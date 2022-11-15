Read full article on original website
Destiny 2 Crucible is getting major playlist updates to breathe new life into the PvP experience
Foundations for the revival of Destiny's PvP are being built. Bungie provided extensive details today about the much-anticipated updates coming to the Destiny 2 Crucible experience. Next season, launching on Dec. 6, players can expect to find a completely reworked list of playlists being offered, including a new competitive experience...
How to earn Captain’s Coins in Destiny 2’s Eliksni Quarter community event
Guardians who dove into Destiny 2 during last year’s Season of the Splicer were already familiar with the Eliksni Quarter, accessible in the Last City, and the zone played an important role in Season of Plunder. Now, players can spruce it up as part of Destiny 2‘s Eliksni Quarter...
Does Warzone 2 have a nuke?
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has finally been released to fans who are eager for the new challenge in Al Mazrah. Players from across the world are logging hours into the battle royale, dealing devastating damage to enemies in this new land. With the inclusion of a Tactical Nuke in the Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer and videos of a Warzone 2 nuke popping up, many players are curious if it’s included.
CouRage and TimTheTatman show why proximity chat is Warzone 2’s best weapon
Popular YouTube content creators CouRage and TimTheTatman loaded up the recently launched Warzone 2 today, encountering several unlucky fans and harshly welcoming them to the new battle royale. Call of Duty: Warzone was initially released on March 10, 2020. After years of anticipation and speculation, Activision finally dropped Warzone 2...
How to unlock all operators in Warzone 2
Call of Duty’s 2022 releases have been full of things to unlock, whether it’s new operators, guns, gear, attachments, and more. The same goes for Warzone 2, the evolution of the hit battle royale game that’s launched as part of this year’s main Call of Duty title, Modern Warfare 2. In both games, players will need to play the game to unlock operators, the characters that you play as.
What is Unhinged in Call of Duty: Warzone 2?
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is finally here, adding a fresh spin on the Warzone gameplay fans have grown to love. Classic modes like solos, duos, and trios are back, meaning players can dive in alone or with a group of friends to survive the intense battle royale experience. Warzone...
How to unlock the M13B in DMZ in Modern Warfare 2
With the release of Warzone 2 comes the beta version of Activision’s new game mode, DMZ. This new game mode is still in its early development stage but is an addition to Warzone’s expansive open-world map with a new take on survival. DMZ offers a wide variety of new gameplay mechanics and aspects of the game that transfers between Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare II. One of these is the addition of the M13B, which is a new assault rifle that can only be unlocked through playing DMZ.
When is Shipment coming to MW2?
Shipment is one of the most iconic maps in the Call of Duty franchise. Originally released in 2007’s Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, Shipment has since been remastered and added to multiple iterations of the series. It’s well-known for its incredibly small size, which allows players to go for massive kill totals in public multiplayer matches. And it’s making another appearance in the latest CoD title, Modern Warfare 2. A great map for running, gunning, and constant action, players are eager for the map to enter the newest game in the series.
Are Warzone 2 servers down? Here’s how to check the Warzone 2 server status
Call of Duty is having a big fall this year, first releasing Modern Warfare 2 before following up with Warzone 2 and DMZ. With the game going live only a few hours ago, many players are logging in to try out the new map and features as part of Warzone 2. Some are experiencing unique login and server issues, causing some to wonder if the Call of Duty servers are down.
Stuck ‘Logging into Online Services’ in Warzone 2? Here’s what to do
With the release of Warzone 2, battle royale fans around the world are dropping into Al Mazrah and seeing what the newest Call of Duty version of the genre has to offer. And with a brand new map, new AI mechanics, and more to find when players drop in, there’s plenty that the new mode has on offer.
Is Warzone 1 shutting down?
Call of Duty first launched Warzone in early 2020 before rocketing to success thanks to its free-to-play model. Over the two years since, it’s maintained a player base of dedicated fans who enjoy what the battle royale has to offer. But with the launch of Warzone 2.0, many fans of the original are curious about how much longer it has left.
Best weapons to unlock and level up first in Warzone 2
Battle royale fans and Call of Duty stans are popping off on social media in celebration of the release of Warzone 2. And rightfully so, because the BR genre is ready for some new blood. New blood is something Warzone 2 has in droves. There are a lot of differences...
How to exfil in DMZ
Getting into DMZ can be tricky and finding the resources to survive in the area can be tough. But getting out of it is no walk in the park either. The new Escape From Tarkov-like addition to the Call of Duty franchise has players scavenging their way through Al Mazrah, gathering an assortment of items—including an exclusive weapon—and getting out with their loot.
How to fix lag and FPS stuttering in Warzone 2
The most rage-inducing thing in gaming history is lag. The last thing you want in your Warzone 2 games is uncontrollable lag. You can curse your internet provider as much as you’d like, but it won’t get you anywhere. Let’s put the pitchforks down and figure this one out for ourselves. Lag can make you rubberband to the other side of the map, it can make miss those all-important headshots, and it can make you sound like a robot.
Best Vaznev-9K loadout in Warzone 2
Al Mazrah is a dangerous place in Warzone 2. You’re going to need some sick weaponry to defend yourself and your squad from all of the hazards it has to offer. Functionally, Warzone 2 is very similar to Warzone Caldera. When it comes to weapons, you will likely need a long-range gun and a close-range weapon to swap to when you’re being pushed by the enemy or if you find yourself indoors.
How to Slide Cancel in Warzone 2
Warzone 2 has arrived. Players are ready to gear up to the teeth and head into the unforgiving battlefield filled with lackluster teammates and players who haven’t touched grass in weeks. There are a ton of new features that have been implemented into Warzone 2, but there are a...
