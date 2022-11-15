ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 CMA Awards Performances: Full List

The 2022 CMA Awards started slow and a little sad, but by the end of the night, the artists involved had proven how cool country can be. Traditional performances from Chris Stapleton and Cody Johnson, fiery moments from Carrie Underwood and (literally) Elle King and a tribute to Alan Jackson were among the highlights from the 2022 CMAs. The Loretta Lynn tribute came first, with Underwood making her first of two CMA appearances.
Morgan Wallen Performs Passionate ‘You Proof’ at the 2022 CMA Awards

Morgan Wallen brought his most recent No. 1 hit, "You Proof," to the 2022 CMA Awards for an impassioned performance. The CMA Entertainer of the Year nominee took the stage in front of his band, kicking off the song with electrifying energy. He dove into the first verse, in which he sings about drinking whiskey and other spirits to try to "drown the memory" of an ex, but he hasn't had any luck.
