Read full article on original website
Related
2022 CMA Awards Performances: Full List
The 2022 CMA Awards started slow and a little sad, but by the end of the night, the artists involved had proven how cool country can be. Traditional performances from Chris Stapleton and Cody Johnson, fiery moments from Carrie Underwood and (literally) Elle King and a tribute to Alan Jackson were among the highlights from the 2022 CMAs. The Loretta Lynn tribute came first, with Underwood making her first of two CMA appearances.
Morgan Wallen Performs Passionate ‘You Proof’ at the 2022 CMA Awards
Morgan Wallen brought his most recent No. 1 hit, "You Proof," to the 2022 CMA Awards for an impassioned performance. The CMA Entertainer of the Year nominee took the stage in front of his band, kicking off the song with electrifying energy. He dove into the first verse, in which he sings about drinking whiskey and other spirits to try to "drown the memory" of an ex, but he hasn't had any luck.
Chase Rice Announces New Album, ‘I Hate Cowboys and All Dogs Go to Hell’
Everything about Chase Rice's new album announcement is deeply personal. The "Way Down Yonder" singer revealed new os I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go to Hell on Thursday (Nov. 17). Beyond the significance of the announcement date (his parents' wedding anniversary) and the album's cover (a vintage photo of...
Miranda Lambert Was Honored to Pay Tribute to Loretta Lynn at the CMAs: ‘Such a Lovely Human Being’
It was a special honor for Miranda Lambert to tribute musical legend and her personal friend, Loretta Lynn, at last week's CMA Awards. The "Bluebird" singer joined Carrie Underwood and Reba McEntire for a medley of Lynn's hits to open the show. Lambert says she was fortunate enough to spend...
KIXS FM 108
Victoria, TX
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
KIXS FM 108 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://kixs.com/
Comments / 0