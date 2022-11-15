ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

saturdaydownsouth.com

Florida WR announces entry into NCAA transfer portal as graduate

Trent Whittemore’s time on the Florida football team has come to an end. The veteran wide receiver announced Monday that he has entered the NCAA transfer portal as a graduate transfer. Whittemore thanked the last 3 UF coaches – Jim McElwain, Dan Mullen and Billy Napier – for his...
GAINESVILLE, FL
High School Soccer PRO

West Palm Beach, November 16 High School ⚽ Game Notice

WEST PALM BEACH, FL
lazytrips.com

How Long Does It Take To Drive From Miami To Key West?

Enjoying year-round sunshine and views across the Atlantic Ocean, Miami and the Florida Keys are among the most popular tourist destinations in the United States. Located in the far Southeastern corner of the United States, the chain of coral islands known as the Keys stretch out around Florida Bay and on into the Gulf of Mexico.
KEY WEST, FL
Jake Wells

The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in Florida

money in walletPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons) Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
FLORIDA STATE
nomadlawyer.org

Deerfield Beach : A Best For Nature Lover

One of the most popular attractions in Deerfield Beach is the International Fishing Pier. Deerfield Beach is home to several popular restaurants. Deerfield Beach is home to a diverse group of cultures. MORE FROM NOMAD LAWYER :. A Travel Guide to Deerfield Beach Florida. The quieter side of Deerfield Beach...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
WCJB

North Marion High students react to teenager found dead in cemetery in Reddick

REDDICK, Fla. (WCJB) -After 16-year-old Kenneth Carr Jr. was found dead in a cemetery in Reddick, shockwaves rushed through North Marion High School. “There were people in the hallways that were just crying, like they couldn’t even talk,” said North Marion student Brayden Hawk. “It was loud crying, tears everywhere, they couldn’t even move.”
REDDICK, FL
Travel Maven

This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in Florida

Bakeries are an essential part of communities across America. Many families that immigrated to the United States back in the 1800s and early 1900s, like those from Italy, Holland, and Germany, found their way into the American Dream by opening these small independent bakeries.
MIAMI, FL

