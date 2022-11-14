Read full article on original website
$249 AirPods work just as good as $10k professional hearing aids
A team of researchers in Taiwan claims that wireless earphones from Apple, popularly known as AirPods, can be used as a cool and super-affordable alternative to conventional hearing aids. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that over 400 million people are hearing impaired globally, that’s more than half of Europe’s...
There’s a hidden iPhone keyboard that might help you type way faster
IPhone users obviously spend tons of time typing on the screen, and some are probably looking for all the help they can get to type faster. Apple’s built-in predictive text tool and the slide-to-type functionality should help, although more than that might be needed for those who spend a lot of time in chat and email apps. One trick to try to type faster on iPhone is activating a different keyboard layout called Dvorak, and we’ll tell you all about it in this guide.
Who needs a sofa?! The unexpected centerpiece of this small, minimalist apartment is perfect for relaxation
In the heart of Madrid lies a small minimalist apartment, the brain child of architect and designer couple Matteo Ferrari and Carlota Gallo. ‘Casa Olivar’ is full of ingenious small space solutions (including a hammock in the living room) that allow for a minimalist style in this tiny home.
Traveltech in 2023: Metaverse, Robots, and Biometrics
The travel industry, post-Covid, actually looks a lot brighter. Sure, it’s different. But it’s definitely brimming with promise all thanks to the travel tech that erupted out of the woodwork when everyone was trapped at home, unable to travel anywhere. Travel tech now encompasses not just the platforms...
Why You Shouldn’t Give A Young Child A Passport
According to the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Consular Affairs, all U.S. citizens must possess his or her own passport if they plan to travel outside of the United States (well, with the exception of Canada and Mexico – there are other options for those two). I get that and it makes total sense, not only in a governmental “We need to know where all our citizens are at all times” way but also in a “We need to know the identity and nationality of all visitors to our country” POV.
