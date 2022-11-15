ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
a-z-animals.com

Meet the 10 Largest Land Owners in Montana

Land is the most ancient asset in human history. As the world’s third-largest country by landmass, it’s understandable that folks with spare cash want a piece of the American pie. Traditionally, the world’s largest home deals have been divided among high-end neighborhoods in California, Florida, and New York City. However, Montana is swiftly becoming one of the country’s hottest real estate sites, reflecting the inclination for country life with the surge of remote work amid the pandemic.
MONTANA STATE
Chronicle

Federal Government Restarts Effort to Restore Grizzly Bears to Washington's Rugged North Cascades

A stop-and-go federal process to restore grizzly bears to Washington's rugged North Cascades began anew Thursday. However, unlike in previous efforts, the federal government is considering a separate designation that would provide more flexibility when managing individual bears. "It's certainly encouraging," said Joe Scott, the international program director for Conservation...
WASHINGTON STATE
Field & Stream

An Owner’s Manual to Camping on National Public Lands

This land is your land—national forests, national parks, and other treasures that comprise the 640 million acres of federal land ownership in America. Camping on public lands is an American birthright. It’s inexpensive and often free. It’s your gateway to the wildest corners of the country as well as fun activities for even the youngest kids. If you have a tent or RV, a camp stove, a sleeping bag, and a cushy pillow, you’re ready to stake your claim to a little piece of public land. And at least for a night or two, act like you own it.
TENNESSEE STATE
CBS News

American Prairie: Creating a huge new nature reserve in Montana

The United States has national parks devoted to canyons and deserts, glaciers and geysers; even underwater coral reefs. 63 national parks in all. But somehow, we skipped the American prairie. The grasslands that once stretched from the Mississippi River to the Rockies played a vital role in the lives of Native Americans, White settlers, and an endless variety of wildlife. They inspired explorers and artists, but apparently not park planners.
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy