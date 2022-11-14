Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Walgreens Is Abandoing Low-Income NeighborhoodsC. HeslopBoston, MA
Family-Owned Coffee Shop Unexpectedly Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCambridge, MA
A Tale Of Two CitiesKevin VitaliHaverhill, MA
Local Business is Giving Away 120% Store Credit to Everyone Who Helps Them Get Plumbing, Heating & WindowsDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Related
gocrimson.com
Harvard Women's Fencing Wins Their 15th Beanpot in a Row
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. – Harvard women's fencing won their 15th Beanpot in a row on Wednesday, Nov. 16, competing against Brandeis, MIT, and Boston College hosted by Boston College. The Crimson went 3-0 on the day, remaining undefeated on the season at 11-0. The Crimson began the Beanpot tournament going up against Brandeis University. The Crimson won decisively, 25-2. The Crimson's sabre squad led the way, going 9-0 after Zoe Kim, Elizabeth Tartakovsky, and Chloe Williams each won all three of their matchups. Both the foil and epee squads also had impressive performances, each going 8-1.
gocrimson.com
Women’s Rugby Prepares For NIRA Championship Against Dartmouth
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. - Harvard women's rugby is set to play in the NIRA Division I Championship against Dartmouth. The No. 2 Crimson will travel to Hanover, New Hampshire, to take on No. 1 Dartmouth. The game will take place at Burnham Field on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 4:30 p.m. (ESPN+).
gocrimson.com
Men’s Squash Takes on MIT to Close Home Stint
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – No. 1 Harvard men's squash (2-0, 1-0 Ivy) ends their streak of home matches by taking on crosstown opponent, No. 17 MIT, on Thursday November 17 at 5:00 p.m. at the Murr Squash Center. What to know. MIT will be the final of three home matches...
gocrimson.com
Men’s Volleyball Unveils 2023 Schedule
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – The Harvard men's volleyball team revealed its schedule for the 2023 campaign, which gets underway on Friday, Jan. 13. This season's 24-match slate features four of the eight teams that earned a berth to the 2022 National Collegiate Men's Volleyball Championship. The Crimson will begin 2023...
gocrimson.com
Nick Loring Elected as Sole Harvard Men’s Lacrosse Captain
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – The Harvard Men's Lacrosse team has a new leader after senior Nick Loring was chosen as the sole captain for the 2023 season. A midfielder and Dedham, Mass. native, Loring will lead the Crimson on and off the field as the program will look to earn back-to-back trips to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history.
gocrimson.com
Fields, Ebbinge Earn Harvard Student-Athlete of the Week Presented by COOP
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Women's rugby first-year Cameron Fields and men's soccer junior Willem Ebbinge have earned Harvard Athletics Student-Athlete of the Week presented by The Harvard COOP for the week of Nov. 7-13, Harvard announced on Wednesday. Cameron Fields, Women's Rugby, Undeclared. First-year Cameron Fields scored a pair of...
gocrimson.com
Harvard Athletics Announces UBS as Presenting Sponsor for 138th Playing of The Game
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Harvard Athletics is proud to announce UBS as the presenting sponsor for the 138th playing of The Game, which is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 19, at historic Harvard Stadium. The historic rivalry is among the most admired in all of American sports, and provides football fans around the country insight into the historical significance of Ivy League football. Kickoff for the annual rivalry contest is slated for noon ET, with the game airing nationally on ESPNU.
gocrimson.com
Men’s Squash Rolls Past Brown in Ivy League Opener
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – No. 1 Harvard men's squash (2-0, 1-0 Ivy) dominated Brown (0-1, 0-1 Ivy) in their Ivy League opener at the Murr Squash Center. The Crimson continued their undefeated record for the year, sweeping Brown 9-0. For the second match in a row, Ishant Shah clinched the win for the Crimson with his 3-0 () victory over Will McLaren (Brown).
gocrimson.com
No. 10/11 Men's Ice Hockey Runs Streak to Seven With 3-1 Win at New Hampshire
DURHAM, N.H. – Junior forward Sean Farrell had a goal and two assists, senior defenseman Henry Thrun added a goal and an assist, and senior goaltender Mitchell Gibson made 27 saves to lift No. 10/11 Harvard men's ice hockey (7-0-0) to a 3-1 win at New Hampshire (3-9-1) on Tuesday night (Nov. 15) at Whittemore Center.
gocrimson.com
Men’s Soccer Lands Six on CSC Academic All-District Team
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Six Harvard University men's soccer student-athletes have earned College Sports Communicators Academic All-District honors, including sophomore Alessandro Arlotti, junior Willem Ebbinge, senior Oskar Nilsson, sophomore Jan Riecke, senior Martin Vician, and junior Nik White, CSC announced on Tuesday afternoon. Arlotti tallied 17 points on five goals...
