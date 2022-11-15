Read full article on original website
Related
a-z-animals.com
Meet the 10 Largest Land Owners in Montana
Land is the most ancient asset in human history. As the world’s third-largest country by landmass, it’s understandable that folks with spare cash want a piece of the American pie. Traditionally, the world’s largest home deals have been divided among high-end neighborhoods in California, Florida, and New York City. However, Montana is swiftly becoming one of the country’s hottest real estate sites, reflecting the inclination for country life with the surge of remote work amid the pandemic.
Chronicle
Federal Government Restarts Effort to Restore Grizzly Bears to Washington's Rugged North Cascades
A stop-and-go federal process to restore grizzly bears to Washington's rugged North Cascades began anew Thursday. However, unlike in previous efforts, the federal government is considering a separate designation that would provide more flexibility when managing individual bears. "It's certainly encouraging," said Joe Scott, the international program director for Conservation...
One of North America’s Rarest Mammals Released into State Park by Colorado Wildlife Officials
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials have announced some big news for a very rare animal species. This comes with the release of one of the rarest North American mammals onto a prairie dog colony in Colorado. This particular colony is located near John Martin State Park. According to the reports,...
mansionglobal.com
Set on 60 Acres, a Montana Estate Suited for Intergenerational Living
This Big Sky, Montana, estate has 13 bedrooms, 15 bathrooms, and clocks in at more than 23,000 square feet of interior space and 60 acres of land. The sprawling space, both inside and out, and comfortable design make it clear how it got its nickname, “Big EZ.”. As soon...
The best National Parks in the Midwest
Between vast badlands, prairies, lakes and caves, the best National Parks in the Midwest protect some of the most inspiring landscapes in the heart of the US
Travelers Insurance, protect the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge!
A wild frontier cannot sustain the industrial scale disturbance that oil drilling would bring;
An Owner’s Manual to Camping on National Public Lands
This land is your land—national forests, national parks, and other treasures that comprise the 640 million acres of federal land ownership in America. Camping on public lands is an American birthright. It’s inexpensive and often free. It’s your gateway to the wildest corners of the country as well as fun activities for even the youngest kids. If you have a tent or RV, a camp stove, a sleeping bag, and a cushy pillow, you’re ready to stake your claim to a little piece of public land. And at least for a night or two, act like you own it.
US gives protections to rare Midwest bird as prairie suffers
The U.S. government says it will protect two populations of a rare prairie bird that's found in parts of the Midwest, including one of the country's most prolific oil and gas fields
American Prairie: Creating a huge new nature reserve in Montana
The United States has national parks devoted to canyons and deserts, glaciers and geysers; even underwater coral reefs. 63 national parks in all. But somehow, we skipped the American prairie. The grasslands that once stretched from the Mississippi River to the Rockies played a vital role in the lives of Native Americans, White settlers, and an endless variety of wildlife. They inspired explorers and artists, but apparently not park planners.
Comments / 0