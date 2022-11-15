ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

247Sports

Penn State comeback attempt against Virginia Tech falls short, 61-59, in Charleston Classic

The Penn State men’s basketball team’s comeback attempt against Virginia Tech ultimately fell short in the second round of the Charleston Classic on Friday. After trailing by as many as 16 points in the first half, the Nittany Lions got to within two points of the Hokies in the final minute of the game. But guard Camren Wynter was stripped on a drive to the basket with 1.1 seconds left, and Penn State succumbed to Virginia Tech, 61-59. The Nittany Lions fell to 4-1 on the season, while the Hokies moved to 5-0.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
aseaofred.com

Liberty Football Notes: Crowd for VT, Recruiting Weekend, Injuries

Saturday’s game against Virginia Tech will be just the second time a true Power Five team from a Power Five conference has played at Williams Stadium. In 2019, the first game for Hugh Freeze as Liberty’s head coach, the Flames hosted a top 25 Syracuse team. That ended in a 24-0 Liberty loss.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Franklin News Post

Virginia cancels final home football game against Coastal Carolina

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Virginia won’t play its final home football game Saturday against Coastal Carolina, canceling the event following the shooting deaths of three players on Sunday. There is no decision yet about the Cavaliers game at rival Virginia Tech on Nov. 26 in the season finale. During a...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
atozsports.com

Shane Beamer gives hilarious quote about Tennessee Vols QB Hendon Hooker

South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer gave a hilarious quote this week about Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker. The Gamecocks and the Vols will meet in Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday night at 7:00 PM ET. And Beamer wishes Hooker was still at Virginia Tech…for a couple of reasons.
COLUMBIA, SC
wfxrtv.com

Lord Botetourt’s Ashton Harper signs with Virginia Tech

DALEVILLE, Va. (WFXR) – Lord Botetourt High School golf star Ashton Harper won’t have to go far to play the sport he loves. Harper signed with Virginia Tech to play golf and he’s excited for what the next chapter in his career has to offer. “It’s been...
DALEVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

2 North Cross Student-Athletes Sign NLI

ROANOKE COUNTY, VA(WFXR) — Two North Cross Raiders boys lacrosse players signed NLIs Thursday afternoon. Ian Cann signed to go to High Point University. Will Hoff signed to play at Dickinson College.
ROANOKE, VA
High School Football PRO

Martinsville, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Glenvar High School football team will have a game with Martinsville High School on November 18, 2022, 16:00:00.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Suspect in custody in relation to Galax City School threat: Police

Galax Police Department's Chief, Dewitt Cooper tells WFXR news they got notified, by Virginia's Fusion Center, of a TikTok of a person that stated they were going to shoot up schools, and they were upset. Suspect in custody in relation to Galax City School …. Galax Police Department's Chief, Dewitt...
GALAX, VA
Smith Mountain Eagle

Moneta campground OK’d; Hardy RV campsite denied

The Bedford County Board of Supervisors on Nov. 7 approved a special-use permit to allow Spring Lake Farm in Moneta to have a campground and conference center but denied a rezoning application and special-use permit for a proposed RV campsite in Hardy. Jordan Mitchell, director of community development, presented info...
MONETA, VA
WSET

Search warrants reveal cause of death in Forest woman's murder

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Search warrants made available through the Bedford County Circuit Court reveal chilling details of what took place leading up to and after the murder of 28-year-old Katlyn Lyon Montgomery. Montgomery was found unresponsive in her home on October 7. On October 20, who we...
FOREST, VA
wfxrtv.com

Multi-vehicle crash cleared on US-220 in Roanoke Co.

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is reporting backups on US-220 in Roanoke County that are approximately 2 miles long due to a multi-vehicle crash. The crash is in the area of Crossbow Circle and Pheasant Ridge Road, VDOT reports on the Southbound side...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
247Sports

247Sports

