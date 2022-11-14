According to the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Consular Affairs, all U.S. citizens must possess his or her own passport if they plan to travel outside of the United States (well, with the exception of Canada and Mexico – there are other options for those two). I get that and it makes total sense, not only in a governmental “We need to know where all our citizens are at all times” way but also in a “We need to know the identity and nationality of all visitors to our country” POV.

