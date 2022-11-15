ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

247Sports

Penn State comeback attempt against Virginia Tech falls short, 61-59, in Charleston Classic

The Penn State men's basketball team's comeback attempt against Virginia Tech ultimately fell short in the second round of the Charleston Classic on Friday. After trailing by as many as 16 points in the first half, the Nittany Lions got to within two points of the Hokies in the final minute of the game. But guard Camren Wynter was stripped on a drive to the basket with 1.1 seconds left, and Penn State succumbed to Virginia Tech, 61-59. The Nittany Lions fell to 4-1 on the season, while the Hokies moved to 5-0.
247Sports

247Sports

