My heart is full of gratitude for the former employees of a local Taco Bell
Miracle on 34th Street was the brainchild of Roanoke native John Payne who starred in the film
Grandin Village Children's Parade brings back a painful memory
Miss Roanoke Valley Pageant: behind the scenes at the Dumas Center
WDBJ7 meteorologists give local residents beneficial Weather Alert Days
Virginia Tech Basketball: Hokies survive Penn State, advance to the Charleston Classic finals
While it wasn’t always pretty, Virginia Tech advanced to 5-0 on the season with a wire-to-wire victory over Penn State on Friday afternoon, defeating the Nittany Lions 61-59. With the victory, Virginia Tech has advanced to the finals of the Charleston Classic on Sunday, November 20. Virginia Tech will...
Penn State comeback attempt against Virginia Tech falls short, 61-59, in Charleston Classic
The Penn State men’s basketball team’s comeback attempt against Virginia Tech ultimately fell short in the second round of the Charleston Classic on Friday. After trailing by as many as 16 points in the first half, the Nittany Lions got to within two points of the Hokies in the final minute of the game. But guard Camren Wynter was stripped on a drive to the basket with 1.1 seconds left, and Penn State succumbed to Virginia Tech, 61-59. The Nittany Lions fell to 4-1 on the season, while the Hokies moved to 5-0.
aseaofred.com
Liberty Football Notes: Crowd for VT, Recruiting Weekend, Injuries
Saturday’s game against Virginia Tech will be just the second time a true Power Five team from a Power Five conference has played at Williams Stadium. In 2019, the first game for Hugh Freeze as Liberty’s head coach, the Flames hosted a top 25 Syracuse team. That ended in a 24-0 Liberty loss.
Franklin News Post
Virginia cancels final home football game against Coastal Carolina
CHARLOTTESVILLE – Virginia won’t play its final home football game Saturday against Coastal Carolina, canceling the event following the shooting deaths of three players on Sunday. There is no decision yet about the Cavaliers game at rival Virginia Tech on Nov. 26 in the season finale. During a...
atozsports.com
Shane Beamer gives hilarious quote about Tennessee Vols QB Hendon Hooker
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer gave a hilarious quote this week about Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker. The Gamecocks and the Vols will meet in Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday night at 7:00 PM ET. And Beamer wishes Hooker was still at Virginia Tech…for a couple of reasons.
wfxrtv.com
Lord Botetourt’s Ashton Harper signs with Virginia Tech
DALEVILLE, Va. (WFXR) – Lord Botetourt High School golf star Ashton Harper won’t have to go far to play the sport he loves. Harper signed with Virginia Tech to play golf and he’s excited for what the next chapter in his career has to offer. “It’s been...
cbs19news
Louisa welcomes familiar opponent to 'The Jungle' in region semifinals rematch
MINERAL, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- The lone high school football game in the Central Virginia on Friday night takes place in 'The Jungle' with Louisa County hosting a familiar Salem team. "It's a big opportunity," senior quarterback Landon Wilson said, "Coach [Will] Patrick says you don't get another chance at...
wfxrtv.com
2 North Cross Student-Athletes Sign NLI
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA(WFXR) — Two North Cross Raiders boys lacrosse players signed NLIs Thursday afternoon. Ian Cann signed to go to High Point University. Will Hoff signed to play at Dickinson College.
Martinsville, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
WSLS
Tasty Tuesday: Blacksburg’s ‘Ridiculous Chicken’ finds early success less than half a year after opening
BLACKSBURG, Va. – Successful restaurants obviously have to have great food, but it helps to have a catchy name. That’s what we find with Ridiculous Chicken in downtown Blacksburg. We asked owner, Wan-Qian Wei, “On a scale of 1 to 10, how ridiculous is this chicken?”. To...
WDBJ7.com
Former WDBJ7 employees share memories of Robin Reed, wishing him well in retirement
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Before stepping into the anchor chair, Robin Reed was the face of weather in Southwest Virginia. He was part of the top-rated 6:00 team that included longtime evening anchor Keith Humphry. “Once upon a time, three young men went to work for a medium market television...
WSLS
So, how much snow will Southwest, Central Virginia see this winter?
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s almost Thanksgiving, which means it’s about time for turkey stuffing and your Winter Weather Outlook. Look, we all know forecasting a week out isn’t easy. Predicting the weather three to four months out is even harder. But, our track record with these...
Testing required on deer harvested by hunters in four New River Valley counties
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Firearms season for deer opens on Saturday, November 19 in Virginia. All deer harvested on Opening Day in Pulaski, Montgomery, Carroll, and Floyd Counties are required by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) to be checked for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). The disease has been found in those counties in […]
wfxrtv.com
Suspect in custody in relation to Galax City School threat: Police
Galax Police Department's Chief, Dewitt Cooper tells WFXR news they got notified, by Virginia's Fusion Center, of a TikTok of a person that stated they were going to shoot up schools, and they were upset. Suspect in custody in relation to Galax City School …. Galax Police Department's Chief, Dewitt...
WSET
Pulaski County High School dismissing early due to water line break
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — On Thursday afternoon, Pulaski County High School was dismissed early. The school district said this is because of a water line break. Students were dismissed at 11:15 a.m. with buses departing the high school shortly after. The early dismissal only impacts students at the...
Smith Mountain Eagle
Moneta campground OK’d; Hardy RV campsite denied
The Bedford County Board of Supervisors on Nov. 7 approved a special-use permit to allow Spring Lake Farm in Moneta to have a campground and conference center but denied a rezoning application and special-use permit for a proposed RV campsite in Hardy. Jordan Mitchell, director of community development, presented info...
WSET
Search warrants reveal cause of death in Forest woman's murder
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Search warrants made available through the Bedford County Circuit Court reveal chilling details of what took place leading up to and after the murder of 28-year-old Katlyn Lyon Montgomery. Montgomery was found unresponsive in her home on October 7. On October 20, who we...
wfxrtv.com
Multi-vehicle crash cleared on US-220 in Roanoke Co.
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is reporting backups on US-220 in Roanoke County that are approximately 2 miles long due to a multi-vehicle crash. The crash is in the area of Crossbow Circle and Pheasant Ridge Road, VDOT reports on the Southbound side...
wfirnews.com
Local political analyst says Republicans have another alternative for 2024
The chair of the political science department at Hollins University and a one-time local Republican party leader offers his post-mortem on a surprising election – and a look ahead to 2024. More from WFIR’s Gene Marrano:
WSLS
Sheetz on Williamson Road to close at midnight, open at new location on Nov. 28
ROANOKE, Va. – The Sheetz on Williamson Road in Roanoke will be permanently shutting its doors at midnight, according to Sheetz employees. We were told that employees will be moved to a new store, which is located at the corner of Orange Ave and King Street in NE, about three miles away from its current location.
