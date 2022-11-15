Read full article on original website
Mandarin weekend in Auburn
Gary Gilligan, executive director of the Mandarin Festival, cuts the ceremonial ribbon while joined by several members of the Auburn Chamber of Commerce and others Thursday in front of the Tahoe building at the Gold Country Fairgrounds. From its inaugural festival, which included three growers and eight vendors in downtown Newcastle, the annual Mandarin Festival has grown to where it drew about 27,000 people over three days last year. The 29th annual Mandarin Festival began its three-day run Friday with Gilligan anticipating its biggest year yet, including well more than 200 vendors. Gilligan proudly noted before cutting the ribbon the Mandarin Festival has given back $1.2 million to the community.
Orange you glad it's mandarin season? Placer County celebrates with annual festival
AUBURN, Calif. — The annual Mountain Mandarin Festival is back for its 29th year in Placer County. Featuring the Sierra Foothills' mandarin oranges, this three-day event has more than 30,000 visitors a year. The festival is from Friday, Nov. 18 to Sunday, Nov. 20 at the Auburn Fairgrounds on 1273 High St.
Holiday Home Tour benefits Loomis youth
Know and Go: What: 13th annual Loomis Basin Holiday Home Tour When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 10 Who: Loomis Basin Education Foundation fundraiser to benefit local schools Where: Starting point for the tour and the site of the other events is H. Clarke Powers School gym, 3296 Humphrey Road, Loomis Tickets: $40 per person ($50 per person starting Dec. 5) Info: loomisholiday.com or Facebook or https://lbef.loomis-usd.k12.ca.us. For information on available boutique vendor spots, email: LoomisBasinEducation@gmail.com.
Thanksgiving Food Giveaways in Sacramento
It’s been a tough year for many in Sacramento and across the country. Inflation has made it difficult for a lot of people to afford the basics. If you are struggling to afford food for a Thanksgiving celebration. Here are some organizations that can help:. Sunrise Christian Food Ministry...
Janet Elaine Ferro 8/22/1940 - 10/25/2022
Janet Elaine Ferro of Auburn passed away on October 25 at the age of 82. Her family and close friends cared for her in her home during her final days, before she passed after a long battle with cancer. Janet was born on August 22, 1940 in Stockton California to...
Fifth annual Lincoln Thanksgiving Turkey Trot open to all ages
On Thanksgiving morning (next Thursday), the Lincoln Recreation Department is offering residents of all ages an opportunity to burn off a few calories before you sit down to enjoy “turkey time” with the family. The Lincoln Turkey Trot event might also be referred to as “huffin for the...
Garden of Eat’n (Now Open!)
The secret ingredient in our quick, healthy lunch? Fresh, local, farm-to-fork ingredients. Order online with Garden of Eat'n.
New Folsom rink draws a crowd
Opening on Friday, which was Veterans Day and a day off for many, the newly constructed Historic Folsom Ice rink was a busy place as many got an early start of getting into the spirit of the holidays with an outing. “The ice rink opened on Nov. 11, on time...
Northern California radio duo Pat and Tom celebrate 30 years on air together
KNCI's "Pat and Tom" are celebrating a historic anniversary this week: 30 years together on the radio. That is longer than any other radio duo in Northern California. In 1992, Tom Mailey moved to Sacramento from Seattle, with his wife and newborn baby, to host a morning show with Pat Still. And the rest in radio broadcast history.
'I was devastated': 87-year-old West Sac restaurant Club Pheasant to close its doors for good
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The city of West Sacramento announced Wednesday it plans to purchase a beloved West Sacramento restaurant and the two acres of land on which it sits. Club Pheasant is set to close its doors for good in just three weeks. In business for 87 years,...
Official Sacramento Monopoly Game Just Released
The said it would be here by the holidays, and they were right! The official Sacramento-edition licensed Monopoly board is now for sale in stores around town and online. Several Sacramento businesses, landmarks, and community favorites are on the new official game board. You can move your game piece to the Tower Bridge, Old Sacramento, the Railroad Museum, the Capitol building or the Golden 1 Center. Other familiar spots include the Crocker Art Museum, Faces Nightclub, Land Park and East Lawn Memorial Park. And how fun to see Nash and Proper with a spot!
Where to get Thanksgiving meals for dine in and to-go
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Several Sacramento area restaurants will be staying open on Thanksgiving to serve Thanksgiving-themed meals for indoor dining or meals to-go. Urban Roots Brewing and Smokehouse Urban Roots will be selling turkey, sweet potatoes, collard greens, and cornbread stuffing, with a choice of roasted potatoes or mac and cheese. All orders need […]
From starter to the bench to starter: How Del Oro's Hamilton has made the most of his senior year
It was supposed to be a football season to remember for Del Oro High School senior Jake Hamilton. After taking over the quarterback duties for the injured Ryan Lewis last year, Hamilton passed for 648 yards and six touchdowns in five starts, helping lead the Golden Eagles to the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I quarterfinals before a loss to Jesuit.
Bear River Campground Town Hall scheduled for Nov. 21
BEAR RIVER PROPERTY TOWN HALL When: Monday, Nov. 21 Time: 6 p.m. Online: placer-ca-gov.zoom.us/j/94110507396 Phone: 877-853-5247 or 888-788-0099 Webinar ID: 941 1050 7396. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife and Placer County Parks and Open Space are hosting a virtual town hall to provide an update on the Bear River Campground.
Donte Greene, former Sacramento Kings player, facing attempted robbery charges, according to report
(KTXL) — Former Sacramento forward Donte Greene is facing up to six years in prison on charges related to attempted robbery in Indiana, according to reports. The South Bend Tribune reported that Greene, who played four seasons with the Kings, was arrested in Elkhart County, Indiana on Nov. 8 for allegedly trying to rob a […]
Roseville: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Roseville, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Roseville, California. Located near Sacramento, Roseville, California is a large city that has plenty of attractions for the entire family. Whether you are interested in the history of the city, shopping, or sports, there is something for everyone in Roseville. The city offers several...
Water polo round up: Del Oro boys, Woodcreek girls win section championships
It was section championship weekend in the Sac-Joaquin Section and local high schools were well-represented in both the boys’ and girls’ finals. Four teams made it to their respective championship matches: Granite Bay girls in Division I and the Del Oro boys, along with both Woodcreek’s boys and girls in Division II.
Sriracha! From the fields of Woodland into the iconic green-topped bottle | Bartell's Backroads
IRWINDALE, Calif. — When you think of sriracha, many people think of the “rooster sauce” made by Huy Fong Foods, Inc., but did you know the process starts in farmer Tom Muller’s pepper field near Woodland, California?. “Peppers are grown all over the state of California....
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Felon arrest, identity theft, warrants
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Oct. 27. Tyler Tallmadge Norwood, 29, was arrested at 11:18 p.m. on suspicion of an outside felony warrant in the 11800 block of...
AirDrop threat cancels Yuba City-area school awards ceremony
YUBA CITY, Calif. — A ceremony at River Valley High School in Yuba City was canceled Thursday after an anonymous AirDrop threat. AirDrop is a feature on Apple devices that can send communication to other Apple devices simultaneously. With that feature, the Yuba City School District said a threat was sent to attendees' phones during an awards ceremony.
