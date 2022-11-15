Read full article on original website
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 players furious over “garbage” PUBG-style looting system
The new Warzone 2 looting system is already causing a lot of problems within the Call of Duty community, with many of the playerbase calling for changes. Being able to loot quickly and efficiently in Warzone 2 can give you a huge advantage in any battle royale game, especially when hot dropping into highly contested areas. However, one of the biggest changes in the game is the way players pick up loot in Warzone 2.
dexerto.com
Fortnite update 22.40 patch notes: Grapple Glider, Tainted Towers, new cars
Fortnite v22.40 has arrived, bringing one final update before the end of Chapter 3 Season 4, so here are the patch notes including details on the new Rocket League cars and Tainted Towers. Now that it’s been announced that Chapter 4 is coming in December 2022, many Fortnite fans will...
dexerto.com
Can you change perks in Warzone 2? All Perk Packages
Warzone 2 is finally here, bringing with it a fresh new host of features and gameplay changes. One of these is the Modern Warfare 2 perk packages, brought into the CoD battle royale realm, but how do you change your perks in Warzone 2?. Perks are an all-important factor in...
dexerto.com
Who is Uplink in Apex Legends? Leaked Legend and abilities
You may have heard of the leaked legend Uplink for Apex Legends, but wondered if this character is ever releasing. Here, we dive into everything we know about the mysterious character, including how he ties into the game’s story and whether we’ll see him released as a Legend in the battle royale.
dexerto.com
GTA 6 fans put on red alert Rockstar drop map size clue
Rockstar Games has opened the door to a feature that could give GTA 6 fans an idea of how big the next map will be. The game developers have been keeping their cards firmly to their chest since announcing GTA 6 was in development back in February, where they broke a record on Twitter for interactions.
ComicBook
Popular 2022 PS4 Game Is Now Only $0.02
A popular PS4 game that was just released this Spring and previously cost $12.99 is now only $0.02 in a permanent price drop. It gets stranger though. While the game is two pennies on PS4, it's actually free on Xbox One and PC via Steam. The game in question is Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage, which just came out back on May 31. Today, THQ Nordic announced the game was going free-to-play, except on PS4, where it will now cost the aforementioned two pennies.
The PlayStation 1 Game That Was The Console's Best Seller
For a period of about six years, from its launch at least until the PlayStation 2 launched, the original PlayStation was the best-selling console ever made. The PS1 revolutionized the industry with its CD-based games and made PlayStation a household name practically overnight. The PlayStation Classic reboot bombed in part thanks to the lack of quality games available, as part of the original console's success was its massive lineup that took full advantage of the then-powerful console's capabilities — all in higher 3D quality than its primary competitor, the Nintendo 64.
dexerto.com
All classic CoD map remakes in Warzone 2’s Al Mazrah map & where to find them
Warzone 2’s Al Mazrah map brings together a wide range of classic CoD locations for the revamped Battle Royale experience. With some from earlier Modern Warfare titles and others dating much further back, here’s a full look at every throwback in the game today. Since Warzone’s debut in...
ComicBook
Beloved Nintendo 64 Game Coming to Modern Consoles
Over the last year, a lot of classic Nintendo 64 games have found a new audience thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The 1998 platformer Glover won't be coming to the subscription service, but publisher Qubyte Interactive has announced that the game will be seeing a release on modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's return was announced during Qubyte Connect, and it will be a part of the publisher's "Qubyte Classics" series. As of this writing, no release date has been revealed for the game.
dexerto.com
How to slide cancel in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2
Slide canceling used to be an important tactic in Warzone and there is a workaround to use it in the new game. Here’s how you can slide cancel in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. Slide cancel is a momentum and movement-based mechanic that proves to be quite useful...
dexerto.com
Dr Disrespect discovers “atrocious” problem with Warzone 2 on launch day
Dr Disrespect is already on fire with opinions about Warzone 2, slamming the game’s looting issues. The former level designer for Call of Duty games turned world-famous streamer, Doc has no shortage of opinions on the series’ battle royale game Warzone. He was incredibly outspoken during the first...
dexerto.com
League of Legends patch 12.22b notes: Maokai & Kindred buffs after jungle changes
LoL patch 12.22b is on its way, with Riot pumping out the hotfixes as Season 13 goes live. With the game’s jungle getting a ton of focused changes, the developers are adjusting specific champions like Maokai and Kindred who fell off hard: here’s the notes. League of Legends...
dexerto.com
How to play Warzone 2 on Steam Deck: Best settings & more
Warzone 2 has launched, and we’ve worked out how to get the game running on Steam Deck. There’s some good news, bad news, and a workaround. Call of Duty releases doesn’t stop at Modern Warfare 2 this year, as the sequel to Warzone releases today. While the full game has done absolute gangbusters, the appetite for the battle royale chaos lingers. However, will it run on the Steam Deck, Valve’s handheld?
dexerto.com
Pokemon cartridge vending machine is a Game Boy fan’s dream
A Reddit user recently stumbled across a Game Boy cartridge vending machine in a mall, one filled with Pokemon game cartridges. Developer Game Freak produced ten Pokemon games for the Game Boy consoles, debuting internationally with the release of Pokemon Red and Blue in 1998 on the Game Boy. Nintendo...
dotesports.com
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 introduces a new battle pass system
The season 01 battle pass of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will not follow the traditional linear structure to unlock items. In the Call of Duty blog post detailing information about the new season, Activision revealed that instead of the 100 tiers of linear unlocking that were done with previous iterations, the team is taking a new approach. Previously, players leveled up through tiers of the battle pass, starting at tier one when the battle pass is purchased and grinding through to unlock tier 100, which would be the end of the pass.
dexerto.com
Zeri primed for League of Legends Season 13 buffs as win rate toes 40%
Zeri proved to be one of League of Legends’ most controversial releases. Already having faced more than a dozen changes since her early Season 12 launch, Riot are kickstarting the Spark of Zaun again as her win rate continues to plummet towards 40%. When Zeri rushed onto the scene...
dexerto.com
Best team for the Element Cup Remix in Pokemon Go
The Element Cup Remix has arrived in the Pokemon Go Battle League, so we’ve put together some of the top recommendations to help you emerge victoriously. Alongside the Great League, Ultra League, and Master League, the Pokemon Go Battle League regularly introduces unique or remixed cups to give players a fresh challenge when battling other trainers.
Fortnite introduces the Grapple Glider to the game after latest update
Fortnite has bright in the Grapple Glider but is it useful?. Fortnite has introduced the Grapple Glider, a brand-new item that allows you to slink away in a middle of a fight that you’re not doing well in. It works just like other grapple objects, where you point the target area at where you’re wanting to go, push the button, and away you go.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go player stopped by police after scanning Pokestops at local park
A Pokemon Go player was left feeling embarrassed after they were stopped by police officers after scanning Pokestops in their local park during the recent Team Go Rocket event. Back in December 2021, Pokemon Go launched the ability to power up Pokestops and gyms around the world by scanning their...
dexerto.com
Eminem was once pitched for a GTA movie but Rockstar Games turned it down
GTA co-creator Sam Houser allegedly shut down the idea of a GTA movie starring Eminem, the film having been pitched to him just after the release of GTA 3. While it seems like almost every major video game franchise is getting a film or TV show adaptation at the moment, the gaming industry has never had the best reputation when it comes to creating movies or shows based on the source material.
