iowa turn 25 this year - family spokesperson Marlys Popma joins Jeff to share crazy, inspirational, and emotional stories of a time when the McCaughey family was the center of the media universe. Click to listen:
Is 2023 RAGBRAI a Lock to Set Guinness World Record?
A 300+-mile bike ride across Iowa during the most humid weather of the year. I wonder just how tough of a sell RAGBRAI was when it began in 1973? Only 114 bicyclists made it all the way across the Hawkeye State that first year, during the final week of August. The ride is now in July and in 2023, it could be a monster.
Iowa doctor drives tractor to work to raise rural healthcare awareness
DES MOINES, Iowa — Rural healthcare is in crisis in Iowa. That’s why Dr. Rick Sidwell decided to drive his tractor 20 miles to Story County Medical Center to raise awareness. Dr. Sidwell said that the odds of dying from a medical emergency are much higher in rural areas which is something he wants to […]
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Wednesday, November 16th, 2022
(Des Moines) -- The Iowa trapping season is underway, and a DNR expert says the prospects are good. Furbearer biologist, Vince Evelsizer, says most of the species of furbearers like racoons, beavers, and red fox are stable or slightly increasing. that sort of thing." Evelsizer says the only two species that they're concerned about are foxes and muskrats -- which have seen declining populations. He says continues to be a relatively weak, wild fur market going into this fall and winter. He says there's been around 14 to 15-thousand licensed fur harvesters the past few years, and low fur prices don't help push the numbers up. Evelsizer says says there is one more beginning trapper event for the year this Saturday in St. Charles. It's for beginner trappers of all ages and you can sign up on the Iowa D-N-R 's website to register.
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa hasn't seen an election like the 2022 midterms, in nearly 70 years
DES MOINES, Iowa — The red wave Iowa saw on election night raises questions about Iowa's national profile as a swing state. The Iowa GOP dominates the midterms, securing all congressional seats and the governorship. A Republican victory Iowa hasn't seen in an election since 1954. Leo Landis, the...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Rides Again In Iowa in 2022
For the first time in three years, one of the most spectacular Christmas attractions is set to return to Iowa this holiday when the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns. We get it, it's not even Halloween yet, but it's never too early to start thinking about the season of joy because we ALL need some of that this year. According to KWQC,
KCCI.com
Anchor Steve Karlin to retire following 34 years at KCCI
DES MOINES, Iowa — KCCI 8 News Anchor Steve Karlin announced Tuesday he will retire next year. The Iowa native, who has spent more than three decades with Iowa's News Leader, will retire on March 1, 2023. Karlin joined KCCI Anchor Stacey Horst on the evening newscasts in 2015...
Massive Iowa Christmas Light Display Celebrating Its 26th Year [VIDEO]
A longtime Iowa holiday light display doesn't just delight people during the holidays. It benefits area adults, and even children, throughout the entire year. Rob Scheitler has always loved Christmas. He hung some outdoor lights while growing up on a farm as a kid. Little did he know what his love of the season would result in.
What Car Color Is The Most Likely To Be Pulled Over In Iowa?
There are many urban legends about getting pulled over. One big myth is that red cars always get pulled over the most. Does the color or model of the car matter so much that it can actually make it so one car gets pulled over more than all the others?
K92.3
Waterloo, IA
7K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
K92.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://k923.fm/
Comments / 0