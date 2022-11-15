Robbery suspect shot by Sarasota police officer

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sarasota Police say an armed robbery suspect was shot by a cop and is in stable condition.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Sarasota Soccer Team to Join Amateur USL League Two Next Year.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
North Port Police arrest six people on unlicensed construction charges and are looking for three more.EddyEvonAnonymousNorth Port, FL
New Mayor and Vice Mayor are Elected; the City of Sarasota Appoints Two Commissioners.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Brunch on the Bay generates $537,000 for scholarships and the USF Sarasota-Manatee Nursing/STEM building.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Related
WINKNEWS.com
Englewood man arrested for shooting at juveniles, using racial slurs during car chase
A 44-year-old Englewood man was arrested after deputies say he got into a vehicle chase with three juveniles, shot at them and called them racial slurs. Steven C. Whitney was transported to Charlotte County Jail and faces charges of DUI, driving while license suspended-second offense, fleeing to elude, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, resisting arrest, failure to register a motor vehicle, three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm in public.
Palm Harbor man arrested after store clerk gets note saying woman needs help
A Palm Harbor man was accused of battering his girlfriend, putting a gun to her head and throwing her phone in the toilet so she couldn't call the police.
WINKNEWS.com
Charlotte County pharmacist arrested, accused of stealing $94K in medication
A 31-year-old man was arrested by Charlotte County deputies after they say he stole from the pharmacy he worked at. The investigation revealed Kerolos Ibrahim, the pharmacy manager at Winn Dixie in Port Charlotte, was stealing medication, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives say he was captured...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota Police looking for missing man
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are asking the public for help in finding an endangered adult. Taylor Curtis Patterson, 29, was last seen Nov. 16 near Siesta Drive. He is 6 feet, 2 inches tall, 250 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing prescription glasses, gym shorts, T-shirt and tennis shoes.
‘It’s atrocious’: Food truck owner victim of hate crime in South Tampa
During the night, someone spray-painted a hateful and obscene series of messages on the back of his food truck.
Hillsborough County deputies investigating homicide after man found dead in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputies said they are trying to find out what led to one man's death in Tampa. Deputies said their investigation started around 4 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Rosy Periwinkle Court near Globe Thistle Drive after they received calls about a "person down" in the neighborhood.
St. Pete teen driver arrested 3 months after fatal crash
A 17-year-old girl from St. Petersburg was arrested on Thursday in connection to a crash that killed two teenagers in August.
Port Charlotte pharmacist steals more than $90k worth of medication
A pharmacist working in Port Charlotte was arrested after he confessed to stealing more than $90k worth of medication
fox13news.com
North Port Chief of Police tells officers' stories from the storm
Police Chief Todd Garrison said his officers were "completely cut off" from their families as the worst of the storm moved through. But they live to serve and were able to get through Hurricane Ian and continue helping others.
Reports of robbery lead to officer-involved shooting in Sarasota County
An officer-involved shooting occurred on Tuesday morning after officials responded to reports of a robbery, according to the Sarasota Police Department.
Man dies from 'severe upper-body trauma' in Tampa; investigation underway
A homicide investigation was launched after a man was found dead in Tampa on Wednesday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO).
Suspect killed by St. Pete police showed signs of strange behavior days before death, state attorney says
A St. Petersburg police officer was justified in killing an armed suspect during a September encounter, according to State Attorney Bruce Bartlett.
Man fires shots during fight over fishing equipment
A 73-year-old Florida man was arrested for pulling a gun on another man during a fight over fishing gear.
Deputies: 23-year-old shot, killed at neighborhood basketball court in Ruskin
RUSKIN, Fla. — An investigation is underway after deputies say one man was fatally shot in the back Tuesday evening at a neighborhood basketball court in Ruskin. On Wednesday, Hillsborough County authorities said during a news conference that dispatchers received calls around 4:35 p.m. about shots being fired on Auburn Woods Lane in the Cypress Creek subdivision near Sun City Center.
Man fatally shot at Ruskin basketball court
Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a man dead at a Ruskin basketball court on Tuesday.
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee deputies looking for car break-in suspects
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in identifying teens suspected of breaking into cars in Palmetto. Deputies posted surveillance video on Twitter hoping someone may recognize the three juveniles seen burglarizing several unlocked vehicles in the Thousand Oaks subdivision on Nov. 10.
Teen siblings remembered after deadly North Port car crash
Madi Marks and her sister Carly are mourning the loss of not just one of their best friends, but two.
WINKNEWS.com
6 arrested by unlicensed contractor task force in North Port, 3 more wanted
The North Port Police Department has arrested six people due to an undercover investigation into unlicensed contractors. Police say an unlicensed contractor task force was established on November 1 called “Operation Con-Tractor.”. North Port detectives say they called the numbers advertised by several contractors on roadside signs and community...
2 teens dead after vehicle ‘vaults’ off bridge into North Port retention pond
Two people have died after a vehicle crashed into a retention pond in North Port Wednesday night, police said.
Hillsborough deputies investigate inmate’s death
Hillsborough County deputies said they are investigating the death of an inmate.
NBC2 Fort Myers
Fort Myers, FL
35K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.https://nbc-2.com
Comments / 2