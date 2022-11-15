Read full article on original website
Can I Trim Bare Trees in the Winter?
I pruned my own trees as long as I could until I realized that, even on a ladder, I couldn’t quite reach the one branch I really wanted to cut off. Following the age-old wisdom of better safe than sorry, I hired an arborist the next time my trees needed to be pruned. At his suggestion, we waited until winter to do most of it.
How To Winterize a Pressure Washer
Own a pressure washer that needs to be put to bed for winter? Follow this detailed guide on how to winterize a pressure washer quickly and easily. Make sure your pressure washer is ready for spring by winterizing it. Tools Required. Empty oil jug. Gas can. Large funnel. Medium-sized plastic...
8 Tips for Winterizing Your Garage
Winter can be harsh on your garage-bound belongings. A lack of proper insulation could cause the cold weather to damage your tools and whatever else you have stored there. Liquids may freeze, ultimately becoming unusable or sludge-like. And the frosty temperatures can even lead to costly projects down the road if you don’t take the proper cold-weather precautions. Here are a few things you should do to winterize your garage to prevent such headaches.
6 of the best electric blankets for winter 2022
Rely less on your heating with one of the best electric blankets and heated throws out there for a super cosy winter
Move over kitchen islands... these are the coolest kitchen trolleys to shop right now
For all the renters and small space owners out there, these are the best kitchen trolleys to introduce to your space. Move over kitchen islands...
My Home Smells Like A Holiday Dream Thanks to This Smart Fragrance Diffuser
When it comes to my home, smell is important. Sure, most people would say the same. But I take it to the next level with all the seasonal candles, room sprays and scent plug-ins. With the holidays upon us, I’ve gathered all the decorations to whisk my home away to a winter wonderland, complete with the best smart Christmas trees, outdoor Christmas decorations and of course, holiday scents. And if you’re wondering, yes, I’ve also ordered my Advent calendars that double as home decor.
3 Most Eco-Friendly Heating Systems for Your Home
As a renter I used to celebrate when I found a unit with a gas-burning forced-air furnace, because it meant a cheaper fuel bill than electric baseboards. Now as a homeowner, I own one, but no longer covet it. In our race to cut our greenhouse gas emissions, it’s a...
Road & Track
2023 Toyota Prius Is All New With Slick Looks, Optional Solar Roof Panels
The 2023 Toyota Prius was unveiled Wednesday in Europe, giving prospective U.S. buyers a first look at the company's iconic hybrid before its reveal at the Los Angeles Auto Show later this week. The Prius has gone plug-in permanently for 2023, with 220 hp in Europe and optional solar roof panels.
This Elegant 79-Foot Yacht Updates the Traditional Trawler Design With Modern Tech
Magnolia Yachts has decided what’s old should be new again. The nascent Turkish yard, which is helmed by Yardimci Shipping Group, recently unveiled a new 79-foot superyacht with a neoclassical design inspired by traditional trawlers of yore. Sporting exterior lines and naval architecture by Taka Yacht Design, the Magnolia One exudes old-world charm yet is replete with all the modern features one would expect. The vessel was forged from laminated Acajou mahogany and pairs a dark green hull with contrasting wooden accents. With a considerable beam of 21 feet, the yacht offers plenty of space on board and is far more stylish than...
Pro Tips For Estimating How Many Plants You Need
When spring arrives and you get the itch to go plant shopping, it’s tempting to buy way more than you have room for. There’s no exact formula for determining how many plants you need, and even experienced gardeners like me over-buy sometimes. As an avid container gardener, I...
How To Grow Hellebores for Winter Blooms
Every winter, beginning around Thanksgiving, I look for flower buds on my Christmas Roses, a type of hellebore that blooms in the winter. Then in early spring I look for flowers on my Lenten Roses, another hellebore that blooms well before many perennials have even started to show new shoots.
yankodesign.com
Top 10 tiny homes on wheels for those who love a sustainable life on the go
Sustainability has been running through everybody’s mind. Ever since the pandemic shook up our world, we’ve been trying to incorporate sustainability into every aspect of our life, including our homes! With everyone aspiring toward’s eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have been taking over the architecture world, and they continue to grow popular by the day. And tiny homes on wheels, in particular, have really taken us by storm! What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces that are portable and travel-friendly. You can now take your cozy and comfy home with you wherever you travel. These tiny homes on the move are simple and minimal alternatives to the imposing and materialistic homes that seem to have taken over. And we’ve curated a wide range of travel-friendly micro-home setups that will cater to everybody’s unique needs and preferences. There’s a tiny home out there for everyone.
fox56news.com
How to make your home smell good
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Nothing kills the mood in a space like foul odors, but traditional odor control methods like sprays and plug-ins contain perfumes, fixatives and other ingredients which may not be your cup of tea if you prioritize natural products free from synthetic fragrances.
How To Remove Black Ice from Driveways and Sidewalks
Winter doesn’t officially begin until December 21, but winter weather has a head start on the calendar. The arrival of snow, ice and freezing temperatures mean it’s time to prepare for the various hazards the season brings, like clearing sidewalks and driveways. Beyond removing snow from those surfaces,...
The Best Deals On Patio Heaters Let You Enjoy The Outdoors All Winter Long
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. If you have a patio or backyard, you might be missing it now that cooler weather has taken hold of much of the country. The good news is that you can still enjoy your backyard or patio, as long as you have a way to stay warm. One of the best ways to do that is with a patio heater. Propane patio heaters are commonly found at restaurants with outdoor seating, but they’re great options for home use, too. If you’re in...
dornob.com
Land on Water: A Modular Floating Building System by MAST
Rarely have floating communities seemed quite as achievable, affordable, and beautiful as “Land on Water,” a proposal for a modular building system by Danish architecture studio MAST. Take one look at these grassy manmade islands connecting small neighborhoods of houseboats to each other and communal green spaces, and you’ll likely be able to imagine living there. Minimalist but down to earth, the simple wooden structures rest on special foundations that are both adaptable and beneficial to the local marine life.
This LED Touchscreen Mirror Has Secret Storage and is $50 Off This Weekend
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. There are few things more satisfying than dual-purpose furniture. It’s a more efficient use of space, saves you money and time schlepping back and forth between corners of your home. This LED touchscreen mirror from Mainstays was definitely designed with the busy morning in mind and is $50 off at Walmart this weekend. Mainstays LED Touchscreen Jewelry Armoire $88.00 $139.00 36% Off Buy Now When you think home organization you think plastic bins, storage carts, and labels — a.k.a not always the chicest of items. This mirror...
housebeautiful.com
A Trio of Design Talents Turn a Once-Trendy Bathroom Timeless—With a Twist
When a family moved into their home in Washington, D.C.’s Capitol Hill neighborhood, they knew the interiors didn’t reflect their style. Built in 1908, the Victorian home had been “stripped of its original character” and filled with “trendy modern farmhouse elements” that included rustic shiplap, says interior designer Sara Swabb of Storie Collective. With the help of Tanya Smith-Shiflett of Unique Kitchens & Baths and builder Cann Construction, the team gave it a loving and timeless refresh—especially in the primary bathroom.
Black Friday Lawn Mower Sales Are Back: Here Are Our Picks for 2022
Lawn mowers are an essential outdoor appliance and a requirement for beautiful landscaping. Anyone who’s used an ineffective lawn mower knows that quality often hinges on price—but Black Friday is the best time to score lawn mower sales at hardware stores like Lowe’s and Tractor Supply and big-box stores like Walmart. Look to these deals for a mower suited to any lawn that runs effectively and doesn’t break the bank.
My DIY range hood and backsplash build gave my kitchen the perfect farmhouse finish
I craved charm in my kitchen space and adding a custom range hood and shelving was the best move.
