Morgan Wallen brought his most recent No. 1 hit, "You Proof," to the 2022 CMA Awards for an impassioned performance. The CMA Entertainer of the Year nominee took the stage in front of his band, kicking off the song with electrifying energy. He dove into the first verse, in which he sings about drinking whiskey and other spirits to try to "drown the memory" of an ex, but he hasn't had any luck.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 9 DAYS AGO